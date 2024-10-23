Analyses from Cognition’s Positive Phase 2 ‘SHINE’ Study of CT1812 in Mild-to-Moderate Alzheimer’s Disease will be Presented in a Podium Presentation at CTAD

Presenting prespecified analysis of cognitive impact on plasma p-Tau 217 subgroups in ‘SHINE’

PURCHASE, N.Y., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc., (the Company or Cognition) (NASDAQ: CGTX), a clinical stage company developing drugs that treat neurodegenerative disorders, announced Michael Woodward, MD, FRACP, head of dementia research at Austin Health in Melbourne, Australia, will deliver an oral presentation at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) conference, which is taking place October 29 - November 1, 2024, in Madrid, Spain.

“Dr. Woodward will present results from pre-specified analyses that give a robust picture of the positive results from the Phase 2 ‘SHINE’ trial of CT1812 in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease,” explained Anthony O. Caggiano, MD, PhD, Cognition’s CMO and head of R&D. “We believe the consistent efficacy signals observed in patients treated with CT1812 for six months, coupled with a favorable tolerability profile, support our plans to advance CT1812 for the treatment of people with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease.”

Dr. Caggiano continued, “Further, for the first time, we are reporting the baseline characteristics of the patients with mild-to-moderate dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) who were enrolled into the Phase 2 signal-finding SHIMMER trial. This information will provide insights into the severity of the symptoms experienced by SHIMMER participants as they entered the study, such as cognitive and movement impairment, fluctuating attention and sleep disorder.”

Cognition Therapeutics at CTAD:

Oral Communication: Results from COG0201: a Randomized, Placebo-controlled, Double-blind, International, Phase 2 Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of CT1812 in Adults with Mild-to-Moderate Alzheimer’s Disease

OC5: October 29, 2024, at 5.55 pm local time Poster Presentation: SHIMMER: Baseline Data and Early Lessons from the Ongoing Phase 2 Signal-finding Study of CT1812 in Mild-to-Moderate Dementia with Lewy Bodies (DLB)

Clinical Trials – Methodology: October 29-30, 2024

The poster and slide presentation will be made available on the Cognition Therapeutics website in accordance with the congress’ embargo policy.

About CT1812

CT1812 is an experimental orally delivered small molecule oligomer antagonist that penetrates the blood-brain barrier and binds selectively to the sigma-2 receptor complex. Preclinical and clinical data demonstrate that this binding results in the displacement of toxic oligomers. The sigma-2 receptor complex is involved in the regulation of key cellular processes such as membrane trafficking and autophagy that are damaged by oligomers and other stressors. This damage to sensitive synapses can progress to a loss of synaptic function, which drives the progression of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s disease and DLB.

About Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative disorders of the central nervous system and retina. We currently are investigating our lead candidate CT1812 in clinical programs in Alzheimer’s disease, dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). We believe CT1812 and our pipeline of σ-2 receptor modulators can regulate pathways that are impaired in these degenerative diseases, with an approach that is functionally distinct from other treatments. More about Cognition Therapeutics and our pipeline can be found at https://cogrx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release or made during the conference, other than statements of historical facts or statements that relate to present facts or current conditions, including but not limited to, statements regarding our product candidates, including CT1812, and any expected or implied benefits or results, including that initial clinical results observed with respect to CT1812 will be replicated in later trials and our clinical development plans, including statements regarding our clinical studies of CT1812 and any analyses of the results therefrom, are forward-looking statements. These statements, including statements relating to the timing and expected results of our clinical trials involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “aim,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “forecast,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: competition; our ability to secure new (and retain existing) grant funding; our ability to grow and manage growth, maintain relationships with suppliers and retain our management and key employees; our ability to successfully advance our current and future product candidates through development activities, preclinical studies and clinical trials and costs related thereto; uncertainties inherent in the results of preliminary data, pre-clinical studies and earlier-stage clinical trials being predictive of the results of early or later-stage clinical trials; the timing, scope and likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, including regulatory approval of our product candidates; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that the we may be adversely affected by other economic, business or competitive factors, including ongoing economic uncertainty; our estimates of expenses and profitability; the evolution of the markets in which we compete; our ability to implement our strategic initiatives and continue to innovate our existing products; our ability to defend our intellectual property; the impacts of ongoing global and regional conflicts on our business, supply chain and labor force; and the risks and uncertainties described more fully in the “Risk Factors” section of our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission and are available at www.sec.gov. These risks are not exhaustive and we face both known and unknown risks. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in a dynamic industry and economy. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties that we may face. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.



