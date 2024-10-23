Omni-Lite Industries to Offer Virtual Attendance for Annual Meeting

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omni-Lite Industries Canada, Inc. (the "Company" or “Omni-Lite”; TSXV: OML), a designer and manufacturer of precision high performance components for aerospace & defense, transportation, and communication applications announces that the annual general and special meeting of shareholders of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2023 (the ‘‘Meeting‘‘) scheduled for Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 11:00am Eastern Standard Time will be held in person and virtually. Shareholders may attend the Meeting in person at the offices of Peterson McVicar LLP, 110 Yonge Street, Suite 1601, Toronto, ON, M5C 1T4 and may also participate via a zoom link using the following information:



Topic: AGM

Time: Oct 24, 2024 11:00 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88082887239?pwd=YktBcG6V7X0B0yiBIiW5jIbLugqHlg.1

Meeting ID: 880 8288 7239

Passcode: 361209

Meeting ID: 880 8288 7239

Passcode: 361209

Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kdtjXP8oM1

About Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. is an innovative company that develops and manufactures mission critical, precision components utilized by Fortune 100 companies in the aerospace and defense industries.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. David Robbins Chief Executive Officer

Tel. No. (562) 404-8510 or (800) 577-6664

Email: d.robbins@omni-lite.com Website: www.omni-lite.com

