WITHIN Health, Inc. Launches Accessible Thyroid Reboot Series to Reach Thousands of Women

A self-paced program designed to help women with hypothyroidism and thyroidectomy regain control of their health through holistic methods

MAHWAH, N.J., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WITHIN Health, founded by Certified Holistic Health Coach, Angela Longo, proudly announces the launch of its first Thyroid Reboot Series —a self-paced program aimed at empowering women suffering from hypothyroidism and those who have undergone thyroidectomy. This comprehensive program provides effective, holistic strategies to help women regain energy, balance hormones, and lose weight, allowing them to take back control of their health and well-being.

Angela Longo’s personal journey with thyroid cancer and a full thyroidectomy at the age of 23 uniquely positions her to help others struggling with thyroid health. After overcoming significant health challenges, Angela turned to holistic health practices that transformed her life. Now, she is sharing those insights with women who face the same issues, such as chronic fatigue, weight gain, brain fog, and other common symptoms of hypothyroidism.

“The Thyroid Reboot Series is a project very close to my heart because I want to help as many women as possible without financial barriers,” said Angela. “I've spent years working one-on-one with clients, but this series allows me to reach more women, giving them the tools to transform their health on their own terms.”

This program is specifically designed for women who are not yet ready to commit to a 3-month 1:1 coaching program but want to start improving their health. It is also ideal for those who may not be able to afford personalized coaching but would love to learn from an experienced and certified coach about making diet and lifestyle changes that can easily be implemented. Although it is only Phase 1, if participants follow the program, they can expect to lose weight, increase their energy, and gain mental clarity. Once complete, they will be ready and eager for Phase 2!

The Thyroid Reboot Series is the first in a four-part series, making Angela’s expert guidance available to women everywhere. The first phase consists of three modules, offering six educational videos and five coaching videos, focusing on the essential areas of thyroid health, including hydration, movement and nutrition. These modules provide practical strategies and insights to help women address the common struggles associated with hypothyroidism.

“Women need to understand that healing doesn’t just happen with medication—it begins from within,” Angela explained. “The combination of mindset and nutrition is what leads to lasting results. That’s what I emphasize in the Thyroid Reboot Series—the power of integrating both body and mind for full recovery.”

In Angela’s 1:1 coaching program, her unique approach integrates customized nutrition, personalized fitness routines, lifestyle adjustments, and mindset training to ensure her clients achieve long-term success. With the Thyroid Reboot Series, women can access the same high-quality education and support from Angela, but now in a more flexible, self-paced format.

The Thyroid Reboot Series is designed to offer ongoing support for women as they work through the challenges of thyroid health. With more modules planned, Angela is committed to expanding her reach and making thyroid health solutions accessible to as many women as possible. For more information or to purchase the Thyroid Reboot Series, visit withinhealth.net .

About Angela Longo

Angela Longo is a Certified Holistic Health Coach specializing in helping women with hypothyroidism and thyroidectomy. Through her company, WITHIN Health, Inc., Angela provides expert coaching to help women regain energy, balance their hormones, and live vibrant, fulfilling lives. To learn more please check the link, https://withinhealth.net/thyroidrebootseries .

Media Contact:

Name: Angela Longo

Email: angela@withinhealth.net

Company Name: WITHIN Health, Inc.

Website URL: https://withinhealth.net/thyroidrebootseries

Disclaimer: This content is provided by the sponsor. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information shared in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment, financial, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you conduct thorough research and consult with a professional financial advisor before making any investment or trading decisions. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/39780710-e9d9-4648-aba8-6e9916f556ba

WITHIN Health, Inc. WITHIN Health, Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.