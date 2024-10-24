In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Thermal Imaging Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities, & Forecast 2024-2033

Thermal Imaging Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The thermal imaging market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $11.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%.” — The Business Research Company

October 24, 2024

The thermal imaging market has also experienced rapid growth recently. It is projected to rise from $6.89 billion in 2023 to $7.62 billion in 2024, reflecting a CAGR of 10.7%. This growth is driven by applications in military and defense, industrial inspections, building assessments, law enforcement, and medical diagnostics.

What Is the Future Market Size of the Global Thermal Imaging Market and Its Yearly Growth Rate?

The thermal imaging market is expected to see rapid growth, reaching $11.81 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.6%. This growth is driven by surveillance needs, infrastructure development, emergency response, health screenings, and automotive safety. Key trends include high-resolution imaging for surveillance, building inspections, agricultural monitoring, industrial predictive maintenance, and multi-spectral imaging solutions.

What Are The Primary Growth Drivers Of The Thermal Imaging Market?

Increased government spending in the aerospace and defense sector is driving the thermal imaging market. Thermal imaging assists in critical surveillance and observation, which is essential for these industries.

Who Are The Top Market Players Contributing To The Growth Of The Tertiary Amines Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are United Technologies Corporation, RTX Corporation, Canon Inc., BAE Systems plc, L3HARRIS Technologies Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd., Zhejiang ULIRvision Technology Co Ltd., Leonardo S.p.A., Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Sofradir SAS, FLIR Systems Inc., Axis Communications AB, Fluke Corporation, Jenoptik AG, Testo SE & Co KGaA.

What Emerging Trends Are Affecting The Size Of The Thermal Imaging Market?

Major companies operating in the market are developing innovative products such as the thermal imaging camera to provide reliable services to customers. A thermal imaging camera, also known as an infrared camera, is a device capable of capturing images based on the heat emitted by objects rather than visible light.

How Is the Global Thermal Imaging Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Thermal Cameras, Thermal Scopes, Thermal Modules

2) By Technology: Cooled, Uncooled

3) By Wavelength: Shortwave Infrared, Mid Wave Infrared, Long Wave Infrared

4) By Application: Thermography, Surveillance, Personal Vision Systems​, Fire Fighting​, Smartphones (Ruggedized), Other Applications

5) By Vertical: Aerospace And Defense, Law enforcement, Healthcare, Automotive, Oil And Gas, Residential, Manufacturing, Other Verticals

Geographical Analysis: North America Emerges as the Thermal Imaging Market Leader

North America was the largest region in the thermal imaging global market in 2023. The regions covered in the thermal imaging global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition And Overview Of The Thermal Imaging Market?

Thermal imaging is a technology that gathers information about objects by using infrared radiation and thermal energy to create images, even in low-visibility conditions. It converts thermal energy emitted by objects into visible light, allowing for improved visibility in dark environments.

