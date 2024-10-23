Safe House Project Expands Safe Homes Nationwide, Providing a Path to Freedom for Child Trafficking Survivors

Virginia Beach, VA, October 2024 – Safe House Project, a leader in empowering children affected by human trafficking, has launched new safe home beds nationwide, creating 174,000 safe nights annually for survivors. With over 479 beds now available across the U.S., this expansion ensures more survivors have access to supportive environments, where they can begin their transformative healing journeys.

Since its inception in 2017, Safe House Project has helped countless children escape from trafficking situations, providing the critical services they need, including transportation, hotel accommodations, and meals. Their network of carefully vetted partner programs connects each survivor with tailored, long-term restorative care, including medical attention, therapeutic support, and education.

“We know you want to end child sex trafficking,” said a spokesperson for Safe House Project. “The problem is that you may feel uncertain whether your contributions are truly making a difference, which can leave you feeling discouraged. You deserve to know that your donations are changing lives and bringing hope to children impacted by this horrific crime.”

In addition to expanding safe housing across the U.S., Safe House Project has taken a comprehensive, 360-degree approach that aims to dismantle human trafficking through advocacy, education, and community training. 300,000 people have received human trafficking training, which emphasizes spotting, reporting, and preventing trafficking. Approximately 120 survivors each month acquire emergency services, housing placement, and escape opportunities. Additionally, Safe House Project partners with 10,000 corporations to identify survivors and invest in their futures.

Through the OnWatch™ training program, created in collaboration with the Malouf Foundation, Safe House Project offers survivor-led insights that empower community members to spot, report, and ultimately prevent trafficking incidents where they live, work, and play. Through education, individuals can learn to identify the key indicators of trafficking, how to report suspected trafficking, and how to support a survivor’s path to freedom. Currently, victim identification is only at 1% in the U.S., and educating more people can combat human trafficking.

The expansion of additional beds is one fundamental way to help trafficked survivors gain critical support, shelter, safety, and services to begin the recovery process. Allowing survivors to find hope freedom, and a future full of possibilities with access to the care they need to rebuild their lives. Safe House Project is committed to stopping child trafficking and through continued backing from donors and partners, the organization can pursue this mission and empower survivors to flourish.

Safe House Project encourages individuals who want to support its mission and help trafficking victims find refuge to donate by visiting the organization’s website, participating in fundraising events such as the Safe House Project Gala, or becoming trained to identify and prevent trafficking in the community.

About Safe House Project

Founded in 2017, Safe House Project is a charity organization that aims to eradicate child trafficking by providing safe housing, survivor support, education, and corporate partnerships. Working through partnerships and a dedicated network of supporters, Safe House Project transforms lives, providing resources and stability for child survivors across the U.S. With over 174,000 safe nights provided annually, the organization remains committed to expanding access to safe homes and comprehensive care for every survivor.

Safe House Project holds the audacious belief that eradication of child trafficking is possible through the power of unity, compassion, and collective action. Our mission is to increase survivor identification beyond one percent through education, provide emergency services and placement to all survivors, and ensure every survivor can access quality, safe housing and holistic care.​

