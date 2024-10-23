Submit Release
United Community Banks, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results

Strong Customer Deposit Growth Drives Third Quarter Results

GREENVILLE, S.C. , Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) (United) today announced net income for the 2024 third quarter of $47.3 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $74.2 million. The result included the previously announced strategic decision to sell $318 million in manufactured housing loans, which negatively impacted the quarter by $21.4 million after-tax, or $0.18 per share. Diluted earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter represented a decrease of $0.01, or 3%, from the third quarter a year ago and a decrease of $0.16, or 30%, from the second quarter of 2024.

On an operating basis, United’s diluted earnings per share of $0.57 was up 27% from the year-ago quarter. The primary drivers of the increased earnings per share year-over-year were higher net interest income and a lower provision for credit losses. The $0.57 result includes a $9.9 million Hurricane Helene related loan loss provision to increase the reserve on $383 million of loans in nine North Carolina counties impacted by the hurricane to 3.5% of loans.

United’s return on assets was 0.67%, or 1.01% on an operating basis. Return on common equity was 5.20% and return on tangible common equity on an operating basis was 11.17%. On a pre-tax, pre-provision basis, operating return on assets was 1.50% for the quarter. At quarter-end, tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.93%, up 15 basis points from the second quarter of 2024.

Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated, “We continue to focus on growth and the third quarter saw the return of modest loan and strong deposit growth. Excluding the sale of our manufactured housing portfolio, announced in early September, loan balances were up 1.5% annualized. Customer deposits, which exclude brokered deposits, were up $262 million, or 5% annualized. Our balance sheet remains highly liquid and our internal capital generation rate is running well in excess of our current capital needs. We maintained robust capital ratios with our preliminary CET1 moving to 13.1% and we opportunistically redeemed $8 million of relatively expensive Trust Preferred securities. The increase in liquidity and capital place us in a great position to take advantage of growth opportunities as we move into 2025.”

Mr. Harton continued, “We elected to sell our manufactured housing loan book, a business that was part of our Reliant Bancorp, Inc. acquisition in January of 2022, as a natural conclusion of our exit from the business, as we ceased originating loans in the third quarter of 2023. The transaction reduces our risk profile and allows us to allocate capital to other growth opportunities.”

United’s net interest margin decreased four basis points to 3.33% from the second quarter. The average yield on United’s interest-earning assets was down four basis points to 5.55%, while its cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased two basis points, leading to the four-basis point reduction in net interest margin. Net charge-offs were $23.7 million, or 0.52% of average loans, during the quarter, up 26 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2024 due to transaction-related losses resulting from the sale of our manufactured housing portfolio. NPAs were 42 basis points relative to total assets, down one basis point from the second quarter.

Mr. Harton concluded, “We are pleased with our operating performance this quarter, but we were also reminded this quarter of the importance of community. Many of our employees, customers, and communities have been impacted by the recent hurricanes. We are actively involved in the recovery process through volunteer hours and financial support and will be ready to lead the rebuilding process, when and as needed. Many thanks to our employees throughout the company that have responded, in sometimes heroic ways, to support each other and our customers.”

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

  • Net income of $47.3 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $74.2 million
  • EPS down 3% compared to third quarter 2023 on a GAAP basis and up 27% on an operating basis; compared to second quarter 2024, EPS down 30% on a GAAP basis and down 2% on an operating basis
  • The GAAP results were impacted by the decision to sell the manufactured housing loan book at a $21.4 million after-tax loss, or $0.18, approximately one year after making the strategic decision to cease originations
  • Return on assets of 0.67%, or 1.01% on an operating basis
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.50% on an operating basis
  • Return on common equity of 5.20%
  • Return on tangible common equity of 11.17% on an operating basis
  • A provision for credit losses of $14.4 million, which includes $9.9 million to establish a special reserve for expected credit losses from Hurricane Helene
  • Net charge-offs of $23.7 million, or 52 basis points as a percent of average loans, which included $11.0 million, or 24 basis points, of transaction-related losses from the sale of our manufactured housing portfolio
  • Nonperforming assets of 0.42% of total assets, down one basis point compared to June 30, 2024
  • Loan production of $1.2 billion
  • Customer deposits were up $262 million from the second quarter, with most of the growth in NOW and money market deposits
  • Net interest margin of 3.33% decreased by four basis points from the second quarter mostly due to lower purchased loan accretion, the sale of our manufactured housing portfolio, and changing composition of our earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities
  • Mortgage closings of $239 million compared to $211 million a year ago; mortgage rate locks of $306 million compared to $304 million a year ago
  • Noninterest income was down $28.5 million on a linked quarter basis with $27.2 million due to losses from the sale of manufactured housing loans. The remaining decrease was primarily driven by the mark on our mortgage servicing rights asset.
  • Noninterest expenses decreased by $4.0 million compared to the second quarter on a GAAP basis and were up $0.3 million on an operating basis
  • Efficiency ratio of 65.5%, or 57.4% on an operating basis
  • Maintained robust capital ratios with preliminary CET1 increasing to 13.1% and opportunistically redeemed $8 million of relatively expensive Trust Preferred securities
  • Quarterly common dividend of $0.24 per share declared during the quarter, up 4% year-over-year

Conference Call
United will hold a conference call on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 11 a.m. ET to discuss the contents of this press release and to share business highlights for the quarter. Participants can pre-register for the conference call by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10193157/fd9f74293a. Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-866-777-2509. Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start time. The conference call also will be webcast and can be accessed by selecting “Events and Presentations” under “News and Events” within the Investor Relations section of the company's website, www.ucbi.com.


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Selected Financial Information
(In thousands, except per share data)
  2024   2023     Third
Quarter
2024-
2023
Change 		    For the Nine Months
Ended September 30, 		     YTD
2024-
2023
Change 		 
    Third
Quarter 		      Second
Quarter 		      First
Quarter 		      Fourth
Quarter 		      Third
Quarter 		        2024       2023    
INCOME SUMMARY                                                        
Interest revenue $ 349,086     $ 346,965     $ 336,728     $ 338,698     $ 323,147             $ 1,032,779     $ 898,409          
Interest expense 139,900     138,265     137,579     135,245     120,591             415,744     284,097          
Net interest revenue 209,186     208,700     199,149     203,453     202,556       3 %   617,035     614,312       %
Provision for credit losses 14,428     12,235     12,899     14,626     30,268             39,562     74,804          
Noninterest income 8,091     36,556     39,587     (23,090 )   31,977       (75 )   84,234     98,573       (15 )
Total revenue 202,849     233,021     225,837     165,737     204,265       (1 )   661,707     638,081       4  
Noninterest expenses 143,065     147,044     145,002     154,587     144,474       (1 )   435,111     416,686       4  
Income before income tax expense 59,784     85,977     80,835     11,150     59,791           226,596     221,395       2  
Income tax expense 12,437     19,362     18,204     (2,940 )   11,925       4     50,003     47,941       4  
Net income 47,347     66,615     62,631     14,090     47,866       (1 )   176,593     173,454       2  
Non-operating items 29,385     6,493     2,187     67,450     9,168             38,065     21,444          
Income tax benefit of non-operating items (6,276 )   (1,462 )   (493 )   (16,714 )   (2,000 )           (8,231 )   (4,775 )        
Net income - operating(1) $ 70,456     $ 71,646     $ 64,325     $ 64,826     $ 55,034       28     $ 206,427     $ 190,123       9  
Pre-tax pre-provision income(5) $ 74,212     $ 98,212     $ 93,734     $ 25,776     $ 90,059       (18 )   $ 266,158     $ 296,199       (10 )
PERFORMANCE MEASURES                                                        
Per common share:                                                        
Diluted net income - GAAP $ 0.38     $ 0.54     $ 0.51     $ 0.11     $ 0.39       (3 )   $ 1.43     $ 1.44       (1 )
Diluted net income - operating(1) 0.57     0.58     0.52     0.53     0.45       27     1.67     1.58       6  
Cash dividends declared 0.24     0.23     0.23     0.23     0.23       4     0.70     0.69       1  
Book value 27.68     27.18     26.83     26.52     25.87       7     27.68     25.87       7  
Tangible book value(3) 19.66     19.13     18.71     18.39     17.70       11     19.66     17.70       11  
Key performance ratios:                                                        
Return on common equity - GAAP(2)(4) 5.20 %   7.53 %   7.14 %   1.44 %   5.32 %           6.61 %   6.69 %        
Return on common equity - operating(1)(2)(4) 7.82     8.12     7.34     7.27     6.14             7.76     7.35          
Return on tangible common equity - operating(1)(2)(3)(4) 11.17     11.68     10.68     10.58     9.03             11.18     10.65          
Return on assets - GAAP(4) 0.67     0.97     0.90     0.18     0.68             0.85     0.86          
Return on assets - operating(1)(4) 1.01     1.04     0.93     0.92     0.79             0.99     0.95          
Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision - operating(1)(4)(5) 1.50     1.54     1.40     1.33     1.44             1.48     1.60          
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)(4) 3.33     3.37     3.20     3.19     3.24             3.30     3.41          
Efficiency ratio - GAAP 65.51     59.70     60.47     66.33     61.32             61.76     58.06          
Efficiency ratio - operating(1) 57.37     57.06     59.15     59.57     57.43             57.84     55.07          
Equity to total assets 12.45     12.35     12.06     11.95     11.85             12.45     11.85          
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(3) 8.93     8.78     8.49     8.36     8.18             8.93     8.18          
ASSET QUALITY                                                        
Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") $ 114,960     $ 116,722     $ 107,230     $ 92,877     $ 90,883       26     $ 114,960     $ 90,883       26  
Allowance for credit losses - loans 205,290     213,022     210,934     208,071     201,557       2     205,290     201,557       2  
Allowance for credit losses - total 215,517     224,740     224,119     224,128     219,624       (2 )   215,517     219,624       (2 )
Net charge-offs 23,651     11,614     12,908     10,122     26,638             48,173     42,121          
Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans 1.14 %   1.17 %   1.15 %   1.14 %   1.11 %           1.14 %   1.11 %        
Allowance for credit losses - total to loans 1.20     1.23     1.22     1.22     1.21             1.20     1.21          
Net charge-offs to average loans(4) 0.52     0.26     0.28     0.22     0.59             0.35     0.32          
NPAs to total assets 0.42     0.43     0.39     0.34     0.34             0.42     0.34          
AT PERIOD END ($ in millions)                                                        
Loans $ 17,964     $ 18,211     $ 18,375     $ 18,319     $ 18,203       (1 )   $ 17,964     $ 18,203       (1 )
Investment securities 6,425     6,038     5,859     5,822     5,701       13     6,425     5,701       13  
Total assets 27,373     27,057     27,365     27,297     26,869       2     27,373     26,869       2  
Deposits 23,253     22,982     23,332     23,311     22,858       2     23,253     22,858       2  
Shareholders’ equity 3,407     3,343     3,300     3,262     3,184       7     3,407     3,184       7  
Common shares outstanding (thousands) 119,283     119,175     119,137     119,010     118,976           119,283     118,976        

(1) Excludes non-operating items as detailed on Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation on next page. (2) Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization. (4) Annualized. (5) Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.



UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation
(in thousands, except per share data)
  2024   2023   For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
    Third
Quarter 		      Second
Quarter 		      First
Quarter 		      Fourth
Quarter 		      Third
Quarter 		      2024       2023  
                                         
Noninterest income reconciliation                                        
Noninterest income (GAAP) $ 8,091     $ 36,556     $ 39,587     $ (23,090 )   $ 31,977     $ 84,234     $ 98,573  
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans 27,209                     27,209      
Gain on lease termination         (2,400 )           (2,400 )    
Bond portfolio restructuring loss             51,689              
Noninterest income - operating $ 35,300     $ 36,556     $ 37,187     $ 28,599     $ 31,977     $ 109,043     $ 98,573  
                                         
Noninterest expense reconciliation                                        
Noninterest expenses (GAAP) $ 143,065     $ 147,044     $ 145,002     $ 154,587     $ 144,474     $ 435,111     $ 416,686  
Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)     (5,100 )               (5,100 )    
FDIC special assessment     764     (2,500 )   (9,995 )       (1,736 )    
Merger-related and other charges (2,176 )   (2,157 )   (2,087 )   (5,766 )   (9,168 )   (6,420 )   (21,444 )
Noninterest expenses - operating $ 140,889     $ 140,551     $ 140,415     $ 138,826     $ 135,306     $ 421,855     $ 395,242  
                                         
Net income to operating income reconciliation                                        
Net income (GAAP) $ 47,347     $ 66,615     $ 62,631     $ 14,090     $ 47,866     $ 176,593     $ 173,454  
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans 27,209                     27,209      
Bond portfolio restructuring loss             51,689              
Gain on lease termination         (2,400 )           (2,400 )    
Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)     5,100                 5,100      
FDIC special assessment     (764 )   2,500     9,995         1,736      
Merger-related and other charges 2,176     2,157     2,087     5,766     9,168     6,420     21,444  
Income tax benefit of non-operating items (6,276 )   (1,462 )   (493 )   (16,714 )   (2,000 )   (8,231 )   (4,775 )
Net income - operating $ 70,456     $ 71,646     $ 64,325     $ 64,826     $ 55,034     $ 206,427     $ 190,123  
                                         
Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation                                        
Net income (GAAP) $ 47,347     $ 66,615     $ 62,631     $ 14,090     $ 47,866     $ 176,593     $ 173,454  
Income tax expense 12,437     19,362     18,204     (2,940 )   11,925     50,003     47,941  
Provision for credit losses 14,428     12,235     12,899     14,626     30,268     39,562     74,804  
Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 74,212     $ 98,212     $ 93,734     $ 25,776     $ 90,059     $ 266,158     $ 296,199  
                                         
Diluted income per common share reconciliation                                        
Diluted income per common share (GAAP) $ 0.38     $ 0.54     $ 0.51     $ 0.11     $ 0.39     $ 1.43     $ 1.44  
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans 0.18                     0.18      
Bond portfolio restructuring loss             0.32              
Gain on lease termination         (0.02 )           (0.02 )    
Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)     0.03                 0.03      
FDIC special assessment         0.02     0.06         0.01      
Merger-related and other charges 0.01     0.01     0.01     0.04     0.06     0.04     0.14  
Diluted income per common share - operating $ 0.57     $ 0.58     $ 0.52     $ 0.53     $ 0.45     $ 1.67     $ 1.58  
                                         
Book value per common share reconciliation                                        
Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 27.68     $ 27.18     $ 26.83     $ 26.52     $ 25.87     $ 27.68     $ 25.87  
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (8.02 )   (8.05 )   (8.12 )   (8.13 )   (8.17 )   (8.02 )   (8.17 )
Tangible book value per common share $ 19.66     $ 19.13     $ 18.71     $ 18.39     $ 17.70     $ 19.66     $ 17.70  
                                         
Return on tangible common equity reconciliation                                        
Return on common equity (GAAP) 5.20 %   7.53 %   7.14 %   1.44 %   5.32 %   6.61 %   6.69 %
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans 2.43                     0.82      
Bond portfolio restructuring loss             4.47              
Gain on lease termination         (0.22 )           (0.07 )    
Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)     0.46                 0.16      
FDIC special assessment     (0.07 )   0.23     0.86         0.05      
Merger-related and other charges 0.19     0.20     0.19     0.50     0.82     0.19     0.66  
Return on common equity - operating 7.82     8.12     7.34     7.27     6.14     7.76     7.35  
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles 3.35     3.56     3.34     3.31     2.89     3.42     3.30  
Return on tangible common equity - operating 11.17 %   11.68 %   10.68 %   10.58 %   9.03 %   11.18 %   10.65 %
                                         
Return on assets reconciliation                                        
Return on assets (GAAP) 0.67 %   0.97 %   0.90 %   0.18 %   0.68 %   0.85 %   0.86 %
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans 0.31                     0.10      
Bond portfolio restructuring loss             0.57              
Gain on lease termination         (0.03 )           (0.01 )    
Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)     0.06                 0.02      
FDIC special assessment     (0.01 )   0.03     0.11         0.01      
Merger-related and other charges 0.03     0.02     0.03     0.06     0.11     0.02     0.09  
Return on assets - operating 1.01 %   1.04 %   0.93 %   0.92 %   0.79 %   0.99 %   0.95 %
                                         
Return on assets to return on assets- pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation                                        
Return on assets (GAAP) 0.67 %   0.97 %   0.90 %   0.18 %   0.68 %   0.85 %   0.86 %
Income tax (benefit) expense 0.19     0.29     0.27     (0.04 )   0.18     0.25     0.25  
Provision for credit losses 0.21     0.18     0.19     0.21     0.45     0.19     0.38  
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans 0.40                     0.13      
Bond portfolio restructuring loss             0.75              
Gain on lease termination         (0.04 )           (0.01 )    
Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)     0.08                 0.03      
FDIC special assessment     (0.01 )   0.04     0.15         0.01      
Merger-related and other charges 0.03     0.03     0.04     0.08     0.13     0.03     0.11  
Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision - operating 1.50 %   1.54 %   1.40 %   1.33 %   1.44 %   1.48 %   1.60 %
                                         
Efficiency ratio reconciliation                                        
Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 65.51 %   59.70 %   60.47 %   66.33 %   61.32 %   61.76 %   58.06 %
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans (7.15 )                   (2.25 )    
Gain on lease termination         0.60             0.21      
Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)     (2.07 )               (0.73 )    
FDIC special assessment     0.31     (1.05 )   (4.29 )       (0.24 )    
Merger-related and other charges (0.99 )   (0.88 )   (0.87 )   (2.47 )   (3.89 )   (0.91 )   (2.99 )
Efficiency ratio - operating 57.37 %   57.06 %   59.15 %   59.57 %   57.43 %   57.84 %   55.07 %
                                         
Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation                                        
Equity to total assets (GAAP) 12.45 %   12.35 %   12.06 %   11.95 %   11.85 %   12.45 %   11.85 %
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (3.20 )   (3.24 )   (3.25 )   (3.27 )   (3.33 )   (3.20 )   (3.33 )
Effect of preferred equity (0.32 )   (0.33 )   (0.32 )   (0.32 )   (0.34 )   (0.32 )   (0.34 )
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.93 %   8.78 %   8.49 %   8.36 %   8.18 %   8.93 %   8.18 %



UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End
  2024   2023    
Linked
Quarter
Change 		     
Year over
Year
Change 		 
 (in millions)   Third
Quarter 		      Second
Quarter 		      First
Quarter 		      Fourth
Quarter 		      Third
Quarter 		     
LOANS BY CATEGORY                                
Owner occupied commercial RE $ 3,323     $ 3,297     $ 3,310     $ 3,264     $ 3,279     $ 26     $ 44  
Income producing commercial RE   4,259       4,058       4,206       4,264       4,130     201     129  
Commercial & industrial   2,313       2,299       2,405       2,411       2,504     14     (191 )
Commercial construction   1,785       2,014       1,936       1,860       1,850     (229 )   (65 )
Equipment financing   1,603       1,581       1,544       1,541       1,534     22     69  
Total commercial   13,283       13,249       13,401       13,340       13,297     34     (14 )
Residential mortgage   3,263       3,266       3,240       3,199       3,043     (3 )   220  
Home equity   1,015       985       969       959       941     30     74  
Residential construction   189       211       257       302       399     (22 )   (210 )
Manufactured housing   2       321       328       336       343     (319 )   (341 )
Consumer   188       183       180       181       180     5     8  
Other   24       (4 )           2           28     24  
Total loans $ 17,964     $ 18,211     $ 18,375     $ 18,319     $ 18,203     $ (247 )   $ (239 )
                                                   
LOANS BY MARKET                                                  
Georgia $ 4,470     $ 4,411     $ 4,356     $ 4,357     $ 4,321     $ 59     $ 149  
South Carolina   2,782       2,779       2,804       2,780       2,801     3     (19 )
North Carolina   2,586       2,591       2,566       2,492       2,445     (5 )   141  
Tennessee   1,848       2,144       2,209       2,244       2,314     (296 )   (466 )
Florida   2,423       2,407       2,443       2,442       2,318     16     105  
Alabama   996       1,021       1,068       1,082       1,070     (25 )   (74 )
Commercial Banking Solutions   2,859       2,858       2,929       2,922       2,934     1     (75 )
Total loans $ 17,964     $ 18,211     $ 18,375     $ 18,319     $ 18,203     $ (247 )   $ (239 )



UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.                                    
Credit Quality                                    
(in thousands)                                    
      2024                        
    Third
Quarter 		  Second
Quarter 		  First
Quarter 		                       
NONACCRUAL LOANS                                    
Owner occupied RE   $ 7,783     $ 4,820     $ 2,310                          
Income producing RE     31,222       34,285       29,186                          
Commercial & industrial     28,856       17,335       20,134                          
Commercial construction     7,356       6,854       1,862                          
Equipment financing     9,123       8,341       8,829                          
Total commercial     84,340       71,635       62,321                          
Residential mortgage     21,851       18,473       16,569                          
Home equity     4,111       3,779       4,984                          
Residential construction     118       163       1,244                          
Manufactured housing     1,808       20,356       19,797                          
Consumer     152       72       54                          
Total nonaccrual loans     112,380       114,478       104,969                          
OREO and repossessed assets     2,580       2,244       2,261                          
Total NPAs   $ 114,960     $ 116,722     $ 107,230                          


      2024  
    Third Quarter   Second Quarter   First Quarter
(in thousands)   Net Charge-
Offs		     Net Charge-
Offs to
Average Loans(1) 		    Net Charge-
Offs		   Net Charge-
Offs to
Average
Loans(1) 		  Net Charge-
Offs		   Net Charge-
Offs to
Average
Loans(1)
NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) BY CATEGORY                            
Owner occupied RE   $ (184 )     (0.02 )%   $ 163       0.02 %   $ 202       0.02 %
Income producing RE     1,409       0.13       2,968       0.29       205       0.02  
Commercial & industrial     4,577       0.79       1,281       0.22       3,906       0.65  
Commercial construction     36       0.01       (48 )     (0.01 )     20        
Equipment financing     5,268       1.32       5,502       1.42       6,362       1.66  
Total commercial     11,106       0.33       9,866       0.30       10,695       0.32  
Residential mortgage     32             (107 )     (0.01 )     (16 )      
Home equity     36       0.01       (27 )     (0.01 )     (54 )     (0.02 )
Residential construction     111       0.22       26       0.04       119       0.17  
Manufactured housing     11,556       28.51       1,150       1.43       1,569       1.90  
Consumer     810       1.74       706       1.57       595       1.33  
Total   $ 23,651       0.52     $ 11,614       0.26     $ 12,908       0.28  
                             
(1)Annualized.                            



UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)   September 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
ASSETS        
Cash and due from banks   $ 202,644     $ 200,781  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks     537,395       803,094  
Cash and cash equivalents     740,039       1,003,875  
Debt securities available-for-sale     4,023,455       3,331,084  
Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value $2,060,729 and $2,095,620, respectively)     2,401,877       2,490,848  
Loans held for sale     49,800       33,008  
Loans and leases held for investment     17,964,099       18,318,755  
Allowance for credit losses - loans and leases     (205,290 )     (208,071 )
Loans and leases, net     17,758,809       18,110,684  
Premises and equipment, net     396,696       378,421  
Bank owned life insurance     345,703       345,371  
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net     975,117       990,087  
Other assets     681,636       613,873  
Total assets   $ 27,373,132     $ 27,297,251  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Liabilities:        
Deposits:        
Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 6,222,518     $ 6,534,307  
NOW and interest-bearing demand     5,951,900       6,155,193  
Money market     6,301,956       5,600,587  
Savings     1,113,168       1,207,807  
Time     3,490,399       3,649,498  
Brokered     173,161       163,219  
Total deposits     23,253,102       23,310,611  
Long-term debt     316,363       324,823  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     396,987       400,292  
Total liabilities     23,966,452       24,035,726  
Shareholders' equity:        
Preferred stock; $1 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,662 shares Series I issued and
outstanding; $25,000 per share liquidation preference		     88,266       88,266  
Common stock, $1 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized,
119,282,762 and 119,010,319 shares issued and outstanding, respectively		     119,283       119,010  
Common stock issuable; 588,296 and 620,108 shares, respectively     12,661       13,110  
Capital surplus     2,707,266       2,699,112  
Retained earnings     668,965       581,219  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (189,761 )     (239,192 )
Total shareholders' equity     3,406,680       3,261,525  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 27,373,132     $ 27,297,251  



UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)     2024       2023       2024       2023  
Interest revenue:                
Loans, including fees   $ 291,574     $ 273,781     $ 867,152     $ 760,696  
Investment securities, including tax exempt of $1,713, $1,722, $5,133 and $5,563, respectively     52,997       44,729       149,496       125,775  
Deposits in banks and short-term investments     4,515       4,637       16,131       11,938  
Total interest revenue     349,086       323,147       1,032,779       898,409  
                 
Interest expense:                
Deposits:                
NOW and interest-bearing demand     43,401       35,613       133,522       80,809  
Money market     56,874       46,884       160,883       105,430  
Savings     672       868       2,065       2,108  
Time     35,202       33,368       107,925       75,464  
Deposits     136,149       116,733       404,395       263,811  
Short-term borrowings     27       189       87       3,186  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances                       5,761  
Long-term debt     3,724       3,669       11,262       11,339  
Total interest expense     139,900       120,591       415,744       284,097  
Net interest revenue     209,186       202,556       617,035       614,312  
Provision for credit losses     14,428       30,268       39,562       74,804  
Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses     194,758       172,288       577,473       539,508  
                 
Noninterest income:                
Service charges and fees     10,488       10,315       30,372       28,791  
Mortgage loan gains and other related fees     3,520       6,159       17,830       17,264  
Wealth management fees     6,338       6,451       19,037       17,775  
Net (losses) gains from sales of other loans     (25,700 )     2,688       (22,867 )     6,909  
Lending and loan servicing fees     3,512       2,985       11,050       9,979  
Securities losses, net                       (1,644 )
Other     9,933       3,379       28,812       19,499  
Total noninterest income     8,091       31,977       84,234       98,573  
Total revenue     202,849       204,265       661,707       638,081  
                 
Noninterest expenses:                
Salaries and employee benefits     83,533       81,173       254,336       236,121  
Communications and equipment     12,626       10,902       36,534       31,654  
Occupancy     11,311       10,941       33,466       31,024  
Advertising and public relations     2,041       2,251       6,401       6,914  
Postage, printing and supplies     2,477       2,386       7,376       7,305  
Professional fees     6,432       7,006       18,464       19,670  
Lending and loan servicing expense     2,227       2,697       6,068       7,546  
Outside services - electronic banking     4,433       2,561       10,163       8,646  
FDIC assessments and other regulatory charges     5,003       4,314       17,036       12,457  
Amortization of intangibles     3,528       4,171       11,209       11,120  
Merger-related and other charges     2,176       9,168       6,420       21,444  
Other     7,278       6,904       27,638       22,785  
Total noninterest expenses     143,065       144,474       435,111       416,686  
Income before income taxes     59,784       59,791       226,596       221,395  
Income tax expense     12,437       11,925       50,003       47,941  
Net income     47,347       47,866       176,593       173,454  
Preferred stock dividends, net of discount on repurchases     1,573       832       4,719       4,270  
Earnings allocated to participating securities     272       259       988       939  
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 45,502     $ 46,775     $ 170,886     $ 168,245  
                 
Net income per common share:                
Basic   $ 0.38     $ 0.39     $ 1.43     $ 1.44  
Diluted     0.38       0.39       1.43       1.44  
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                
Basic     119,818       119,506       119,736       116,925  
Diluted     119,952       119,624       119,827       117,084  



UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
      2024       2023  
(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE))   Average Balance   Interest   Average Rate   Average Balance   Interest   Average Rate
Assets:                        
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loans, net of unearned income (FTE)(1)(2)   $ 18,051,741     $ 291,164       6.42 %   $ 18,055,402     $ 273,800       6.02 %
Taxable securities(3)     6,182,164       51,284       3.32       5,933,708       43,007       2.90  
Tax-exempt securities (FTE)(1)(3)     361,359       2,292       2.54       368,148       2,313       2.51  
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets     505,792       5,440       4.28       538,039       5,093       3.76  
Total interest-earning assets (FTE)     25,101,056       350,180       5.55       24,895,297       324,213       5.17  
                         
Noninterest-earning assets:                        
Allowance for credit losses     (215,008 )             (209,472 )        
Cash and due from banks     206,995               225,831          
Premises and equipment     399,262               367,217          
Other assets(3)     1,615,468               1,568,824          
Total assets   $ 27,107,773             $ 26,847,697          
                         
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing deposits:                        
NOW and interest-bearing demand   $ 5,797,845       43,401       2.98     $ 5,285,513       35,613       2.67  
Money market     6,342,455       56,874       3.57       5,622,355       46,884       3.31  
Savings     1,126,774       672       0.24       1,301,047       868       0.26  
Time     3,465,980       34,560       3.97       3,473,191       31,072       3.55  
Brokered time deposits     50,364       642       5.07       209,119       2,296       4.36  
Total interest-bearing deposits     16,783,418       136,149       3.23       15,891,225       116,733       2.91  
Federal funds purchased and other borrowings     1,899       27       5.66       44,164       189       1.70  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     11                                
Long-term debt     323,544       3,724       4.58       324,770       3,669       4.48  
Total borrowed funds     325,454       3,751       4.59       368,934       3,858       4.15  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     17,108,872       139,900       3.25       16,260,159       120,591       2.94  
                         
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
Noninterest-bearing deposits     6,239,926               6,916,272          
Other liabilities     391,574               435,592          
Total liabilities     23,740,372               23,612,023          
Shareholders' equity     3,367,401               3,235,674          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 27,107,773             $ 26,847,697          
                         
Net interest revenue (FTE)       $ 210,280             $ 203,622      
Net interest-rate spread (FTE)             2.30 %             2.23 %
Net interest margin (FTE)(4)             3.33 %             3.24 %

(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans includes a taxable-equivalent adjustment to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The FTE adjustment totaled $1.09 million and $1.07 million, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023. The tax rate used to calculate the adjustment was 25% in 2024 and 26% in 2023, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.
(2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.
(3) Unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $295 million in 2024 and $430 million in 2023 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.
(4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.



UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
      2024       2023  
(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE))   Average Balance   Interest   Average Rate   Average Balance   Interest   Average Rate
Assets:                        
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loans, net of unearned income (FTE)(1)(2)   $ 18,187,790     $ 866,502       6.36 %   $ 17,377,210     $ 760,802       5.85 %
Taxable securities(3)     5,988,368       144,363       3.21       5,982,615       120,212       2.68  
Tax-exempt securities (FTE)(1)(3)     363,692       6,876       2.52       386,499       7,470       2.58  
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets     559,786       18,256       4.36       490,703       13,103       3.57  
Total interest-earning assets (FTE)     25,099,636       1,035,997       5.51       24,237,027       901,587       4.97  
                         
Non-interest-earning assets:                        
Allowance for loan losses     (214,372 )             (186,428 )        
Cash and due from banks     210,982               249,411          
Premises and equipment     392,561               347,514          
Other assets(3)     1,613,118               1,518,503          
Total assets   $ 27,101,925             $ 26,166,027          
                         
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing deposits:                        
NOW and interest-bearing demand   $ 5,913,566       133,522       3.02     $ 4,891,214       80,809       2.21  
Money market     6,092,649       160,883       3.53       5,349,265       105,430       2.64  
Savings     1,159,982       2,065       0.24       1,341,033       2,108       0.21  
Time     3,535,343       106,199       4.01       2,936,873       65,856       3.00  
Brokered time deposits     50,343       1,726       4.58       280,293       9,608       4.58  
Total interest-bearing deposits     16,751,883       404,395       3.22       14,798,678       263,811       2.38  
Federal funds purchased and other borrowings     2,001       87       5.81       98,884       3,186       4.31  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     5                   166,355       5,761       4.63  
Long-term debt     324,414       11,262       4.64       324,737       11,339       4.67  
Total borrowed funds     326,420       11,349       4.64       589,976       20,286       4.60  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     17,078,303       415,744       3.25       15,388,654       284,097       2.47  
                         
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
Noninterest-bearing deposits     6,306,919               7,226,096          
Other liabilities     394,323               393,048          
Total liabilities     23,779,545               23,007,798          
Shareholders' equity     3,322,380               3,158,229          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 27,101,925             $ 26,166,027          
                         
Net interest revenue (FTE)       $ 620,253             $ 617,490      
Net interest-rate spread (FTE)             2.26 %             2.50 %
Net interest margin (FTE)(4)             3.30 %             3.41 %
                         

(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans includes a taxable-equivalent adjustment to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The FTE adjustment totaled $3.22 million and $3.18 million, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023. The tax rate used to calculate the adjustment was 25% in 2024 and 26% in 2023, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.
(2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.
(3) Unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $320 million in 2024 and $413 million in 2023 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.
(4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net-interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.

About United Community Banks, Inc.
United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top 100 U.S. financial institution that is committed to improving the financial health and well-being of its customers and the communities it serves. United Community provides a full range of banking, wealth management and mortgage services. As of September 30, 2024, United Community Banks, Inc. had $27.4 billion in assets, 202 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment lending subsidiary. In 2024, United Community became a 10-time winner of J.D. Power’s award for the best customer satisfaction among consumer banks in the Southeast region and was recognized as the most trusted bank in the Southeast. In 2023, United was named by American Banker as one of the “Best Banks to Work For” for the seventh consecutive year and was recognized in the Greenwich Excellence and Best Brands Awards, receiving 15 awards that included national honors for overall satisfaction in small business banking and middle market banking. Forbes has also consistently listed United Community as one of the World’s Best Banks and one of America’s Best Banks. Additional information about United can be found at ucbi.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations, such as “noninterest income – operating”, “noninterest expense - operating”, “operating net income,” “pre-tax, pre-provision income,” “operating net income per diluted common share,” “operating earnings per share,” “tangible book value per common share,” “operating return on common equity,” “operating return on tangible common equity,” “operating return on assets,” “return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision - operating,” “return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision,” “operating efficiency ratio,” and “tangible common equity to tangible assets.” These non-GAAP measures are included because United believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating United’s underlying performance trends. These measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP are included with the accompanying financial statement tables.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In general, forward-looking statements usually may be identified through use of words such as “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “plan,” “estimate,” “predict,” “continue” and “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and represent management’s beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to general competitive, economic, political and market conditions. Further information regarding additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be found in the cautionary language included under the headings “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in United’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other documents subsequently filed by United with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Many of these factors are beyond United’s ability to control or predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, shareholders and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this communication, and United undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for United to predict their occurrence or how they will affect United.

United qualifies all forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

For more information:
Jefferson Harralson
Chief Financial Officer
(864) 240-6208
Jefferson_Harralson@ucbi.com


