Applied Food Sciences Introduces PurGinseng™ – The First-of-Its-Kind GRAS Panax Ginseng Extract for Modern Applications

With its groundbreaking GRAS determination and unmatched water solubility, PurGinseng™ offers a powerful, clean-label adaptogen for innovative beverages and supplements.

Kerrville, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Food Sciences (AFS) proudly announces the launch of PurGinseng™, a premium, highly water-soluble 100% Panax ginseng extract poised to simplify food and beverage formulation. Perfect for applications such as beverages, stick packs, and effervescent tablets, PurGinseng™ offers an innovative solution for brands seeking to enhance their product offerings with a time-honored adaptogen.

Pure Panax Ginseng Root Extract: Centuries of Benefits in a Modern Application

PurGinseng™ is sourced exclusively from 100% non-GMO Panax ginseng root and standardized to contain 8% (+/- 3%) ginsenosides, the active compounds responsible for ginseng’s potent health benefits. These ginsenosides have been shown to offer numerous health benefits, including enhanced physical and mental performance, improved stress response, and bolstered immunity. Panax ginseng has been revered for over two millennia as a powerful adaptogen in traditional medicine, helping the body to cope with stress while promoting overall well-being.

The name 'Panax' is derived from the Greek word panacea, meaning 'remedy for all' reflecting its historic use in overall wellness. AFS has now made the benefits of Panax ginseng more accessible through PurGinseng™, offering its health properties in a format suited for modern-day applications.

Breaking New Ground with Self-Affirmed GRAS

In a groundbreaking move, Applied Food Sciences is proud to announce that PurGinseng™ has achieved the first known GRAS (Generally Recognized As Safe) determination for a Panax ginseng ingredient standardized specifically to ginsenosides. By meeting the rigorous standards of the GRAS process, PurGinseng™ establishes itself as a benchmark in the ginseng market, allowing manufacturers to confidently incorporate this powerful adaptogen into their product lines.

"At Applied Food Sciences, our mission has always been to push our capabilities of innovation in the natural ingredients space,” explains Loretta Zapp, CEO of Applied Food Sciences. “We recognized the growing demand for adaptogenic ingredients that could deliver real, measurable benefits, especially in the functional food and beverage industries. But we also knew that safety and regulatory approval were critical for any new ingredient to succeed in today's market. That's why achieving self-determined GRAS status for PurGinseng™ was a top priority. It allows brands to confidently integrate this powerful, time-tested adaptogen into their products, knowing that it meets the highest safety standards."

Highly Water-Soluble and Versatile Across Industries

PurGinseng™ offers exceptional water solubility, enabling formulators to easily incorporate it into beverages, effervescent tablets, and powders without the challenges typically associated with traditional ginseng extracts. This allows for greater consistency and ease of use across product formats. Its versatility, coupled with a two-year shelf life, provides manufacturers with an easy-to-use, stable ingredient that integrates seamlessly into a wide range of product applications.

A New Standard in Cost-Effective Ginseng Solutions

PurGinseng™ is more than just a powerful ingredient; it’s a cost-effective solution for brands looking to enhance their products with ginseng's known health benefits. With a great sensory profile, highly water-soluble properties, and shelf stability, PurGinseng™ offers manufacturers an innovative and reliable option for incorporating adaptogens into their products.

For more than 20 years, Applied Food Sciences (AFS) has been supporting brands in the natural products industry with its innovative functional ingredients. The company’s commitment to quality is evident through organic farming, responsible sourcing, and full traceability. The launch of PurGinseng™ and its GRAS determination exemplifies the company's commitment to innovation and safety, ensuring that AFS remains at the forefront of natural ingredient development.

