Morris State Bancshares Announces Quarterly Earnings and Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend

DUBLIN, Ga., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morris State Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: MBLU) (the “Company”), the parent of Morris Bank, today announced net income of $5.4 million for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, representing an increase of $124 thousand, or 2.34%, compared to net income of $5.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Year over year the Company’s net income increased $954 thousand, or 21.23%, compared to net income of $4.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Company’s quarterly net earnings rose due to sustained loan growth, higher loan yields, an increase in noninterest-bearing deposit accounts, and some stabilization in the cost of funds. These factors combined to strengthen the bank’s net interest margin, bringing it to 4.10%.

“We had a solid third quarter. Our core earnings engine remains strong as reflected by the growth in our net interest income. In the third quarter, we generated net interest income of $14.0 million, which was $428 thousand above the June 30, 2024, level of $13.6 million and $1.1 million above the September 30, 2023 level of $12.9 million,” said Spence Mullis, Chairman and CEO. “The Federal Reserve’s reduction in the Fed funds rate, combined with robust growth in noninterest-bearing balances, has contributed to stabilizing our cost of funds. Despite continued payoffs of larger loans, we continue to fund a good volume of new loans and previously unfunded commitments driving our loan balances slightly higher.”

The net interest margin was 4.10% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 4.02% for the second quarter of 2024 and 3.94% for the third quarter of 2023. The average yield on earning assets grew nine basis points from 5.96%, as of June 30, 2024, to 6.05%, while the Company’s cost of funds increased two basis points from 2.16% to 2.18% during the same period.

Total deposits declined during the quarter by $16.6 million, or 1.37%, which included a $24 million reduction in brokered money market deposits. However, non-interest-bearing deposits increased $21.5 million, or 7.19% during the quarter, helping to bolster the net interest margin. The bank took down $15.0 million in borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank during the third quarter of 2024 to help fund new loan demand and offset the reduction in brokered deposits. Loans increased $6.3 million, or an annualized 2.36% during the third quarter, slowing from the second quarter’s annualized growth of 7.24%. Management anticipates steady loan demand in the fourth quarter as political uncertainty eases in November, providing customers with greater clarity to advance their growth strategies.

The bank’s reserve as a percentage of total loans was 1.30% for September 30, 2024, as compared to 1.30% for June 30, 2024, and 1.32% as of September 30, 2023. The Company’s adversely classified index increased slightly from 6.04% as of June 30, 2024, to 6.15% as of September 30, 2024. The bank’s efficiency ratio increased slightly from 58.36% as of June 30, 2024, to 58.90% as of September 30, 2024.

The Company’s total shareholders’ equity increased 2.35% to $190.6 million as of September 30, 2024, as compared to $186.2 million as of June 30, 2024. Tangible book value per share increased to $16.97 as of September 30, 2024, a 2.66% increase from $16.53 per share on June 30, 2024.  On October 16, 2024, the board of directors approved its fourth quarter dividend of $0.092 per share payable on or about December 15th to all shareholders of record as of November 15th. 

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among others, the business and economic conditions; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses and any future acquisitions; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; ability to execute on planned expansion and organic growth; credit risk and concentrations associated with the Company’s loan portfolio; asset quality and loan charge-offs; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates management of the Company makes in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; lack of liquidity; impairment of investment securities, goodwill or other intangible assets; the Company’s risk management strategies; increased competition; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes; and increases in capital requirements. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release. 

             
MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
                                 
Consolidating Balance Sheet
                                 
        September 30,   June 30,           September 30,      
          2024       2024     Change   % Change     2023     Change   % Change
        (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)           (Unaudited)        
ASSETS                                
                                 
Cash and due from banks       $ 48,180,615     $ 43,688,884     $ 4,491,731     10.28 %   $ 36,373,555     $ 11,807,060     32.46 %
Federal funds sold         11,932,122       14,624,710       (2,692,588 )   -18.41 %     8,695,149       3,236,973     37.23 %
Total cash and cash equivalents         60,112,737       58,313,594       1,799,143     3.09 %     45,068,704       15,044,033     33.38 %
                                 
Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks         100,000       100,000       --     0.00 %     100,000       --     0.00 %
Securities available for sale, at fair value         6,299,609       7,669,642       (1,370,033 )   -17.86 %     3,879,531       2,420,078     0.00 %
Securities held to maturity, at cost (net of CECL Reserve)         224,532,603       227,532,821       (3,000,218 )   -1.32 %     244,837,916       (20,305,313 )   -8.29 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, restricted, at cost         1,740,300       1,027,800       712,500     69.32 %     1,727,100       13,200     0.76 %
Loans, net of unearned income         1,088,132,851       1,081,790,223       6,342,628     0.59 %     1,049,730,890       38,401,961     3.66 %
Less-allowance for credit losses         (14,179,392 )     (14,109,191 )     (70,201 )   0.50 %     (13,860,420 )     (318,972 )   2.30 %
Loans, net         1,073,953,459       1,067,681,032       6,272,427     0.59 %     1,035,870,470       38,082,989     3.68 %
                              -      
Bank premises and equipment, net         12,912,111       13,051,972       (139,861 )   -1.07 %     13,325,846       (413,735 )   -3.10 %
ROU assets for operating lease, net         854,808       945,268       (90,460 )   -9.57 %     1,216,601       (361,793 )   -29.74 %
Goodwill         9,361,704       9,361,704       --     0.00 %     9,361,704       --     0.00 %
Intangible assets, net         1,422,326       1,508,214       (85,888 )   -5.69 %     1,765,877       (343,551 )   -19.45 %
Other real estate and foreclosed assets         39,755       43,408       (3,653 )   -8.42 %     3,567,309       (3,527,554 )   -98.89 %
Accrued interest receivable         6,640,617       6,421,999       218,618     3.40 %     5,585,081       1,055,536     18.90 %
Cash surrender value of life insurance         15,022,374       14,915,967       106,407     0.71 %     14,613,337       409,037     2.80 %
Other assets         22,311,520       21,721,225       590,295     2.72 %     25,711,989       (3,400,469 )   -13.23 %
Total Assets       $ 1,435,303,923     $ 1,430,294,646     $ 5,009,277     0.35 %   $ 1,406,631,465       28,672,458     2.04 %
                                 
                                 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                                
                                 
Deposits:                                
Non-interest bearing       $ 320,503,732     $ 298,997,994     $ 21,505,738     7.19 %   $ 316,825,603       3,678,129     1.16 %
Interest bearing         876,274,737       914,360,430       (38,085,693 )   -4.17 %     862,167,812       14,106,925     1.64 %
          1,196,778,469       1,213,358,424       (16,579,955 )   -1.37 %     1,178,993,415       17,785,054     1.51 %
                              -      
Other borrowed funds         34,009,138       18,998,904       15,010,234     79.01 %     42,132,633       (8,123,495 )   -19.28 %
Lease liability for operating lease         854,808       945,268       (90,460 )   -9.57 %     1,216,601       (361,793 )   -29.74 %
Accrued interest payable         2,114,956       1,730,280       384,676     22.23 %     979,913       1,135,043     115.83 %
Accrued expenses and other liabilities         10,938,057       9,038,821       1,899,236     21.01 %     10,056,934       881,123     8.76 %
                              -      
Total liabilities         1,244,695,428       1,244,071,697       623,731     0.05 %     1,233,379,496       11,315,932     0.92 %
                                 
Shareholders' Equity:                                
Common stock         10,688,223       10,688,223       --     0.00 %     2,179,210       8,509,013     390.46 %
Paid in capital surplus         34,867,691       34,729,351       138,340     0.40 %     41,548,417       (6,680,726 )   -16.08 %
Retained earnings         131,085,914       132,061,494       (975,580 )   -0.74 %     116,705,941       14,379,973     12.32 %
Current year earnings         15,660,043       10,213,197       5,446,846     53.33 %     13,404,804       2,255,239     16.82 %
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)         1,582,952       1,648,392       (65,440 )   -3.97 %     2,148,509       (565,557 )   -26.32 %
Treasury Stock, at cost 91,878         (3,276,328 )     (3,117,708 )     (158,620 )   5.09 %     (2,734,912 )     (541,416 )   19.80 %
Total shareholders' equity         190,608,495       186,222,949       4,385,546     2.35 %     173,251,969       17,356,526     10.02 %
                                 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity       $ 1,435,303,923     $ 1,430,294,646       5,009,277     0.35 %   $ 1,406,631,465       28,672,458     2.04 %
                                 


MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
                                     
Consolidating Statement of Income
for the Three Months Ended
                                     
            September 30,   June 30,           September 30,
 		             
              2024     2024   Change   % Change     2023     Change   % Change
            (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)           (Unaudited)        
Interest and Dividend Income:                                    
Interest and fees on loans           $ 18,630,690   $ 17,879,134   $ 751,556     4.20 %   $ 15,803,711     $ 2,826,979     17.89 %
Interest income on securities             1,825,236     1,837,396     (12,160 )   -0.66 %     2,051,695       (226,459 )   -11.04 %
Income on federal funds sold             163,624     156,184     7,440     4.76 %     216,377       (52,753 )   -24.38 %
Income on time deposits held in other banks             338,433     590,205     (251,772 )   -42.66 %     302,545       35,888     11.86 %
Other interest and dividend income             21,031     64,639     (43,608 )   -67.46 %     43,630       (22,599 )   -51.80 %
Total interest and dividend income             20,979,014     20,527,558     451,456     2.20 %     18,417,958       2,561,056     13.91 %
                                     
Interest Expense:                                    
Deposits             6,671,982     6,568,679     103,303     1.57 %     5,109,712       1,562,270     30.57 %
Interest on other borrowed funds             309,265     389,629     (80,364 )   -20.63 %     455,105       (145,840 )   -32.05 %
Interest on federal funds purchased             --     --     --     --       --       --     0.00 %
Total interest expense             6,981,247     6,958,308     22,939     0.33 %     5,564,817       1,416,430     25.45 %
                                     
Net interest income before provision for loan losses             13,997,767     13,569,250     428,517     3.16 %     12,853,141       1,144,626     8.91 %
Less-provision for credit losses             252,021     272,419     (20,398 )   -7.49 %     (33,351 )     285,372     -855.66 %
Net interest income after provision for credit losses             13,745,746     13,296,831     448,915     3.38 %     12,886,492       859,254     6.67 %
                                     
Noninterest Income:                                    
Service charges on deposit accounts             576,751     535,847     40,904     7.63 %     532,598       44,153     8.29 %
Other service charges, commissions and fees             399,839     397,787     2,052     0.52 %     399,587       252     0.06 %
Gain on sales of foreclosed assets             --     --     --     0.00 %     --       --     0.00 %
Gain on sales of premises and equipment             --     141     (141 )   -100.00 %     --       --     0.00 %
Increase in CSV of life insurance             106,407     102,828     3,579     3.48 %     97,005       9,402     9.69 %
Other income             23,002     355,155     (332,153 )   -93.52 %     7,681       15,321     199.47 %
Total noninterest income             1,105,999     1,391,758     (285,759 )   -20.53 %     1,036,871       69,128     6.67 %
                                     
Noninterest Expense:                                    
Salaries and employee benefits             4,794,940     4,650,704     144,236     3.10 %     4,374,087       420,853     9.62 %
Occupancy and equipment expenses, net             592,165     536,330     55,835     10.41 %     599,714       (7,549 )   -1.26 %
Loss on sales and calls of securities             --     265     (265 )   0.00 %     --       --     0.00 %
Loss on Sales of premises and equipment             --     --     --     0.00 %     54,269       (54,269.0 )   0.00 %
Loss on sales of foreclosed assets             2,065     --     2,065     0.00 %     320,110       (318,045 )   0.00 %
Other expenses             3,752,517     3,860,188     (107,671 )   -2.79 %     3,837,844       (85,327 )   -2.22 %
Total noninterest expense             9,141,687     9,047,487     94,200     1.04 %     9,186,024       (44,337 )   -0.48 %
                                     
Income Before Income Taxes             5,710,058     5,641,102     68,956     1.22 %     4,737,339       972,719     20.53 %
Provision for income taxes             263,212     318,723     (55,511 )   17.42 %     244,258       18,954     7.76 %
                                  -      
Net Income           $ 5,446,846   $ 5,322,379     124,467     2.34 %   $ 4,493,081       953,765     21.23 %
                                     
                                     
Earnings per common share:                                    
Basic           $ 0.51   $ 0.50     0.01     2.43 %   $ 0.42       0.09     21.00 %
Diluted           $ 0.51   $ 0.50     0.01     2.00 %   $ 0.42       0.09     21.43 %
                                     
Per share amounts for September 30, 2023 and previous quarters have been adjusted to reflect the April 22, 2024 5-for-1 stock dividend.
                                     


             Quarter Ending
                 
            September 30, June 30, September 30,
              2024       2024       2023  
Dollars in thousand       (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
                 
Per Share Data        
Basic Earnings per Common Share     $ 0.51     $ 0.50     $ 0.42  
Diluted Earnings per Common Share       0.51       0.50       0.42  
Dividends per Common Share       0.092       0.092       0.088  
Book Value per Common Share       17.99       17.56       16.37  
Tangible Book Value per Common Share     16.97       16.53       15.32  
                 
Average Diluted Shared Outstanding       10,602,348       10,611,811       10,582,485  
End of Period Common Shares Outstanding     10,596,345       10,605,080       10,582,494  
                 
                 
Annualized Performance Ratios (Bank Only)      
Return on Average Assets         1.65%       1.73%       1.45%  
Return on Average Equity         12.37%       13.12%       11.37%  
Equity/Assets           13.23%       13.18%       12.79%  
Yield on Earning Assets         6.05%       5.96%       5.48%  
Cost of Funds           2.18%       2.16%       1.69%  
Net Interest Margin         4.10%       4.02%       3.94%  
Efficiency Ratio           58.90%       58.36%       62.24%  
                 
Credit Metrics              
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans     1.30%       1.30%       1.32%  
Adversely Classified Assets to Tier 1 Capital        
plus Allowance for Loan Losses       6.15%       6.04%       7.00%  
                 
Per share amounts for September 30, 2023 and previous quarters have been adjusted to reflect the April 22, 2024 5-for-1 stock dividend.

CONTACT:
Morris State Bancshares
Chris Bond
Chief Financial Officer
478-272-5202 

