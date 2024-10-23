Endpoint Security Market Size, Huge Demand, Analysis by Key Players and Forecast by 2031

Endpoint Security Market

The healthcare segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the upcoming years

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐄𝐧𝐝𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at $14.6 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $31.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2031. Endpoint security is a critically important step in securing the endpoint devices such as desktop computers, laptops, mobile devices, and others as this serves as entry to any structured network. Endpoint security technologies come with a number of advantages, including protection for weak services, network security for cloud and internet security, and improved data privacy and policy compliance. Endpoint security has grown significantly in importance over the past few years and has integrated itself into everyday living for people who own smartphones, computers, and other smart devices. Furthermore, organizations are now more vulnerable to risks like organized crime, malicious and unintentional insider threats, hacking activities, and rapid digitization across sectors. As the first line of defense in cybersecurity, endpoint security is extensively used.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - 470 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08314 Depending on end user, the IT and telecom segment dominated the endpoint security market share in 2021 and is expected to continue this dominance during the forecast period, owing to increased usage of mobile devices among mass population. Moreover, security analysts, threat hunters, and IT professionals can assess and stop follow-on threats considerably and more swiftly owing to sophisticated analysis tools and capabilities of endpoint security tools. However, the healthcare segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the upcoming years, owing to enable safer, quicker and more convenient interaction between medical professionals and their medical assistants. Endpoint security is gaining popularity in the healthcare industry due to its increased end-to-end security with regard to patient data, cost advantages, and user-friendly networking features.Region wise, the endpoint security market size was dominated by North America in 2021 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to the increased number of connected devices in use that has also increased the security risks faced by organizations. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in the upcoming years, owing to rapid growth in technologies such as AI, IoT, connected devices, cloud services is attributed to the high demand of high endpoint device protection in Asia-Pacific. Key players in the Asia-Pacific region are adapting strategies such as acquisition and collaboration to improve endpoint security market analysis.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/endpoint-security-market/purchase-options Furthermore, factors such as increased use of bring your own devices (BYOD) and number of connected devices primarily drive the growth of the endpoint security market. However, lack of skilled workers hampers market growth to some extent. Moreover, the increase in adoption of AI enabled automated responses is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for endpoint security market forecast.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐀𝐎 𝐊𝐚𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐤𝐲 𝐋𝐚𝐛, 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐥𝐎𝐧𝐞, 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐨 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐝𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐤𝐞, 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐜𝐨𝐦, 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐂𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐌𝐜𝐀𝐟𝐞𝐞, 𝐋𝐋𝐂𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A08314 The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on a number of countries worldwide. Complete lockdown, social isolation, and quarantine, among other pandemic response tactics, have had a negative effect on several global industries, including a portion of the IT security sector. Enterprise virtual private network (VPN) servers were essential to groups and institutions because so many workers now worked from home and so many students were enrolled in online courses. As a result, businesses faced greater cyber risks and threats as a result of the quick adoption of new ideas. There has been an increasing number of COVID-19 websites offering fake prepositions in return for personal information, which is one of the main reasons why attacks on corporate emails have increased. Thus, organizations were anticipated to implement endpoint security solutions during the COVID-19 outbreak by promoting social seclusion at work and permitting remote work-from-home offices. This has helped accelerate the uptake of cloud infrastructure and services, which has increased the market's active device base quickly. This resulted in quick adoption of endpoint security solutions and growth in the market.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A08314 𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘By solution type, in 2021, the endpoint protection platform segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with an 7.3% impressive CAGR. However, the endpoint detection and response segment is estimated to reach $31.89 billion by 2031, during the forecast period.By deployment mode, in 2021, the on-premise segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with an 7.3% impressive CAGR. However, the cloud segment is estimated to reach $12.96 billion by 2031, during the forecast period.By industry vertical, the IT and telecom segment is estimated to reach $4.91 billion by 2031, with an 4.5% impressive CAGR, during the forecast period. However, healthcare segments are expected to witness approximately 10.2% CAGRs, respectively, during the forecast period respectively.Region-wise, the endpoint security market growth was dominated by North America. However, Asia-Pacific and Europe are expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecasted period.𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Emotion AI Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/emotion-ai-market-A231628 Cloud Computing Services Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cloud-computing-services-market Security as a Service Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/security-as-a-service-market

