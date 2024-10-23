Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,607 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,286 in the last 365 days.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings

COLDWATER, Mich., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOMC) announced third quarter net income of $2,586,000, or $0.57 per share, compared to net income of $2,767,000, or $0.61 per share, for the third quarter of 2023. For the first nine months of 2024, Southern earned $7,751,000 or $1.70 per share, compared with $8,468,000 or $1.86 per share, for the same nine-month period one year ago.  

John R. Waldron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., stated, “For the first time, our bank has surpassed $1.5 billion in total assets, a significant milestone that reflects our ongoing growth and expansion across all markets. While our earnings continue to be impacted by the current interest rate environment, we remain encouraged by the strength of our core deposits and our ability to maintain asset quality. Our focus on disciplined growth strategies has positioned us well, even amid challenges. As we navigate the shifting economic landscape, we are confident in our capacity to sustain momentum and further strengthen our balance sheet.”

As of September 30, 2024, total loans and deposits grew during the first nine months totaling $1.084 billion and $1.266 billion, respectively.

The allowance for credit losses totaled $12,363,000, or 1.14% of loans on September 30, 2024. Net loan charge-offs totaled $20,000 for the first nine months of 2024, compared to net charge-offs of 7,000 for the first nine months of 2023. Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.08% on September 30, 2024 compared to 0.09% on December 31, 2023.

The annualized return on average assets for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 was 0.70% and 0.84% respectively. The annualized return on average equity was 10.18% for the first nine months of 2024 compared to 12.42% for the first nine months of 2023. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the nine-month periods ending September 30, 2024 and 2023 was 2.94% and 3.18%, respectively.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates 18 offices within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Jackson, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as “expected,” “begin,” and other similar words or expressions. All statements with reference to a future time period are forward-looking. Management’s determination of the provision and allowance for credit losses and other accounting estimates, such as the carrying value of goodwill, other real estate owned, mortgage servicing rights and the fair value of investment securities, involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking. The future effect of changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., specifically, are also inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extend, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

 
SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share data)              
  September 30,
2024		   December 31,
2023		  
ASSETS            
Cash and cash equivalents $ 121,022   $ 71,620  
Federal funds sold   264     1,468  
Securities available for sale, at fair value   160,771     169,740  
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost   60,129     61,600  
Loans held-for-sale   871     169  
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $12,363 – 2024, $11,697 - 2023   1,071,234     1,024,720  
Premises and equipment, net   23,406     23,114  
Net cash surrender value of life insurance   22,970     22,472  
Goodwill   13,422     13,422  
Other intangible assets, net   120     147  
Other assets   36,314     26,323  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,510,523   $ 1,414,795  
             
LIABILITIES            
Deposits:            
Non-interest bearing $ 219,072   $ 226,178  
Interest bearing   1,047,024     931,793  
Total deposits   1,266,096     1,157,971  
             
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and overnight borrowings   1,688     1,738  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   17,996     15,703  
Other borrowings   82,900     106,900  
Subordinated debentures   34,705     34,653  
Total liabilities   1,403,385     1,316,965  
             
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Preferred stock, 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding   -     -  
Common stock, $2.50 par value:            
Authorized - 10,000,000 shares            
Issued and outstanding – 4,563,995 shares in 2024,
4,533,637 shares in 2023		   11,406     11,330  
Additional paid-in capital   13,225     13,126  
Retained earnings   95,498     89,808  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (12,991 )   (16,434 )
Total shareholders’ equity   107,138     97,830  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,510,523   $ 1,414,795  
             


 
Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc.
condensed consolidated statements of income (unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
  Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,		  
  2024   2023   2024   2023  
Interest income:                        
Loans, including fees $ 16,444   $ 14,563   $ 47,748   $ 39,579  
Federal funds sold and balances with banks   1,313     786     3,630     2,360  
Securities:                        
Taxable   1,465     1,567     4,512     4,655  
Tax-exempt   309     315     904     961  
Total interest income   19,531     17,231     56,794     47,555  
                         
Interest expense:                        
Deposits   7,567     5,777     21,655     14,516  
Other   1,571     1,519     4,701     3,389  
Total interest expense   9,138     7,296     26,356     17,905  
Net interest income   10,393     9,935     30,438     29,650  
Provision for credit losses   425     25     661     950  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   9,968     9,910     29,777     28,700  
                         
Non-interest income:                        
Service charges on deposit accounts   439     422     1,270     1,248  
Trust fees   741     629     2,041     1,787  
Net gains on loan sales   181     71     419     186  
Earnings on life insurance assets   169     157     498     456  
ATM and debit card fee income   465     452     1,356     1,339  
Other   177     197     608     644  
Total non-interest income   2,172     1,928     6,192     5,660  
                         
Non-interest expense:                        
Salaries and employee benefits   5,528     5,356     16,154     14,751  
Occupancy, net   519     429     1,515     1,397  
Equipment   400     404     1,233     1,063  
Professional and outside services   530     443     1,575     1,473  
Software maintenance   626     568     1,817     1,639  
ATM expenses   229     195     629     602  
Printing, postage, and supplies   124     97     413     318  
Telecommunication expenses   75     88     240     268  
Other   972     869     2,958     2,525  
Total non-interest expense   9,003     8,449     26,534     24,036  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES   3,137     3,389     9,435     10,324  
Federal income tax provision   551     622     1,684     1,856  
NET INCOME $ 2,586   $ 2,767   $ 7,751   $ 8,468  
                         
Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.57   $ 0.61   $ 1.70   $ 1.86  
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share   0.57     0.61     1.70     1.86  
Dividends Declared Per Common Share   0.15     0.14     0.45     0.42  
                          

CONTACT:  John H. Castle, Chairman
(517) 279-5500

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more