NurExone’s Regenerative Medicine Therapies To Be Recognized at Fall Conferences in the USA

TORONTO and HAIFA, Israel, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX), (OTCQB: NRXBF), (Germany: J90) (the “Company” or “NurExone”), a biopharmaceutical company developing exosome-based therapies for the multi-billion dollar regenerative medicinei market, announced its invitation to present at two conferences in exosome science this November in the United States. These invitations underscore NurExone’s rising prominence in the field as it develops innovative exosome-based treatments for spinal cord injuries and optic nerve damage.

At the American Academy for Extracellular Vesicles (AAEV) Conference from November 10-13 in Houston, Texas, NurExone will join an esteemed group of speakers and participants, including experts from Cornell, Harvard, and Johns Hopkins universities. This event is recognized for attracting world-class researchers in exosome science, providing NurExone with the opportunity to showcase its developments in regenerative medicine.

NurExone will also participate in the ISEV TECH Conference in Baltimore, Maryland from November 21-23. This event, focused on the technological and translational aspects of exosomes, offers a platform for NurExone to connect with industry innovators and share perspectives on its path from successful preclinical studies toward future clinical trials.

Exosomes are increasingly recognized for their regenerative properties and their ability to deliver therapeutic molecules directly to diseased or damaged cells with remarkable precision. Beyond NurExone’s innovations, exosomes are rapidly gaining interest across the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, suggesting a promising future for treatments in oncology, cardiovascular disease and autoimmune disorders.ii

“The increasing body of scientific research and the expansion of exosome-based therapies represent a tremendous opportunity for innovation and business growth,” said Dr. Lior Shaltiel, Chief Executive Officer of NurExone. “These conferences enable us to capitalize on the increasing interest in exosome technology as we advance our development pipeline and seek strategic partnerships, with the goal of establishing a presence in the United States market prior to entering the clinical stage.”

About NurExone

NurExone Biologic Inc. is a TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) and OTCQB listed pharmaceutical company that is developing a platform for biologically-guided exosome-based therapies to be delivered, non-invasively, to patients who have suffered Central Nervous System injuries. The Company’s first product, ExoPTEN for acute spinal cord injury, was proven to recover motor function in 75% of laboratory rats when administered intranasally. ExoPTEN has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA. The NurExone platform technology is expected to offer novel solutions to drug companies interested in noninvasive targeted drug delivery for other indications.

For additional information and a brief interview, please watch Who is NurExone?, visit www.nurexone.com or follow NurExone on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , or YouTube .

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Lior Shaltiel

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone: +972-52-4803034

Email: info@nurexone.com

Thesis Capital Inc.

Investor Relations - Canada

Phone: +1 905-347-5569

Email: IR@nurexone.com

Dr. Eva Reuter

Investor Relations - Germany

Phone: +49-69-1532-5857

Email: e.reuter@dr-reuter.eu

Allele Capital Partners

Investor Relations - US

Phone: +1 978-857-5075

Email: aeriksen@allelecapital.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” that reflect the Company’s current expectations and projections about its future results. Wherever possible, words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict” or “potential” or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company presenting at the upcoming conferences, the focus of the presentations and the intended outcome of the presentations; the presenters at the conferences; the Company engaging with collaboration partners, industry leaders, researchers and innovators; exosome technology being used in treatments in oncology, cardiovascular disease and autoimmune disorders; the Company advancing its development pipeline and seeking strategic partnerships; the Company establishing a presence in the United States market prior to entering the clinical stage; and the NurExone platform technology offering novel solutions to drug companies interested in noninvasive targeted drug delivery for other indications.

These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof. In developing the forward-looking statements in this press release, we have applied several material assumptions, including the general business and economic conditions of the industries and countries in which we operate; the general market conditions; the ability to secure additional funding; partnerships having their intended impact on the Company and its business; patents safeguarding NurExone’s technology; the Company’s drug products having its intended benefits and effects; the Company making progress through new partnerships and technologies to move towards commercialization of their products; the Company’s intellectual property and technology being novel and inventive; the intellectual property having the intended impact on the Company and its business; exosomes becoming an ideal and natural choice for drug delivery; the Company making advancements in the manufacturing process of exosomes; exosomes holding immense promise for regenerative medicine; the Company’s production methods continuing to be reliable; the Company will have flexibility in optimizing its exosome production method; exosomes will serve as an excellent, targeted system for drug delivery; the Company will pave the way to regenerative medicine treatments for a variety of clinical indications by the Company and with future collaboration partners; the Company will present at the upcoming conferences, focus the presentations on the subject matter indicated herein and the presentations will have their intended outcomes on the Company and its business; the Company’s ExoPTEN nanodrug being a potential treatment for acute spinal cord injuries and other central nerve system indications; the Company will engage with collaboration partners, industry leaders, researchers and innovators; exosome technology will be used in treatments in oncology, cardiovascular disease and autoimmune disorders; the Company will advance its development pipeline and seek strategic partnerships; the Company will establish a presence in the United States market prior to entering the clinical stage; and the NurExone platform technology will offer novel solutions to drug companies.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to risks related to the Company’s early stage of development; lack of revenues to date; government regulation; market acceptance for its products; rapid technological change; dependence on key personnel; protection of the Company’s intellectual property; dependence on the Company’s strategic partners; the fact that preclinical drug development is uncertain, and the drug product candidates of the Company may never advance to clinical trials; the fact that results of preclinical studies and early-stage clinical trials may not be predictive of the results of later stage clinical trials; the uncertain outcome, cost, and timing of product development activities, preclinical studies and clinical trials of the Company; the uncertain clinical development process, including the risk that clinical trials may not have an effective design or generate positive results; the potential inability to obtain or maintain regulatory approval of the drug product candidates of the Company; the introduction of competing drugs that are safer, more effective or less expensive than, or otherwise superior to, the drug product candidates of the Company; the initiation, conduct, and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials may be delayed, adversely affected or impacted by unforeseen issues; the potential inability to obtain adequate financing; the potential inability to obtain or maintain intellectual property protection for the drug product candidates of the Company; the NurExone platform technology being unable to offer novel solutions to drug companies; risks that the Company’s intellectual property and technology won’t have the intended impact on the Company and/or its business; the Company’s inability to realize upon partnerships; risk that the exosomes will not become an ideal and/or natural choice for drug delivery; risk that the company will be unable to make advancements in the manufacturing process of exosomes; risk that exosomes will not be a viable option in regenerative medicine; risk that the Company’s production methods will become unreliable; risk that the Company will not have flexibility in optimizing its exosome production method; risk that exosomes will not serve as a targeted system for drug delivery; risk that the Company will be unable to pave the way to regenerative medicine treatments for a variety of clinical indications by the Company and/or with future collaboration partners; risk that the Company will be unable to present at the upcoming conferences, the subject matter of the presentations will change and/or the presentations will not have the intended outcome on the Company and/or its business; risk that the Company’s ExoPTEN nanodrug will not work as a potential treatment for acute spinal cord injuries and/or other central nerve system indications; risk that the Company will be unable to engage with collaboration partners, industry leaders, researchers and/or innovators at the conferences or at all; risk that exosome technology will not be used in treatments in oncology, cardiovascular disease and/or autoimmune disorders; risk that the Company will be unable to advance its development pipeline and/or seek strategic partnerships; risk that the Company will be unable to establish a presence in the United States market prior to entering the clinical stage or at all; risk that the NurExone platform technology will be unable to offer novel solutions to drug companies interested in noninvasive targeted drug delivery for other indications; and the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” on pages 29 to 36 of the Company’s Annual Information Form dated March 30, 2023, a copy of which is available under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

_______________________

i https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/us-regenerative-medicine-market

iihttps://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11277529/#:~:text=In%20regenerative%20medicine%2C%20exosomes%20facilitate,useful%20in%20diagnosing%20various%20diseases.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.