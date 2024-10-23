FCCI Insurance Group Deploys Duck Creek Policy with Active Delivery to Modernize Operations and Drive Expansion into the Excess & Surplus Market

Duck Creek Policy with Active Delivery Platform Leveraged to Streamline and Automate Manual Processes to Improve Overall Core Operational Performance

BOSTON, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, today announced FCCI Insurance Group (FCCI) is live with its Excess & Surplus (E&S) line of business on Duck Creek Policy with Active Delivery. FCCI’s transition to Duck Creek’s platform enables Active Delivery to drive operational efficiencies, automate manual processes, and enhance speed to market for new products. Duck Creek’s premier delivery partner, Cognizant, led the implementation project to ensure FCCI quickly recognizes reduced expense ratios, improved core operational performance, and enhanced scalability to handle higher volumes seamlessly.

“Our expansion into the E&S market is a testament to our dedication to serve the evolving needs of businesses across industries,” said Dave Patel, Executive Vice President – Chief Information Officer (CIO) at FCCI. “Deploying Duck Creek Policy with Active Delivery will enable us to provide exceptional service and customized insurance solutions to businesses that require specialized coverage.”

Duck Creek Policy with Active Delivery eliminates the need for upgrades and enables P&C insurers to deliver insurance products at scale. By selecting this platform, FCCI can now support the E&S business processes with the ability to adapt to changes and deliver exceptional service to agents and policyholders. This targeted approach addresses the growing need for flexible and robust insurance solutions in markets that face unique challenges.

“In this era of rapid customer-centric innovation and growth, we continue to help insurers streamline their processes to deliver new insurance services that will directly benefit policyholders quickly,” said Chris McCloskey, Chief Operating Officer at Duck Creek Technologies. “With the launch of Policy with Active Delivery, FCCI will never have to upgrade again - eliminating maintenance costs and changing the way they do business.”

To learn more about Duck Creek Policy with Active Delivery Platform, visit Duck Creek Policy. To learn more about how FCCI is expanding its E&S capability, read this release.

