Nobel laureate to deliver lecture on artificial intelligence at UM on 5 November

MACAU, October 23 - The Faculty of Business Administration (FBA) of the University of Macau (UM) will hold a Nobel Laureate Lecture on 5 November (Tuesday). Thomas Sargent, Nobel laureate in economic sciences, will deliver a lecture on ‘Sources of Artificial Intelligence’. All are welcome to attend.

Prof Sargent was awarded the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences in 2011. He is currently the William R. Berkley Professor of Economics and Business at New York University’s Leonard N. Stern School of Business, an honorary professor at Peking University, and the honorary director of the Sargent Institute of Quantitative Economics and Finance at Peking University HSBC Business School. His areas of expertise include macroeconomics, monetary economics, and time series econometrics.

Prof Sargent is a distinguished economist whose pioneering research has made significant contributions to the field of economics. His work on rational expectations and macroeconomics has had a profound influence on economic behaviour and policy-making. His research studies are widely cited and applied in economic policy and academic research. He has also published a substantial body of influential research papers that have significantly advanced the understanding of economic behaviour and played a pivotal role in the development of the field. Prof Sargent’s academic influence is far-reaching, and he is highly regarded as a leading figure in contemporary economics.

During the lecture, Prof Sargent will discuss the sources and development of artificial intelligence. He will introduce the concept of artificial intelligence by explaining the pattern recognition and decision-making processes performed by intelligent people. Using examples of how Galileo Galilei and Charles Darwin combined their innate talents with acquired knowledge to create scientific breakthroughs, Prof Sargent will illustrate how modern researchers design computer programmes capable of pattern recognition and decision-making. He will also share his insights into the transformations and challenges brought about by artificial intelligence.

This lecture is sponsored by the University of Macau Development Foundation. It will begin at 4:00pm in the Multi-function Hall on the ground floor of the UM Guest House (N1-G014) and will be conducted in English. To register for the talk, please visit https://go.um.edu.mo/fgipw24y. For enquiries, please contact Ms Kuan (phone: +853 8822 4649; email: michellekuan@um.edu.mo) or Ms Lam (phone: +853 8822 9957; email: candykwlam@um.edu.mo) from FBA.