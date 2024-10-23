SoftServe Named a Challenger in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Custom Software Development Services

Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoftServe, a premier IT consulting and digital services provider, announced today it has been recognized by Gartner as a Challenger in the 2024 Magic Quadrant for Custom Software Development Services for its Generative AI (Gen AI) focus, client centricity, and quality of resources. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

“We believe our recognition as Challenger validates our excellent reputation and underscores our commitment to making our clients successful through innovative solutions that drive tangible business value,” said Harry Propper, CEO of SoftServe. “We’ve set out — and succeeded — to embrace emerging Gen AI technologies that provide high-quality customizable solutions. Clients partnering with SoftServe are charting a course to becoming future-proof businesses with higher chances of long-term success.”

Prior to the report, SoftServe created specific Gen AI assets, like its Gen AI Industrial Assistant, Gen AI Chatbot Kit, and Gen AI Portal, that exemplify the company’s expertise and drive in creating tailored solutions for clients using Gen AI technologies. Its client-focused collaborative partnerships are the result of flexible engagement models formed with a deep understanding of industry-specific challenges to cater to unique client needs. Finally, the company’s global footprint and agility contribute to its dynamic solution delivery provided by a skilled workforce that can accommodate fluctuations in work parameters and timelines with ease.

“Our forward-thinking approach to technology adoption and strategic investments in Gen AI capabilities are the prominent drivers of our progress this year,” said Alex Chubay, SoftServe’s CTO. “Our specialized labs have evolved as innovation hubs for rapid experimentation, making us an emerging leader in Gen AI and other advanced technologies. We regard our high-tech prowess combined with our unparalleled approach to client relationships and agile methodologies as key factors in our growing success in custom software development.”

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of providers in markets where growth is high, and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Custom Software Development Services, Worldwide, Gunjan Gupta, Jaideep Thyagaraja, Katie Gove, Will Grant, Luis Pinto, 15 October 2024.

