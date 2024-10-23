ShorePoint Showcases Resilient Cyber Defenses with ISO 27001:2022 Certification

Company is early adopter of revamped Information Security, Cybersecurity and Privacy Protection standard

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShorePoint Inc., an industry-leading cybersecurity services company protecting federal customers’ critical assets, announced today that it has adopted the revamped ISO 27001 Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) standard. The newly established ISO 27001:2022 Information Security, Cybersecurity and Privacy Protection standard is designed to address sophisticated cyber threats facing businesses and focuses on cybersecurity, cloud services, threat intelligence and the adoption of data protection. Transitioning to the new standard is required by October 2025. As a commitment to maximizing its corporate infrastructure security, ShorePoint adopted the new, more rigorous standard one year before the deadline.

“ShorePoint takes the risk to our corporate information and that of our federal customers as a serious priority and we maintain rigorous protection mechanisms to secure it,” said co-founder and CEO of ShorePoint, Matt Brown. “This ISO 27001:2022 certification validates that we follow our own best practices for maintaining the highest levels of information security.”

Conformity with ISO/IEC 27001 means that an organization has put in place a system to manage risks related to the security of data owned or handled by the company. ISO 27001:2022 guides organizations to become more risk-aware on a proactive basis to identify and address weaknesses.

A report from the successful audit called out several key factors contributing to ShorePoint’s certification, including:

Depth of consideration and updates to meet new requirements of the ISO 27001:2022 Framework

Appetite for best practice and embedding of ISMS arrangements into working practices, including the integration of ISMS/QMS SharePoint arrangements

Knowledge and commitment to ISMS requirements by ISMS team members

Continued leadership and commitment for the effectiveness and continual improvement of the ISMS

ShorePoint places high priority on its internal quality processes, procedures and risk management, and holds both ISO 9001:2015 and CMMI Maturity Level 3 Services certifications.

About ShorePoint

As an elite cybersecurity firm, ShorePoint continuously disrupts adversaries and targets their evolving tactics to provide a heightened level of security for federal civilian, defense and intelligence community customers. While defending against a surging number of cyber threats, customers count on ShorePoint’s team of cybersecurity and digital transformation experts to maximize cyber resilience, lower risk and drive efficiency. ShorePoint is a fast-growing, privately held firm in Herndon, VA. www.shorepointinc.com

