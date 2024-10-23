trivago Welcomes Global Icon Jürgen Klopp as Brand Ambassador in New AI-Powered Marketing Campaign

DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY – October 23, 2024 – trivago, a leading global hotel search platform, is thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with world-renowned soccer coach and personality, Jürgen Klopp. Klopp will become the face of trivago’s next global marketing campaign, highlighting a perfect synergy between his authentic, positive, and credible personality and trivago’s brand values.

This partnership marks another milestone in trivago’s journey of brand evolution and was orchestrated by the sports marketing agency SPORTFIVE in collaboration with Project MJK. Celebrated for his engaging and trustworthy demeanor, Klopp has been carefully selected after comprehensive testing and analysis. His resonance with trivago’s audience surpassed that of other potential candidates, making him an ideal ambassador for the brand.

“We are proud to welcome Jürgen Klopp to the trivago team. He is globally recognized for his genuine, authentic, and smart personality, which seamlessly aligns with what we stand for,” says Johannes Thomas, CEO of trivago. “Incorporating Jürgen into our campaign marks a significant step forward in our commitment to driving long-term brand growth. This partnership will ensure that we continue to be at the top of travelers’ minds when they are searching for a hotel.”

The campaign will kick off with a master spot recorded in English, which can then be localized into different languages using advanced AI technology. This approach builds on trivago’s pioneering efforts in AI-driven marketing, first introduced in its brand campaign last year. Leveraging AI not only amplifies the global reach of the campaign but also ensures cultural relevance and resonance with local audiences.

Jürgen Klopp expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “I am very excited to be working with trivago. Travel has always been a significant part of my life, and trivago’s dedication to making hotel search easy and efficient greatly resonates with me. I look forward to representing a brand that values authenticity and smart decision-making.”

The marketing campaign around Jürgen Klopp will be rolled out in phases, beginning in key markets such as the US and Canada towards the end of the year and expanding to further countries over time. Known for his connection to soccer fans across the world, Klopp’s influence will be instrumental in driving trivago’s message home. As trivago embarks on this exciting new journey, the company reaffirms its commitment to investing in long-term growth through its global brand campaigns and continuing to be a trusted platform for travelers making savvy choices.

Media Contact:

naomi.mnyamana@trivago.com

About trivago:

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) is a global hotel and accommodation search platform. We are focused on reshaping the way travelers search for and compare different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals and apartments, while enabling our advertisers to grow their businesses by providing them with access to a broad audience of travelers via our websites and apps. Our platform allows travelers to make informed decisions by personalizing their search for accommodations and providing them with access to a deep supply of relevant information and prices.

