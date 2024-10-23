Submit Release
Stock Yards Bancorp Reports Third Quarter Earnings of $29.4 Million or $1.00 Per Diluted Share

Record Third Quarter Results Highlighted by Linked Quarter Net Interest Margin Expansion and Robust Loan Growth

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in Louisville, central, eastern and northern Kentucky, as well as the Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets, today reported earnings of $29.4 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. This compares to net income of $27.1 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023. Continued strong loan growth and net interest margin expansion fueled third quarter operating results.

                       
                       
(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) 3Q24
 		  2Q24
 		  3Q23
Net income $ 29,360     $ 27,598     $ 27,092  
Net income per share, diluted   1.00       0.94       0.92  
       
Net interest income $ 64,979     $ 62,022     $ 61,315  
Provision for credit losses(1)   4,325       1,300       2,775  
Non-interest income   24,797       23,655       22,896  
Non-interest expenses   48,452       49,109       46,702  
       
Net interest margin   3.33 %     3.26 %     3.34 %
Efficiency ratio(2)   53.92 %     57.26 %     55.38 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(3)   8.79 %     8.42 %     7.69 %
Annualized return on average assets(4)   1.39 %     1.35 %     1.38 %
Annualized return on average equity(4)   12.83 %     12.64 %     13.26 %
                       
                       

“Stock Yards delivered the best third quarter in our history, highlighted by strong loan demand and production, solid contributions from our non-interest income revenue sources and linked quarter net interest margin expansion,” commented James A. (Ja) Hillebrand, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Total loans increased $661 million, or 12%, over the last 12 months, with $207 million of growth generated during the third quarter. We experienced growth within all loan categories and across all markets. Deposit balances expanded $323 million, or 5%, over the past 12 months, with balances growing $157 million, or 2%, during the third quarter. Deposit growth was also spread across all markets, enhanced by strategic time deposit marketing efforts. We continue to focus on organic growth, while avoiding brokered deposits and improving our funding position, which is contributing meaningfully to our net interest margin expansion.”

“Non-interest revenue once again contributed to our strong operating results for the third quarter of 2024, led by expansion in several categories,” Hillebrand continued. “Treasury management fees continued to benefit from customer base growth and increased transaction volume. WM&T income was boosted by estate fees and solid market conditions. In addition, mortgage, brokerage and card income all posted meaningful contributions. As previously mentioned, we are encouraged by our net interest margin improvement and prospects for continued expansion. Third quarter net interest margin expanded seven basis points on the linked quarter, boosted by substantial loan growth, higher interest earning asset yields and a moderating cost of funds expansion.”

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had $8.44 billion in assets, $6.28 billion in loans and $6.73 billion in total deposits. The Company’s combined enterprise, which encompasses 72 branch offices across three contiguous states, will continue to benefit from a diversified geographic footprint.

Key factors contributing to the third quarter of 2024 results included:

  • Total loans increased $661 million, or 12%, over the last 12 months, while growing $207 million, or 3%, on the linked quarter. Broad based loan growth during the quarter included increases in all markets and across all loan categories, with Construction Land & Development (CL&D) growth of $88 million posting the largest gain. The yield earned on loans increased to 6.17% for the third quarter of 2024, benefiting primarily from significant average loan balance growth.
  • Deposit balances expanded $323 million, or 5%, over the last 12 months, with the deposit mix continuing to shift from non-interest bearing and low interest-bearing deposits into higher cost deposits. Non-interest-bearing demand accounts declined $207 million, or 12%, while interest-bearing deposits grew $530 million, or 11%, led by time deposit growth. On the linked quarter, total deposits expanded $157 million, or 2%. Non-interest-bearing demand accounts increased $26 million, or 2%, while total interest-bearing deposit accounts increased $131 million, or 3%.
  • Net interest income increased $3.7 million, or 6%, for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter a year ago, with net interest margin compressing one basis point to 3.33%. On the linked quarter, net interest income increased $3.0 million, or 5%, while net interest margin expanded 7 basis points to 3.33%.
  • Provision for credit loss expense(1) of $4.3 million was recorded for the third quarter of 2024, primarily attributed to strong loan growth and deterioration within the Federal Reserve Bank’s unemployment rate forecast used in the CECL allowance model. Traditional credit quality statistics remained strong for the quarter.
  • Non-interest income increased $1.9 million, or 8%, over the third quarter of 2023. WM&T income expanded $901,000, or 9%, to $10.9 million, with strong estate fees and improved market conditions more than offsetting a decline in net new business expansion. Treasury management fees grew $304,000, or 12%, over the last 12 months to a record $2.9 million. Card income increased $213,000, or 4% over the third quarter of 2023 consistent with increased transaction volume. Other non-interest income increased $315,000 over the third quarter of 2023, mainly due to increased swap fees collected.
  • Total non-interest expenses increased $1.8 million, or 4%, during the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023, and decreased $657,000, or 1%, on the linked quarter. Overall, non-interest expenses continued to track closely to management expectations.
  • Tangible common equity per share(3) was $24.58 on September 30, 2024, compared to $23.22 on June 30, 2024, and $20.17 on September 30, 2023.

Hillebrand concluded, “In September, we were one of only 30 banks in the U.S. to be named a “Sm-All Star” in Piper Sandler’s annual list of top-performing small-cap banks and thrifts in its “Class of 2024.” This elite annual list reflects the top banks in the industry across various metrics including growth, profitability, credit quality and capital strength. We are honored to be recognized by Piper Sandler as one of the top performing community banks in the nation, a testament to the solid foundation we have built to generate long term growth. Being named to this prestigious group is a noteworthy recognition of the hard work and dedication of the entire Stock Yards team.” Stock Yards Bancorp has been named to Piper Sandler’s Sm-All Stars list six times in 2008, 2011, 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2024.

Results of Operations – Third Quarter 2024, Compared with Third Quarter 2023

Net interest income, the Company’s largest source of revenue, increased by $3.7 million, or 6%, to $65.0 million. Strong organic loan growth and correlating interest income expansion contributed to net interest income growth.

  • Total interest income increased by $16.8 million, or 19%, to $105.7 million.
    • Interest income and fees on loans increased $17.5 million, or 22%, over the prior year quarter. Consistent with the $688 million, or 13%, increase in average loans and interest rate expansion, the average quarterly yield earned on loans increased 51 basis points over the past 12 months to 6.17%.
    • Interest income on securities decreased $1.1 million, or 13%, compared to the third quarter of 2023. While average securities balances have declined $235 million, or 14%, over the past 12 months, the rate earned on securities improved three basis points to 2.07%. Over the past 12 months, cash flows from investment portfolio maturities and pay downs have been utilized to fund loan growth and in lieu of redeployment into the portfolio.
    • Interest income on overnight funds increased $306,000, or 19%, consistent with the $24 million quarter over prior year quarter average balance increase.
       
  • Total interest expense increased $13.1 million, or 48%, to $40.7 million, as the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 68 basis points to 2.84%. For the sixth consecutive linked quarter end, the pace of expansion of total interest-bearing liability costs has slowed.
    • Interest expense on deposits increased $12.6 million over the past 12 months, as the overall cost of interest- bearing deposits increased to 2.68% in the third quarter of 2024 from 1.88% in the third quarter of 2023. Interest expense expansion was spread over most deposit categories, with time deposits and money market interest expense expanding the most at $5.5 million and $4.1 million, respectively.
    • Interest expense on Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances increased $292,000, or 6%, with the cost of funds declining 37 basis points to 4.49%. Consistent with third quarter investment securities maturities, the Bank relied less on overnight advances during the third quarter of 2024.

For the third quarter of 2024, consistent with strong loan growth, a deterioration in unemployment rate projections and a slight increase in net charge-offs, offset by a reduction in specific reserves and other factors within the CECL allowance model, the Company recorded provision expense (1) of $4.3 million for loans. In addition, no provision expense for off balance sheet exposures was recorded. For the third quarter of 2023, the Company recorded $2.3 million in provision expense for loans and $475,000 of provision expense for off balance sheet exposures associated with expansion of C&LD and Commercial & Industrial (C&I) lines of credit.

Non-interest income increased $1.9 million, or 8%, to $24.8 million compared to the third quarter of 2023.

  • WM&T income ended the third quarter of 2024 at $10.9 million, increasing $901,000, or 9%, over the third quarter of 2023. Despite positive equity market performance and strong estate fee revenue, WM&T income was muted by negative net new business.
  • Compared to the third quarter of 2023, treasury management fees increased $304,000, or 12%, to a record $2.9 million. The consistent treasury management growth has been driven by strong transaction volume, organic growth, modified fee schedules, strong foreign exchange income and new product sales.
  • Card income increased $213,000, or 4%, over the third quarter of 2023. Credit card interchange income and annual merchant incentives drove credit card income to a record $1.7 million. In addition, debit card income also posted growth over the prior period.
  • Other non-interest income, which includes swap fees, letter of credit fees and OREO activity, increased by $315,000. While swap fee income was strong in the third quarter of 2024, the Company’s Insurance Captive, which was not renewed in 2024, contributed approximately $302,000 to other non-interest income in the third quarter of 2023.

Non-interest expenses, which tracked closely with management expectations, increased $1.8 million, or 4%, compared to the third quarter of 2023, to $48.5 million.

  • Compensation and benefits expense increased $2.3 million, or 9%, compared to the third quarter of 2023, consistent with annual merit-based increases and increased bonus levels, partially offset by lower health insurance claims.
  • Technology and communication expenses, which include computer software amortization, equipment depreciation and expenditures related to investments in technology needed to maintain and improve the quality of customer delivery channels, information security and internal resources, increased $264,000, or 6%, consistent with software upgrades and increased compliance-related expense.
  • Card processing expense increased $208,000, or 13%. Debit card interchange expense increased $103,000 while credit card expense increased $105,000, consistent with transaction growth and fraud mitigation efforts.
  • Amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships declined $323,000 compared to the third quarter of 2023. Effective January 1, 2024, the Bank adopted ASU 2023-02 and began booking tax credit amortization expense for all income tax credit projects as a component of tax expense via the proportional amortization method.
  • Other non-interest expenses declined $831,000, or 31%, compared to the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to modifications made to the corporate credit card reward program and significant declines in check and card losses, as well as the Company’s strategic decision to exit its Insurance Captive, which contributed $275,000 in expense to the third quarter of 2023.

Financial Condition – September 30, 2024, Compared with September 30, 2023

Total assets increased $534 million, or 7%, year over year to $8.44 billion.

Total loans increased $661 million, or 12%, to $6.28 billion, with growth spread across all categories and markets. Total line of credit usage ended at 43.2% as of September 30, 2024, compared to 38.8% as of September 30, 2023, boosted by increased CL&D and C&I line usage. C&I line of credit usage expanded to 31.8% as of period end.

Total investment securities decreased $229 million, or 16%, year over year. The overall portfolio yield was 2.07% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 2.04% for the third quarter of 2023. Over the past 12 months, cash flows from the investment portfolio have been utilized to fund loan growth and provide liquidity in lieu of redeployment.

Total deposits increased $323 million, or 5%, over the past 12 months, with the deposit mix continuing to shift from non-interest bearing and low interest-bearing deposits into higher cost deposits. Non-interest-bearing demand accounts declined $207 million, or 12%, while interest-bearing deposits grew $530 million, or 11%, led by $313 million of time deposit growth and $174 million of growth in money market balances.

Non-performing loans totaled $17 million, or 0.27% of total loans outstanding on September 30, 2024, compared to $17 million, or 0.31% of total loans outstanding on September 30, 2023. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans ended at 1.36% on September 30, 2024, compared to 1.39% on September 30, 2023.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company continued to be “well-capitalized,” the highest regulatory capital rating for financial institutions, with all capital ratios experiencing meaningful growth. Total equity to assets(3) was 11.07% and the tangible common equity ratio(3) was 8.79% on September 30, 2024, compared to 10.21% and 7.69% on September 30, 2023, respectively.

In August 2024, the board of directors increased the quarterly cash dividend to $0.31 per common share. The dividend was paid October 1, 2024, to shareholders of record as of September 16, 2024.

No shares have been purchased since 2020, and approximately 741,000 shares remain eligible for repurchase under the current buy-back plan, which expires in May 2025.

Results of Operations – Third Quarter 2024, Compared with Second Quarter 2024

Net interest margin improved seven basis points on the linked quarter to 3.33%, boosted by strong loan growth, higher interest earning asset yields and a slow-down in cost of funds expansion.

Net interest income increased $3.0 million, or 5%, over the prior quarter to $65.0 million.

  • Total interest income increased $5.4 million, or 5%.
    • Interest income, including fees, on loans increased $5.7 million, or 6%. Average loans increased $201 million, or 3%, and the corresponding yield earned increased 11 basis points to 6.17%.
  • Total interest expense increased $2.5 million, or 6%.
    • Interest expense on deposits increased $2.4 million, or 8%, led by a $76 million increase in average interest-bearing deposits concentrated within the time and money market categories.

The Company recorded $4.3 million in provision for credit losses on loans(1) and no credit loss expense for off-balance sheet exposures during the third quarter of 2024. During the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded $1.3 million in provision for credit losses, which included a $1.1 million provision for credit losses on loans and $225,000 of credit loss expense for off-balance sheet exposures.

Non-interest income increased $1.1 million, or 5%, on the linked quarter, with increases in nearly every category.

Non-interest expenses decreased $657,000 to $48.5 million, as increases in compensation expense were more than offset by decreases in employee benefits, marketing and business development and technology and communication expenses.

Financial Condition – September 30, 2024, Compared with June 30, 2024

Total assets increased $122 million, or 1%, on the linked quarter to $8.44 billion.

Total loans expanded $207 million, or 3%, on the linked quarter, led by increases in nearly every loan category. Total line of credit usage was 43.2% as of September 30, 2024, compared to 41.1% as of June 30, 2024. C&I line of credit usage totaled 31.8% as of September 30, 2024, compared to 30.8% as of June 30, 2024.

Total deposits increased $157 million, or 2%, on the linked quarter. Non-interest-bearing demand accounts increased $26 million, or 2%, while total interest-bearing deposit accounts increased $131 million, or 3%. Time deposits increased by $119 million and money market balances increased by $82 million on the linked quarter.

About the Company

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $8.44 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol “SYBT.”

This report contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company’s management believes the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of these assumptions could be inaccurate. Therefore, there can be no assurance the forward-looking statements included herein will prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: economic conditions both generally and more specifically in the markets in which the Company and its banking subsidiary operates; competition for the Company’s customers from other providers of financial services; changes in, or forecasts of, future political and economic conditions, inflation and efforts to control it; government legislation and regulation, which change and over which the Company has no control; changes in interest rates; material unforeseen changes in liquidity, results of operations, or financial condition of the Company’s customers; and other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Refer to Stock Yards’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as its other filings with the SEC for a more detailed discussion of risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

                       
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)
Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release
(In thousands unless otherwise noted)
                       
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
Income Statement Data 2024   2023   2024   2023
                       
Net interest income, fully tax equivalent (5) $ 65,064     $ 61,437     $ 187,344     $ 185,757  
Interest income:                      
Loans $ 95,689     $ 78,234     $ 271,547     $ 219,329  
Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks (1,946 )   (1,640 )   (6,199 )   (4,885 )
Mortgage loans held for sale 47     55     152     173  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 663     499     1,601     939  
Investment securities 7,377     8,497     23,072     26,129  
Total interest income 105,722     88,925     302,571     251,455  
Interest expense:                      
Deposits 33,997     21,360     97,486     51,940  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 937     597     2,639     1,429  
Federal funds purchased 120     157     395     504  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 5,209     4,917     13,469     10,613  
Subordinated debentures 480     579     1,511     1,653  
Total interest expense 40,743     27,610     115,500     66,139  
Net interest income 64,979     61,315     187,071     185,316  
Provision for credit losses (1) 4,325     2,775     7,050     7,750  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 60,654     58,540     180,021     177,566  
Non-interest income:                      
Wealth management and trust services 10,931     10,030     32,497     29,703  
Deposit service charges 2,314     2,272     6,630     6,622  
Debit and credit card income 5,083     4,870     14,688     14,064  
Treasury management fees 2,939     2,635     8,389     7,502  
Mortgage banking income 1,112     814     3,077     2,882  
Net investment product sales commissions and fees 915     791     2,580     2,345  
Bank owned life insurance 634     569     1,817     1,677  
Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment (59 )   302     (39 )   75  
Other 928     613     2,084     2,933  
Total non-interest income 24,797     22,896     71,723     67,803  
Non-interest expenses:                      
Compensation 25,534     23,379     74,389     67,382  
Employee benefits 4,629     4,508     15,591     14,622  
Net occupancy and equipment 3,775     3,821     11,264     11,234  
Technology and communication 4,500     4,236     14,463     12,706  
Debit and credit card processing 1,845     1,637     5,402     4,762  
Marketing and business development 1,438     1,357     4,109     4,236  
Postage, printing and supplies 901     938     2,740     2,701  
Legal and professional 968     1,049     3,268     2,665  
FDIC insurance 1,095     937     3,368     2,851  
Capital and deposit based taxes 825     629     2,128     1,875  
Intangible amortization 1,052     1,167     3,155     3,519  
Amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships -     323     -     970  
Other 1,890     2,721     6,645     8,293  
Total non-interest expenses 48,452     46,702     146,522     137,816  
Income before income tax expense 36,999     34,734     105,222     107,553  
Income tax expense 7,639     7,642     22,377     23,749  
Net income $ 29,360     $ 27,092     $ 82,845     $ 83,804  
                       
Net income per share - Basic $ 1.00     $ 0.93     $ 2.83     $ 2.87  
Net income per share - Diluted 1.00     0.92     2.82     2.86  
Cash dividend declared per share 0.31     0.30     0.91     0.88  
                       
Weighted average shares - Basic 29,299     29,223     29,277     29,208  
Weighted average shares - Diluted 29,445     29,336     29,396     29,347  
                       
          September 30,
Balance Sheet Data             2024   2023
                       
Investment securities             $ 1,236,744     $ 1,465,463  
Loans             6,278,133     5,617,084  
Allowance for credit losses on loans             85,343     78,075  
Total assets             8,437,280     7,903,430  
Non-interest bearing deposits             1,508,203     1,714,918  
Interest bearing deposits             5,217,870     4,687,889  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances             325,000     350,000  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)             (75,273 )   (127,905 )
Stockholders' equity             934,094     806,918  
                       
Total shares outstanding             29,414     29,323  
Book value per share (3)             $ 31.76     $ 27.52  
Tangible common equity per share (3)             24.58     20.17  
Market value per share             61.99     39.29  
                       


Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)
Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release
                       
  Three Months Ended
 		  Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
 		  September 30,
Average Balance Sheet Data 2024   2023   2024   2023
                       
Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks $ 148,818     $ 124,653     $ 153,755     $ 132,421  
Mortgage loans held for sale 4,862     7,112     5,230     7,333  
Investment securities 1,424,815     1,659,888     1,498,092     1,710,838  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 31,193     27,290     27,364     22,663  
Loans 6,174,309     5,486,262     5,986,366     5,337,493  
Total interest earning assets 7,783,997     7,305,205     7,670,807     7,210,748  
Total assets 8,384,605     7,805,154     8,262,017     7,660,658  
Non-interest bearing deposits 1,510,515     1,731,724     1,508,947     1,796,586  
Interest bearing deposits 5,047,771     4,509,411     5,026,185     4,468,160  
Total deposits 6,558,286     6,241,135     6,535,132     6,264,746  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 156,865     127,063     156,392     120,740  
Federal funds purchased 8,480     11,776     9,585     13,857  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 461,141     401,630     392,609     305,220  
Subordinated debentures 26,806     26,606     26,802     26,508  
Total interest bearing liabilities 5,701,063     5,076,486     5,611,573     4,934,485  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (88,362 )   (112,329 )   (94,560 )   (107,374 )
Total stockholders' equity 910,274     810,710     883,267     796,172  
                       
Performance Ratios                      
Annualized return on average assets (4) 1.39 %   1.38 %   1.34 %   1.46 %
Annualized return on average equity (4) 12.83 %   13.26 %   12.53 %   14.07 %
Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent 3.33 %   3.34 %   3.26 %   3.44 %
Non-interest income to total revenue, fully tax equivalent 27.59 %   27.15 %   27.69 %   26.74 %
Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent (2) 53.92 %   55.38 %   56.56 %   54.35 %
                       
Capital Ratios                      
Total stockholders' equity to total assets (3)             11.07 %   10.21 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)             8.79 %   7.69 %
Average stockholders' equity to average assets             10.69 %   10.39 %
Total risk-based capital             12.73 %   12.71 %
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital             11.16 %   11.17 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital             11.52 %   11.57 %
Leverage             10.05 %   9.80 %
                       
Loan Segmentation                      
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied             $ 1,686,448     $ 1,508,615  
Commercial real estate - owner occupied             949,538     945,122  
Commercial and industrial             1,379,293     1,251,027  
Residential real estate - owner occupied             783,337     696,162  
Residential real estate - non-owner occupied             381,051     350,386  
Construction and land development             674,918     480,120  
Home equity lines of credit             236,819     203,184  
Consumer             143,684     143,703  
Leases             16,760     14,710  
Credit cards             26,285     24,055  
Total loans and leases             $ 6,278,133     $ 5,617,084  
                       
Asset Quality Data                      
Non-accrual loans             $ 16,288     $ 17,227  
Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty             -     -  
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing             870     1  
Total non-performing loans             17,158     17,228  
Other real estate owned             10     427  
Total non-performing assets             $ 17,168     $ 17,655  
Non-performing loans to total loans             0.27 %   0.31 %
Non-performing assets to total assets             0.20 %   0.22 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans             1.36 %   1.39 %
Allowance for credit  losses on loans to average loans             1.43 %   1.46 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans             497 %   453 %
Net (charge-offs) recoveries $ (1,137 )   $ (1,935 )   $ (606 )   $ (2,156 )
Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (6) -0.02 %   -0.04 %   -0.01 %   -0.04 %
                       


Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)  
Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release  
                             
  Quarterly Comparison
Income Statement Data 9-30-24   6-30-24   3-31-24   12-31-23   9-30-23
                             
Net interest income, fully tax equivalent  (5) $ 65,064     $ 62,113     $ 60,167     $ 62,112     $ 61,437  
Net interest income $ 64,979     $ 62,022     $ 60,070     $ 62,016     $ 61,315  
Provision for credit losses (1) 4,325     1,300     1,425     6,046     2,775  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 60,654     60,722     58,645     55,970     58,540  
Non-interest income:                            
Wealth management and trust services 10,931     10,795     10,771     10,099     10,030  
Deposit service charges 2,314     2,180     2,136     2,244     2,272  
Debit and credit card income 5,083     4,923     4,682     5,374     4,870  
Treasury management fees 2,939     2,825     2,625     2,531     2,635  
Mortgage banking income 1,112     1,017     948     823     814  
Loss on sale of securities -     -     -     (44 )   -  
Net investment product sales commissions and fees 915     800     865     860     791  
Bank owned life insurance 634     595     588     576     569  
Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment (59 )   20     -     (105 )   302  
Other 928     500     656     2,059     613  
Total non-interest income 24,797     23,655     23,271     24,417     22,896  
Non-interest expenses:                            
Compensation 25,534     24,634     24,221     24,494     23,379  
Employee benefits 4,629     5,086     5,876     3,829     4,508  
Net occupancy and equipment 3,775     3,819     3,670     5,150     3,821  
Technology and communication 4,500     4,894     5,069     4,612     4,236  
Debit and credit card processing 1,845     1,811     1,746     1,719     1,637  
Marketing and business development 1,438     1,596     1,075     1,754     1,357  
Postage, printing and supplies 901     913     926     903     938  
Legal and professional 968     1,185     1,115     1,293     1,049  
FDIC insurance 1,095     1,161     1,112     1,060     937  
Capital and deposit based taxes 825     673     630     601     629  
Intangible amortization 1,052     1,051     1,052     1,167     1,167  
Amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships -     -     -     324     323  
Other 1,890     2,286     2,469     3,107     2,721  
Total non-interest expenses 48,452     49,109     48,961     50,013     46,702  
Income before income tax expense 36,999     35,268     32,955     30,374     34,734  
Income tax expense 7,639     7,670     7,068     6,430     7,642  
Net income $ 29,360     $ 27,598     $ 25,887     $ 23,944     $ 27,092  
                             
                             
Net income per share - Basic $ 1.00     $ 0.94     $ 0.89     $ 0.82     $ 0.93  
Net income per share - Diluted 1.00     0.94     0.88     0.82     0.92  
Cash dividend declared per share 0.31     0.30     0.30     0.30     0.30  
                             
Weighted average shares - Basic 29,299     29,283     29,250     29,226     29,223  
Weighted average shares - Diluted 29,445     29,383     29,361     29,331     29,336  
                             
  Quarterly Comparison
Balance Sheet Data 9-30-24   6-30-24   3-31-24   12-31-23   9-30-23
                             
Cash and due from banks $ 108,825     $ 85,441     $ 71,676     $ 94,466     $ 79,538  
Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks 144,241     118,910     88,547     171,493     113,499  
Mortgage loans held for sale 4,822     6,438     6,462     6,056     6,535  
Investment securities 1,236,744     1,342,354     1,379,212     1,471,016     1,465,453  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 29,419     31,462     24,675     16,236     26,241  
Loans 6,278,133     6,070,963     5,849,715     5,771,038     5,617,084  
Allowance for credit losses on loans 85,343     82,155     80,897     79,374     78,075  
Goodwill 194,074     194,074     194,074     194,074     194,074  
Total assets 8,437,280     8,315,325     8,123,128     8,170,102     7,903,430  
Non-interest bearing deposits 1,508,203     1,482,514     1,481,217     1,548,624     1,714,918  
Interest bearing deposits 5,217,870     5,086,724     5,127,863     5,122,124     4,687,889  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 149,852     152,948     162,528     152,991     113,894  
Federal funds purchased 6,442     10,029     9,961     12,852     11,518  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 325,000     400,000     200,000     200,000     350,000  
Subordinated debentures 26,806     26,806     26,806     26,740     26,641  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (75,273 )   (94,980 )   (95,054 )   (92,798 )   (127,905 )
Stockholders' equity 934,094     894,535     874,711     858,103     806,918  
                             
Total shares outstanding 29,414     29,388     29,393     29,329     29,323  
Book value per share (3) 31.76     $ 30.44     $ 29.76     $ 29.26     $ 27.52  
Tangible common equity per share (3) 24.58     23.22     22.50     21.95     20.17  
Market value per share 61.99     49.67     48.91     51.49     39.29  
                             
Capital Ratios                            
Total stockholders' equity to total assets (3) 11.07 %   10.76 %   10.77 %   10.50 %   10.21 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 8.79 %   8.42 %   8.36 %   8.09 %   7.69 %
Average stockholders' equity to average assets 10.86 %   10.65 %   10.56 %   10.07 %   10.39 %
Total risk-based capital 12.73 %   12.62 %   12.69 %   12.56 %   12.71 %
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital 11.16 %   11.07 %   11.11 %   11.04 %   11.17 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.52 %   11.43 %   11.49 %   11.43 %   11.57 %
Leverage 10.05 %   9.95 %   9.82 %   9.62 %   9.80 %
                             


Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)   
Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release   
                             
  Quarterly Comparison
Average Balance Sheet Data 9-30-24   6-30-24   3-31-24   12-31-23   9-30-23
                             
Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks $ 148,818     $ 158,512     $ 153,990     $ 258,950     $ 124,653  
Mortgage loans held for sale 4,862     6,204     4,629     5,305     7,112  
Investment securities 1,424,815     1,491,865     1,578,401     1,618,799     1,659,888  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 31,193     29,735     21,121     20,519     27,290  
Loans 6,174,309     5,973,801     5,808,924     5,676,193     5,486,262  
Total interest earning assets 7,783,997     7,660,117     7,567,065     7,579,766     7,305,205  
Total assets 8,384,605     8,246,735     8,153,364     8,116,569     7,805,154  
Non-interest bearing deposits 1,510,515     1,515,708     1,500,602     1,663,962     1,731,724  
Interest bearing deposits 5,047,771     4,971,804     5,058,743     5,025,240     4,509,411  
Total deposits 6,558,286     6,487,512     6,559,345     6,689,202     6,241,135  
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 156,865     147,327     164,979     130,148     127,063  
Federal funds purchased 8,480     10,127     10,161     13,606     11,776  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 461,141     441,484     274,451     205,435     401,630  
Subordinated debentures 26,806     26,806     26,794     26,706     26,606  
Total interest bearing liabilities 5,701,063     5,597,548     5,535,128     5,401,135     5,076,486  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (88,362 )   (99,640 )   (95,747 )   (125,843 )   (112,329 )
Total stockholders' equity 910,274     878,233     861,029     817,682     810,710  
                             
Performance Ratios                            
Annualized return on average assets (4) 1.39 %   1.35 %   1.28 %   1.17 %   1.38 %
Annualized return on average equity (4) 12.83 %   12.64 %   12.09 %   11.62 %   13.26 %
Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent 3.33 %   3.26 %   3.20 %   3.25 %   3.34 %
Non-interest income to total revenue, fully tax equivalent 27.59 %   27.58 %   27.89 %   28.22 %   27.15 %
Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent (2) 53.92 %   57.26 %   58.68 %   57.80 %   55.38 %
                             
Loans Segmentation                            
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied $ 1,686,448     $ 1,652,614     $ 1,609,483     $ 1,561,689     $ 1,508,615  
Commercial real estate - owner occupied 949,538     943,013     931,973     907,424     945,122  
Commercial and industrial 1,379,293     1,356,970     1,293,696     1,307,128     1,251,027  
Residential real estate - owner occupied 783,337     749,870     723,234     708,893     696,162  
Residential real estate - non-owner occupied 381,051     365,846     360,958     358,715     350,386  
Construction and land development 674,918     586,820     532,183     531,324     480,120  
Home equity lines of credit 236,819     223,304     212,443     211,390     203,184  
Consumer 143,684     151,221     145,022     145,340     143,703  
Leases 16,760     17,258     16,619     15,503     14,710  
Credit cards 26,285     24,047     24,104     23,632     24,055  
Total loans and leases $ 6,278,133     $ 6,070,963     $ 5,849,715     $ 5,771,038     $ 5,617,084  
                             
Asset Quality Data                            
Non-accrual loans $ 16,288     $ 17,371     $ 13,984     $ 19,058     $ 17,227  
Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty -     -     -     -     -  
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing 870     186     106     110     1  
Total non-performing loans 17,158     17,557     14,090     19,168     17,228  
Other real estate owned 10     10     10     10     427  
Total non-performing assets $ 17,168     $ 17,567     $ 14,100     $ 19,178     $ 17,655  
Non-performing loans to total loans 0.27 %   0.29 %   0.24 %   0.33 %   0.31 %
Non-performing assets to total assets 0.20 %   0.21 %   0.17 %   0.23 %   0.22 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.36 %   1.35 %   1.38 %   1.38 %   1.39 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to average loans 1.38 %   1.38 %   1.39 %   1.40 %   1.42 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans 497 %   468 %   574 %   414 %   453 %
Net (charge-offs) recoveries $ (1,137 )   $ 183     $ 348     $ (4,472 )   $ (1,935 )
Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (6) -0.02 %   0.00 %   0.01 %   -0.08 %   -0.04 %
                             
Other Information                            
Total WM&T assets under management (in millions) $ 7,317     $ 7,479     $ 7,496     $ 7,160     $ 6,670  
Full-time equivalent employees 1,068     1,051     1,062     1,075     1,056  
                             


(1) - Detail of Provision for credit losses follows:
  Quarterly Comparison
(in thousands) 9-30-24   6-30-24   3-31-24   12-31-23   9-30-23
Provision for credit losses - loans $ 4,325     $ 1,075     $ 1,175     $ 5,771     $ 2,300  
Provision for credit losses - off balance sheet exposures -     225     250     275     475  
Total provision for credit losses $ 4,325     $ 1,300     $ 1,425     $ 6,046     $ 2,775  
                             
(2) - The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, equals total non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and non-interest income.
  Quarterly Comparison
(Dollars in thousands) 9-30-24   6-30-24   3-31-24   12-31-23   9-30-23
Total non-interest expenses  (a) $ 48,452     $ 49,109     $ 48,961     $ 50,013     $ 46,702  
                             
Total net interest income, fully tax equivalent $ 65,064     $ 62,113     $ 60,167     $ 62,112     $ 61,437  
Total non-interest income 24,797     23,655     23,271     24,417     22,896  
Total revenue - Non-GAAP (b) 89,861     85,768     83,438     86,529     84,333  
                             
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (a/b) 53.92 %   57.26 %   58.68 %   57.80 %   55.38 %
                             
(3) - The following table provides a reconciliation of total stockholders’ equity in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity, a non-GAAP disclosure. Bancorp provides the tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP measure, in addition to those defined by banking regulators, because of its widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy:
  Quarterly Comparison
(In thousands, except per share data) 9-30-24   6-30-24   3-31-24   12-31-23   9-30-23
Total stockholders' equity - GAAP (a) $ 934,094     $ 894,535     $ 874,711     $ 858,103     $ 806,918  
Less: Goodwill (194,074 )   (194,074 )   (194,074 )   (194,074 )   (194,074 )
Less: Core deposit and other intangibles (17,149 )   (18,201 )   (19,252 )   (20,304 )   (21,471 )
Tangible common equity - Non-GAAP (c) $ 722,871     $ 682,260     $ 661,385     $ 643,725     $ 591,373  
                             
Total assets - GAAP (b) $ 8,437,280     $ 8,315,325     $ 8,123,128     $ 8,170,102     $ 7,903,430  
Less: Goodwill (194,074 )   (194,074 )   (194,074 )   (194,074 )   (194,074 )
Less: Core deposit and other intangibles (17,149 )   (18,201 )   (19,252 )   (20,304 )   (21,471 )
Tangible assets - Non-GAAP (d) $ 8,226,057     $ 8,103,050     $ 7,909,802     $ 7,955,724     $ 7,687,885  
                             
Total stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP (a/b) 11.07 %   10.76 %   10.77 %   10.50 %   10.21 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (c/d) 8.79 %   8.42 %   8.36 %   8.09 %   7.69 %
                             
Total shares outstanding (e) 29,414     29,388     29,393     29,329     29,323  
                             
Book value per share - GAAP (a/e) $ 31.76     $ 30.44     $ 29.76     $ 29.26     $ 27.52  
Tangible common equity per share - Non-GAAP (c/e) 24.58     23.22     22.50     21.95     20.17  
                             
(4) - Return on average assets equals net income divided by total average assets, annualized to reflect a full year return on average assets. Similarly, return on average equity equals net income divided by total average equity, annualized to reflect a full year return on average equity.
                             
(5) - Interest income on a FTE basis includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if investments in certain tax-exempt interest earning assets had been made in assets subject to federal, state and local taxes yielding the same after-tax income.
                             
(6) - Quarterly net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans ratios are not annualized.
                             


Contact: T. Clay Stinnett
  Executive Vice President,
  Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer
  (502) 625-0890
   

