Morris State Bancshares Announces Quarterly Earnings and Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend
DUBLIN, Ga., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morris State Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: MBLU) (the “Company”), the parent of Morris Bank, today announced net income of $5.4 million for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, representing an increase of $124 thousand, or 2.34%, compared to net income of $5.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Year over year the Company’s net income increased $954 thousand, or 21.23%, compared to net income of $4.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Company’s quarterly net earnings rose due to sustained loan growth, higher loan yields, an increase in noninterest-bearing deposit accounts, and some stabilization in the cost of funds. These factors combined to strengthen the bank’s net interest margin, bringing it to 4.10%.
“We had a solid third quarter. Our core earnings engine remains strong as reflected by the growth in our net interest income. In the third quarter, we generated net interest income of $14.0 million, which was $428 thousand above the June 30, 2024, level of $13.6 million and $1.1 million above the September 30, 2023 level of $12.9 million,” said Spence Mullis, Chairman and CEO. “The Federal Reserve’s reduction in the Fed funds rate, combined with robust growth in noninterest-bearing balances, has contributed to stabilizing our cost of funds. Despite continued payoffs of larger loans, we continue to fund a good volume of new loans and previously unfunded commitments driving our loan balances slightly higher.”
The net interest margin was 4.10% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 4.02% for the second quarter of 2024 and 3.94% for the third quarter of 2023. The average yield on earning assets grew nine basis points from 5.96%, as of June 30, 2024, to 6.05%, while the Company’s cost of funds increased two basis points from 2.16% to 2.18% during the same period.
Total deposits declined during the quarter by $16.6 million, or 1.37%, which included a $24 million reduction in brokered money market deposits. However, non-interest-bearing deposits increased $21.5 million, or 7.19% during the quarter, helping to bolster the net interest margin. The bank took down $15.0 million in borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank during the third quarter of 2024 to help fund new loan demand and offset the reduction in brokered deposits. Loans increased $6.3 million, or an annualized 2.36% during the third quarter, slowing from the second quarter’s annualized growth of 7.24%. Management anticipates steady loan demand in the fourth quarter as political uncertainty eases in November, providing customers with greater clarity to advance their growth strategies.
The bank’s reserve as a percentage of total loans was 1.30% for September 30, 2024, as compared to 1.30% for June 30, 2024, and 1.32% as of September 30, 2023. The Company’s adversely classified index increased slightly from 6.04% as of June 30, 2024, to 6.15% as of September 30, 2024. The bank’s efficiency ratio increased slightly from 58.36% as of June 30, 2024, to 58.90% as of September 30, 2024.
The Company’s total shareholders’ equity increased 2.35% to $190.6 million as of September 30, 2024, as compared to $186.2 million as of June 30, 2024. Tangible book value per share increased to $16.97 as of September 30, 2024, a 2.66% increase from $16.53 per share on June 30, 2024. On October 16, 2024, the board of directors approved its fourth quarter dividend of $0.092 per share payable on or about December 15th to all shareholders of record as of November 15th.
Forward-looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among others, the business and economic conditions; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses and any future acquisitions; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; ability to execute on planned expansion and organic growth; credit risk and concentrations associated with the Company’s loan portfolio; asset quality and loan charge-offs; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates management of the Company makes in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; lack of liquidity; impairment of investment securities, goodwill or other intangible assets; the Company’s risk management strategies; increased competition; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes; and increases in capital requirements. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.
|MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
|AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidating Balance Sheet
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|2024
|2024
|Change
|% Change
|2023
|Change
|% Change
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|48,180,615
|$
|43,688,884
|$
|4,491,731
|10.28
|%
|$
|36,373,555
|$
|11,807,060
|32.46
|%
|Federal funds sold
|11,932,122
|14,624,710
|(2,692,588
|)
|-18.41
|%
|8,695,149
|3,236,973
|37.23
|%
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|60,112,737
|58,313,594
|1,799,143
|3.09
|%
|45,068,704
|15,044,033
|33.38
|%
|Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks
|100,000
|100,000
|--
|0.00
|%
|100,000
|--
|0.00
|%
|Securities available for sale, at fair value
|6,299,609
|7,669,642
|(1,370,033
|)
|-17.86
|%
|3,879,531
|2,420,078
|0.00
|%
|Securities held to maturity, at cost (net of CECL Reserve)
|224,532,603
|227,532,821
|(3,000,218
|)
|-1.32
|%
|244,837,916
|(20,305,313
|)
|-8.29
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock, restricted, at cost
|1,740,300
|1,027,800
|712,500
|69.32
|%
|1,727,100
|13,200
|0.76
|%
|Loans, net of unearned income
|1,088,132,851
|1,081,790,223
|6,342,628
|0.59
|%
|1,049,730,890
|38,401,961
|3.66
|%
|Less-allowance for credit losses
|(14,179,392
|)
|(14,109,191
|)
|(70,201
|)
|0.50
|%
|(13,860,420
|)
|(318,972
|)
|2.30
|%
|Loans, net
|1,073,953,459
|1,067,681,032
|6,272,427
|0.59
|%
|1,035,870,470
|38,082,989
|3.68
|%
|-
|Bank premises and equipment, net
|12,912,111
|13,051,972
|(139,861
|)
|-1.07
|%
|13,325,846
|(413,735
|)
|-3.10
|%
|ROU assets for operating lease, net
|854,808
|945,268
|(90,460
|)
|-9.57
|%
|1,216,601
|(361,793
|)
|-29.74
|%
|Goodwill
|9,361,704
|9,361,704
|--
|0.00
|%
|9,361,704
|--
|0.00
|%
|Intangible assets, net
|1,422,326
|1,508,214
|(85,888
|)
|-5.69
|%
|1,765,877
|(343,551
|)
|-19.45
|%
|Other real estate and foreclosed assets
|39,755
|43,408
|(3,653
|)
|-8.42
|%
|3,567,309
|(3,527,554
|)
|-98.89
|%
|Accrued interest receivable
|6,640,617
|6,421,999
|218,618
|3.40
|%
|5,585,081
|1,055,536
|18.90
|%
|Cash surrender value of life insurance
|15,022,374
|14,915,967
|106,407
|0.71
|%
|14,613,337
|409,037
|2.80
|%
|Other assets
|22,311,520
|21,721,225
|590,295
|2.72
|%
|25,711,989
|(3,400,469
|)
|-13.23
|%
|Total Assets
|$
|1,435,303,923
|$
|1,430,294,646
|$
|5,009,277
|0.35
|%
|$
|1,406,631,465
|28,672,458
|2.04
|%
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Deposits:
|Non-interest bearing
|$
|320,503,732
|$
|298,997,994
|$
|21,505,738
|7.19
|%
|$
|316,825,603
|3,678,129
|1.16
|%
|Interest bearing
|876,274,737
|914,360,430
|(38,085,693
|)
|-4.17
|%
|862,167,812
|14,106,925
|1.64
|%
|1,196,778,469
|1,213,358,424
|(16,579,955
|)
|-1.37
|%
|1,178,993,415
|17,785,054
|1.51
|%
|-
|Other borrowed funds
|34,009,138
|18,998,904
|15,010,234
|79.01
|%
|42,132,633
|(8,123,495
|)
|-19.28
|%
|Lease liability for operating lease
|854,808
|945,268
|(90,460
|)
|-9.57
|%
|1,216,601
|(361,793
|)
|-29.74
|%
|Accrued interest payable
|2,114,956
|1,730,280
|384,676
|22.23
|%
|979,913
|1,135,043
|115.83
|%
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|10,938,057
|9,038,821
|1,899,236
|21.01
|%
|10,056,934
|881,123
|8.76
|%
|-
|Total liabilities
|1,244,695,428
|1,244,071,697
|623,731
|0.05
|%
|1,233,379,496
|11,315,932
|0.92
|%
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Common stock
|10,688,223
|10,688,223
|--
|0.00
|%
|2,179,210
|8,509,013
|390.46
|%
|Paid in capital surplus
|34,867,691
|34,729,351
|138,340
|0.40
|%
|41,548,417
|(6,680,726
|)
|-16.08
|%
|Retained earnings
|131,085,914
|132,061,494
|(975,580
|)
|-0.74
|%
|116,705,941
|14,379,973
|12.32
|%
|Current year earnings
|15,660,043
|10,213,197
|5,446,846
|53.33
|%
|13,404,804
|2,255,239
|16.82
|%
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|1,582,952
|1,648,392
|(65,440
|)
|-3.97
|%
|2,148,509
|(565,557
|)
|-26.32
|%
|Treasury Stock, at cost 91,878
|(3,276,328
|)
|(3,117,708
|)
|(158,620
|)
|5.09
|%
|(2,734,912
|)
|(541,416
|)
|19.80
|%
|Total shareholders' equity
|190,608,495
|186,222,949
|4,385,546
|2.35
|%
|173,251,969
|17,356,526
|10.02
|%
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|1,435,303,923
|$
|1,430,294,646
|5,009,277
|0.35
|%
|$
|1,406,631,465
|28,672,458
|2.04
|%
|MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
|AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidating Statement of Income
|for the Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|
September 30,
|2024
|2024
|Change
|% Change
|2023
|Change
|% Change
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Interest and Dividend Income:
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|18,630,690
|$
|17,879,134
|$
|751,556
|4.20
|%
|$
|15,803,711
|$
|2,826,979
|17.89
|%
|Interest income on securities
|1,825,236
|1,837,396
|(12,160
|)
|-0.66
|%
|2,051,695
|(226,459
|)
|-11.04
|%
|Income on federal funds sold
|163,624
|156,184
|7,440
|4.76
|%
|216,377
|(52,753
|)
|-24.38
|%
|Income on time deposits held in other banks
|338,433
|590,205
|(251,772
|)
|-42.66
|%
|302,545
|35,888
|11.86
|%
|Other interest and dividend income
|21,031
|64,639
|(43,608
|)
|-67.46
|%
|43,630
|(22,599
|)
|-51.80
|%
|Total interest and dividend income
|20,979,014
|20,527,558
|451,456
|2.20
|%
|18,417,958
|2,561,056
|13.91
|%
|Interest Expense:
|Deposits
|6,671,982
|6,568,679
|103,303
|1.57
|%
|5,109,712
|1,562,270
|30.57
|%
|Interest on other borrowed funds
|309,265
|389,629
|(80,364
|)
|-20.63
|%
|455,105
|(145,840
|)
|-32.05
|%
|Interest on federal funds purchased
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|0.00
|%
|Total interest expense
|6,981,247
|6,958,308
|22,939
|0.33
|%
|5,564,817
|1,416,430
|25.45
|%
|Net interest income before provision for loan losses
|13,997,767
|13,569,250
|428,517
|3.16
|%
|12,853,141
|1,144,626
|8.91
|%
|Less-provision for credit losses
|252,021
|272,419
|(20,398
|)
|-7.49
|%
|(33,351
|)
|285,372
|-855.66
|%
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|13,745,746
|13,296,831
|448,915
|3.38
|%
|12,886,492
|859,254
|6.67
|%
|Noninterest Income:
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|576,751
|535,847
|40,904
|7.63
|%
|532,598
|44,153
|8.29
|%
|Other service charges, commissions and fees
|399,839
|397,787
|2,052
|0.52
|%
|399,587
|252
|0.06
|%
|Gain on sales of foreclosed assets
|--
|--
|--
|0.00
|%
|--
|--
|0.00
|%
|Gain on sales of premises and equipment
|--
|141
|(141
|)
|-100.00
|%
|--
|--
|0.00
|%
|Increase in CSV of life insurance
|106,407
|102,828
|3,579
|3.48
|%
|97,005
|9,402
|9.69
|%
|Other income
|23,002
|355,155
|(332,153
|)
|-93.52
|%
|7,681
|15,321
|199.47
|%
|Total noninterest income
|1,105,999
|1,391,758
|(285,759
|)
|-20.53
|%
|1,036,871
|69,128
|6.67
|%
|Noninterest Expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|4,794,940
|4,650,704
|144,236
|3.10
|%
|4,374,087
|420,853
|9.62
|%
|Occupancy and equipment expenses, net
|592,165
|536,330
|55,835
|10.41
|%
|599,714
|(7,549
|)
|-1.26
|%
|Loss on sales and calls of securities
|--
|265
|(265
|)
|0.00
|%
|--
|--
|0.00
|%
|Loss on Sales of premises and equipment
|--
|--
|--
|0.00
|%
|54,269
|(54,269.0
|)
|0.00
|%
|Loss on sales of foreclosed assets
|2,065
|--
|2,065
|0.00
|%
|320,110
|(318,045
|)
|0.00
|%
|Other expenses
|3,752,517
|3,860,188
|(107,671
|)
|-2.79
|%
|3,837,844
|(85,327
|)
|-2.22
|%
|Total noninterest expense
|9,141,687
|9,047,487
|94,200
|1.04
|%
|9,186,024
|(44,337
|)
|-0.48
|%
|Income Before Income Taxes
|5,710,058
|5,641,102
|68,956
|1.22
|%
|4,737,339
|972,719
|20.53
|%
|Provision for income taxes
|263,212
|318,723
|(55,511
|)
|17.42
|%
|244,258
|18,954
|7.76
|%
|-
|Net Income
|$
|5,446,846
|$
|5,322,379
|124,467
|2.34
|%
|$
|4,493,081
|953,765
|21.23
|%
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.50
|0.01
|2.43
|%
|$
|0.42
|0.09
|21.00
|%
|Diluted
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.50
|0.01
|2.00
|%
|$
|0.42
|0.09
|21.43
|%
|Per share amounts for September 30, 2023 and previous quarters have been adjusted to reflect the April 22, 2024 5-for-1 stock dividend.
| Quarter Ending
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|2024
|2024
|2023
|Dollars in thousand
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Per Share Data
|Basic Earnings per Common Share
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.42
|Diluted Earnings per Common Share
|0.51
|0.50
|0.42
|Dividends per Common Share
|0.092
|0.092
|0.088
|Book Value per Common Share
|17.99
|17.56
|16.37
|Tangible Book Value per Common Share
|16.97
|16.53
|15.32
|Average Diluted Shared Outstanding
|10,602,348
|10,611,811
|10,582,485
|End of Period Common Shares Outstanding
|10,596,345
|10,605,080
|10,582,494
|Annualized Performance Ratios (Bank Only)
|Return on Average Assets
|1.65%
|1.73%
|1.45%
|Return on Average Equity
|12.37%
|13.12%
|11.37%
|Equity/Assets
|13.23%
|13.18%
|12.79%
|Yield on Earning Assets
|6.05%
|5.96%
|5.48%
|Cost of Funds
|2.18%
|2.16%
|1.69%
|Net Interest Margin
|4.10%
|4.02%
|3.94%
|Efficiency Ratio
|58.90%
|58.36%
|62.24%
|Credit Metrics
|Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans
|1.30%
|1.30%
|1.32%
|Adversely Classified Assets to Tier 1 Capital
|plus Allowance for Loan Losses
|6.15%
|6.04%
|7.00%
|Per share amounts for September 30, 2023 and previous quarters have been adjusted to reflect the April 22, 2024 5-for-1 stock dividend.
CONTACT: Morris State Bancshares Chris Bond Chief Financial Officer 478-272-5202
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.