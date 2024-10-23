MACAU, October 23 - The Judiciary Police (PJ) discovered that someone had been posting information on online social platforms concerning a gambling website titled “Macao Mark Six.”

PJ reiterates that the Macao government has never approved any company to operate “Macao Mark Six.” All websites operating under the name of “Macau Mark Six” are fraudulent and illegal.

The Judiciary Police Anti-Fraud Coordination Centre urges the public to take precautions against such websites. If you are suspicious of any website, you can use the Anti-Fraud Program released by the Macao Judiciary Police to check the risk index or provide police with tips. You can also call PJ’s Anti-fraud enquiry hotline at 88007777 or Crime report hotline at 993 for assistance.