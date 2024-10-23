TLN TV Exclusive: One-on-One with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Airs October 26 & 27





TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TLN Media Group presents "TLN Exclusive: One-on-One with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau," a must-watch TV event airing this Saturday, October 26 at 6:30 PM/ET and Sunday, October 27 at 8:00 PM/ET on TLN TV – currently on a national free preview across Canada.

Join TLN’s Camila Gonzalez for an in-depth interview with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, where they tackle some of Canada’s most pressing national issues. The wide-ranging discussion will cover immigration and diversity policies, the impact of Meta’s news ban on Canadian media, and strategies to keep Canada competitive on the global stage. Trudeau will also address urgent concerns such as housing affordability, rising crime rates, and the potential effects of a capital gains tax increase on Canadians.

The conversation continues with TLN Media Group host Antonio Giorgi, who engages the Prime Minister on issues relevant to the Italian Canadian community, including economic policies and the government’s role in promoting cultural representation.

As Canadians seek change and question Trudeau's leadership, this exclusive interview is timely and offers critical insights into his vision for the country.

TLN Exclusive: One-on-One with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Saturday, October 26 at 6:30 PM/ET and Sunday, October 27 at 8:00 PM/ET on TLN TV.

TLN TV is currently on a national free preview – Click here for Where to Watch TLN TV.

Watch Promo Clip Here. For more details, visit www.tln.ca.

About TLN Media Group

Celebrating 40 years of service, the TLN Media Group organization brands inform and entertain millions of Canadians. Whether in Italian, Spanish, English and other languages, TLN has played a key role in the development of the national multicultural media landscape. Since launching in 1984, the original ethnic TV channel “Telelatino” has expanded to become a multichannel operator TLN Media Group, and Canada’s most influential multicultural media company. TLN Media Group is an independent, immigrant-owned media organization dedicated to connecting communities through storytelling and shared experiences. As a multicultural media leader, TLN Media Group selects, curates, produces, and commissions unique and culturally significant TV and digital content distributed in Canada and worldwide. TLN TV, the original flagship channel has evolved into a mainstream-friendly destination providing multiculturally rich content. TLN Media Group also operates Canada’s most widely available multilingual TV channels led by top Italian language services Mediaset Italia Canada and TGCOM24 news network, as well as Spanish language leader Univision Canada. Additional TV channels include Canada’s first and only Heritage language channels for kids, Telebimbi (Italian) and Teleniños (Spanish), bringing well-known Canadian-made kids shows to families nationwide; and EuroWorld Sport TV, a channel dedicated to sports fandom. TLN Media Group has also produced and promoted many cultural events and festivals, the most widely recognized of which is the annual TD Salsa in Toronto/Salsa on St. Clair summer festival.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/800f4f01-cbb3-4021-8ea5-dd4f10ac2a2d

