UM students and faculty attend Confucius Worship Ceremony at Hunan University

MACAU, October 23 - To commemorate the 2575th anniversary of Confucius’s birth, Yuelu Academy of Hunan University held a Confucius Worship Ceremony. Members from the University of Macau (UM) and other member institutions of the Chinese Residential College Alliance, including Peking University, Wuhan University, Nanjing University, and Southeast University, were invited to attend the ceremony. They participated in traditional Chinese rituals to honour Confucius and other ancient sages.

The ceremony was led by Xiao Yongming, dean of Yuelu Academy, who acted as the chief officiant. Interim College Master Wong Seng Fat of Cheng Yu Tung College (CYTC) served as an officiant, with Associate Master Gong Yingxue acting as a host. Eight students from CYTC also attended the ceremony. All participants recited classical texts, including Confucian classics and Regulations of Yuelu Academy.

Prof Wong noted that the event allowed UM students and faculty to participate in the traditional Confucius Worship Ceremony, learn about the influence of Confucianism on modern society, and appreciate the profound heritage of Chinese culture. It also strengthened the friendship between CYTC and Yuelu Academy, and laid a foundation for future cooperation in the promotion and development of Chinese culture.

On behalf of CYTC, Prof Wong presented calligraphy and paintings to Yuelu Academy as tokens of friendship. The two parties also discussed long-term cooperation and reached a consensus. They expressed hope that the two colleges will send student delegations to visit each other every year and participate in cultural exchanges to promote mutual development.

In addition to the ceremony, UM students and faculty participated in various activities, including an academic salon titled ‘Academy Culture during the Tang and Song Dynasties’, hosted by Li Wei, associate professor at Hunan University, where they explored the origins, development, and functions of ancient Chinese academies. They also visited the Museum of Chinese Academies, Hunan Museum, and Changsha Museum to gain a comprehensive understanding of the development of ancient academies and the historical and cultural background of Hunan.