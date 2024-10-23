EBC Financial Group and the University of Oxford’s Department of Economics Announce WERD Episode on Macroeconomics and Climate

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EBC Financial Group (EBC) is proud to announce its continued collaboration with the University of Oxford’s Department of Economics for the 2024-2025 edition of the acclaimed “What Economists Really Do” (WERD) webinar series. The upcoming event will be the first WERD event to feature a dedicated panel discussion session in a hybrid setting, titled “Sustaining Sustainability: Balancing Economic Growth and Climate Resilience”. It also marks the second collaboration between EBC and the University of Oxford’s Department of Economics this year, following an earlier success in March. EBC’s ongoing collaboration with the University of Oxford’s Department of Economics builds on the success of their previous WERD webinar, which focused on The Economics of Tax Evasion. That session explored the impact of tax evasion on both global and local economies, highlighting the importance of financial literacy in addressing complex economic issues.

The hybrid event will take place on 14 November 2024 at the Sir Michael Dummett Lecture Theatre, Christ Church College, and will bring together prominent thought leaders to discuss the intersection of economic policies and environmental sustainability.





As global climate challenges intensify, this event comes at a critical time when the financial sector’s role in fostering sustainable development is under increased scrutiny. In today’s economic landscape, aligning financial strategies with environmental stewardship is essential. Through sponsoring this upcoming WERD episode, EBC will shift its focus toward addressing the pressing issues of climate resilience and sustainable economic growth. The panel discussion will explore how macroeconomic policies can help address some of the world’s most urgent environmental challenges while ensuring economic stability. This timely dialogue underscores EBC’s commitment to fostering discussions on how financial markets can lead the charge in sustainability.

David Barrett, CEO of EBC Financial Group (UK) Ltd, expressed his enthusiasm for the ongoing collaboration: “We are excited to partner once more with the University of Oxford’s Department of Economics for the second episode of the ‘What Economists Really Do’ webinar series for the 2024-2025 edition. This collaboration embodies our commitment to advancing academic research and addressing the pressing issue of climate change through macroeconomic perspectives. At EBC Financial Group, we believe in the power of strategic partnerships to drive meaningful change, and we are proud to support such an esteemed partner in a collective mission to shape a more sustainable future.”

Banu Demir Pakel, session moderator and the Associate Head of External Engagement and Associate Professor of Economics, added: “We are pleased to welcome EBC Financial Group back to sponsor another special episode of ‘What Economists Really Do’ (WERD). In the previous WERD episode, we welcomed David Barrett, CEO of EBC Financial Group (UK) Ltd to discuss ‘The Economics of Tax Evasion’—proving how invaluable industry insights can be to an academic discussion. On the basis of this success, we are looking forward to hosting a larger hybrid panel event with further guests from the industry, plus a keynote lecture from Professor Andrea Chiavari on the topic of ‘Macroeconomics and Climate.’ The Department of Economics is proud to facilitate thought-leadership discussions between academia and industry, and we are grateful for EBC’s ongoing support. We look forward to a prosperous event.”

The University of Oxford’s Department of Economics is globally celebrated for its rigorous academic research and significant contributions to economic policy. Attendees will gain valuable insights into how macroeconomic principles can align with sustainable growth objectives, informed by perspectives from both academia and the financial sector. With discussions that bridge the gap between theory and practice, this event will provide a forward-looking view of how economic policies can uplift environmental resilience and ensure global economic stability. Participants will also hear from industry leaders about the practical steps businesses and institutions can and are taking to achieve sustainable growth.

Embracing a Broader Vision of Sustainable Development

EBC Financial Group’s support for this initiative comes at a time of strategic global expansion. With a growing presence in key financial hubs such as London, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, and Sydney, as well as emerging markets in Southeast Asia, Latin America, Africa, and India, EBC is committed to empowering local markets with financial solutions that are both robust and sustainable. By engaging with leading academic institutions like the University of Oxford’s Department of Economics, EBC aims to strengthen its role as a catalyst for positive change in regions that are traditionally underserved by major financial institutions.

The proceeds from this year's WERD event will support the Department and its goal to produce leading research and world-class education. Registration for the event is now open, offering both in-person and online access to accommodate a global audience. To reserve your spot, please visit this link.

About EBC Financial Group

Founded in the esteemed financial district of London, EBC Financial Group (EBC) is renowned for its comprehensive suite of services that includes financial brokerage, asset management, and comprehensive investment solutions. EBC has quickly established its position as a global brokerage firm, with an extensive presence in key financial hubs such as London, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Sydney, the Cayman Islands, and across emerging markets in Latin America, Southeast Asia, Africa, and India. EBC caters to a diverse clientele of retail, professional, and institutional investors worldwide.

Recognised by multiple awards, EBC prides itself on adhering to the leading levels of ethical standards and international regulation. EBC Financial Group's subsidiaries are regulated and licensed in their local jurisdictions. EBC Financial Group (UK) Limited is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), EBC Financial Group (Cayman) Limited is regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA), EBC Financial Group (Australia) Pty Ltd, and EBC Asset Management Pty Ltd are regulated by Australia's Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).

At the core of EBC Group are seasoned professionals with over 30 years of profound experience in major financial institutions, having adeptly navigated through significant economic cycles from the Plaza Accord to the 2015 Swiss franc crisis. EBC champions a culture where integrity, respect, and client asset security are paramount, ensuring that every investor engagement is treated with the utmost seriousness it deserves.

EBC is the Official Foreign Exchange Partner of FC Barcelona, offering specialised services in regions such as Asia, LATAM, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. EBC is also a partner of United to Beat Malaria, a campaign of the United Nations Foundation, aiming to improve global health outcomes. Starting February 2024, EBC supports the 'What Economists Really Do' public engagement series by Oxford University's Department of Economics, demystifying economics, and its application to major societal challenges to enhance public understanding and dialogue.

https://www.ebc.com/

Media Contact:

Savitha Ravindran

Global Public Relations Manager (EMEA, LATAM)

savitha.ravindran@ebc.com

Chyna Elvina

Global Public Relations Manager (APAC, LATAM)

chyna.elvina@ebc.com

Douglas Chew

Global Public Relations Lead

douglas.chew@ebc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aaaa905a-4c02-44a0-bf7d-b8be3dec4b36

Balancing Economic Growth and Climate Resilience: A Global Discussion The upcoming WERD event, sponsored by EBC Financial Group, will feature a keynote lecture by Professor Andrea Chiavari and a panel discussion on how macroeconomic policies can address environmental challenges while ensuring global economic stability.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.