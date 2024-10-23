JOANN Enters Another Handmade Holiday Season with Expanded Inventory, Lower Prices, and Doorbuster Sales Through December

Craft Retailer Offers New Lower Price Points and Special Savings as Customers Look to Decorate, Gift and Celebrate the Season

HUDSON, Ohio, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After successfully restructuring earlier this year, the nation’s category leader in fabrics and sewing with one of the largest craft assortments is fully prepared for its biggest time of year. JOANN has new value brands, an expanded yarn assortment, price reductions on more than 10,000 items storewide, and special offer events every weekend through the remainder of the year.

“We are excited to kick off our favorite season with a broader assortment, new value product choices, expanded inspiration and project ideas, along with bigger and better savings than ever,” said Chris DiTullio. “We want to help customers create more as they celebrate the season and have expanded our offering to include new product lines such as Happy Value and Fabany, as well as lowered everyday prices on over 10,000 SKUs across all product categories.”

The company recently launched Fabany, its new sewing notions brand that offers the quality customers expect at a lower price than national brands. It also unveiled Happy Value, which offers everyday crafting, fine arts, paint and fabric supplies at prices so low customers don’t need to use a coupon.

The company has also completed an expansion of their category leading yarn assortment, expanding brands, project choices and inventory levels across the country. Customers can expect to find over 30 percent more yarn in their local stores heading into the holiday season.

Additionally, the retailer is launching early doorbusters for customers to get ready for the season, with new sale events every weekend through holidays. This includes promotions for Halloween and Early Black Friday, such as:

Now through October 31, customers can wear a Halloween costume into any store for $5 off their purchase - everyone qualifies, including kids and pets!

October 24-27, during its Code Orange event, JOANN’s entire stock of Halloween will be 70% off

October 25-26, JOANN will host a costume clinic featuring last-minute costume ideas, and offering $5 off their supply purchase

October 31-November 3 kicks off JOANN’s Extra Early Black Friday Doorbusters, with new hot deals & doorbusters every weekend until Black Friday.

“This year, we are aiming to get people creating more, decorating more, hosting more and giving more than ever,” DiTullio said. “JOANN is committed to giving our customers the assortment, value and experience they want, whether shopping in one of our 800 stores, via our convenient mobile app or on joann.com. We can’t wait to watch this season of creativity come to life and look forward to seeing customers of all interests, ages and skill levels in the coming weeks and beyond.”

About JOANN

For more than 80 years, JOANN has inspired creativity in the hearts, hands, and minds of its customers. From a single storefront in Cleveland, Ohio, the nation’s leader in sewing and fabrics with one of the largest arts and crafts offerings has grown to include more than 800 stores across 49 states and a robust ecommerce business. With the goal of helping every customer find their creative Happy Place, JOANN serves as a convenient single source for all the supplies, guidance, and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion.

Contact: Amanda Hayes, Director Corporate Communications Amanda.Hayes@joann.com

