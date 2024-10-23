DataParser adds support for new Webex Suite Meetings and Slido collection

The latest version of DataParser supports the new Webex Suite APIs. DataParser users can enable the new Webex Suite features and remain in compliance with archiving policies.

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 17a-4’s DataParser , the leading independent connector solution to bring third party data into archives and eDiscovery systems, supports collection of new Webex Suite features. Cisco announced Webex Meetings will start to run on their new Webex Suite meeting platform for improved and simplified experiences for hybrid work across products, with common architecture, administration, and integrations. New Slido features in Webex Suite enable collaboration with live Q&A and Polling data that can also be collected via new APIs.

DataParser is continuously adding new features to supported data sources so end users can take advantage of valuable tools within their chosen collaboration platforms. The collection of Webex Suite Meeting and Slido data into an organization’s archive, eDiscovery or storage system allows compliance teams to manage these data types with existing policies and procedures.

“The new Webex Suite APIs allow us to collect the data our clients need archived. Cisco has always been a great partner in compliance,” said Tom Sinistore, VP of Sales at 17a-4.

Typically used for Security and Compliance requirements, DataParser is designed for verifiable chain of custody and regulatory compliance. Archiving data for SEC / FINRA rules, HR, remote work, IP, legal or corporate policies are common use cases. Financial firms, Government agencies, Education , Energy and Healthcare organizations all use DataParser.

DataParser supports delivery to any archive or storage platform including Microsoft 365 Purview, Google Vault, Proofpoint, Mimecast, EV, MessageWatcher, AWS, Azure Blob and others. Collected data types include chats, texts, images, meetings, documents, data feeds and collaboration activities. DataParser offers modules for CSV exports, SQL databases and Email Relay processes to further streamline data collection and reporting.

Free trials are available for testing DataParser. On-premise and cloud plans are available. 17a-4’s Hybrid Suite bundles key services for our Enterprise clients. For more information visit 17a-4.com .

About 17a-4:

17a-4 is a compliance services and software company with a focus on solutions to meet regulatory and e-discovery needs of institutional clients. Clients leverage 17a-4’s expertise to ensure information infrastructures comply with SEC (Rule 17a-4), FINRA and CFTC (Rule 1.31) regulations. 17a-4 services include Designated Third Party, Fully Paid Stock Lending 3rd Party Collateral Administration services, Books & Records audits, Archive Reviews and assessments of compliant architectures.

DataParser, the leading connector solution for messaging compliance, is deployed globally managing millions of messages a day for enterprise communication systems. eDisclaimer is a hyperlinked messaging disclaimer service for compliance with regulatory requirements and legal protection for corporate messaging. PostLog is 17a-4’s service to capture Twitter and YouTube data into any archive.

17a-4, LLC is based in New York.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

Contact Info:

Sales@17a-4.com

212-949-1724

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.