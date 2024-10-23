Vice President Mike Teresinski to Highlight the Importance of Relationships, Resilience, and Honesty at Broker-Carrier Summit in Fort Worth, TX

Teresinski will share insights on strategic resilience in cross-border logistics, managed transportation, and freight brokerage for 2025 and beyond.

MANSFIELD, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TA, a leading North American provider of comprehensive third-party logistics (3PL) services, announced today that Vice President of Managed Transportation and Cross-Border Logistics, Mike Teresinski, will speak at the Oct. 23–25 Broker-Carrier Summit in Fort Worth, Texas. Teresinski will draw on his extensive industry experience to stress the importance of leading with honesty, integrity, and transparency as the supply chain faces an increasingly dynamic future.

Teresinski will participate in the panel discussion “Building Trust in Turbulent Times: The Strategic Value of Honesty and Transparency in Broker-Carrier Relationships”, a breakout session in the Sales and Operations track during the Thursday, Oct. 24th, agenda. Panelists will discuss the power of trust in volatile markets, the need for deep customer understanding to foster long-term partnerships, and how honesty is an ethical and strategic imperative for success in the logistics industry.

“In today’s complex supply chain landscape, relationships still drive business, and those relationships must be built on honesty and integrity,” said Mike Teresinski, VP of Managed Transportation and Cross-Border Services at TA. “Being a dependable, consultative provider with long-standing, reliable partnerships with shippers and carriers is essential.”

With more than 20 years of experience, Teresinski has worked in key U.S. supply chain hubs, including Dallas and Chicago. Before joining TA, he was Head of CPG and Growth, Enterprise Partnerships at Uber Freight, where he led multiple business units. He also held the role of Director of Managed Transportation at Echo Logistics, where he developed best practices and customer service processes. Today, Teresinski focuses on showcasing TA’s 38-year legacy as an innovative 3PL that distinguishes itself by understanding its customers’ unique challenges and helping them build resilience. As part of its commitment to tailoring solutions to its customers and building resilience, TA recently announced more than 350,000 square feet of new warehouse space in Greenwood, Indiana, bringing its total North American warehouse footprint to nearly 2 million square feet.

The annual Broker-Carrier Summit exists to provide resources and networking opportunities for carriers and freight brokers with the goal of forming lasting partnerships. You can learn more about the summit here.

“Technology is helping us make better decisions more quickly, with access to information faster than ever, but trust in the accuracy of that information is key,” Teresinski added. “It’s about offering tailored solutions, not one-size-fits-all, and delivering the breadth and depth of services that make us a true, long-term partner.”

About TA:

TA (TA Services, Inc.) is a wholly owned subsidiary of PS Logistics. Headquartered in Mansfield, Texas, TA is a North American provider with operations in Mexico, the United States & Canada and has been a cornerstone in the logistics industry since 1986. Specializing in a wide range of third-party logistics services including managed transportation, warehousing and fulfillment, multi-modal freight brokerage and cross-border logistics, TA continues to innovate and elevate standards within the industry. For more information on TA’s range of logistics solutions, visit https://www.taservices.com/ .

Media Contact

Erika Belezarian

LeadCoverage

erika@leadcoverage.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7dd980a8-43b4-4725-beff-142fb1ed3a8f

Mike Teresinski, TA Mike Teresinski, Vice President of Managed Transportation and Cross-Border Services at TA, will speak at the annual Broker-Carrier Summit in Fort Worth, Texas during, “Building Trust in Turbulent Times: The Strategic Value of Honesty and Transparency in Broker-Carrier Relationships," a panel discussion on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.