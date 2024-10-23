Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities on rape culture targeting teenagers

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities regrets the disturbing number of rape cases that are being reported at different police stations across the country. The recent crime statistics show that between April and June this year, a total of 9 309 rape cases and 6 198 murder cases were registered.

These statistics call upon society to be on high alert over the growing rape and murder culture of young girls and Children in South Africa. Just over the weekend, two provinces, Gauteng and Limpopo, have witnessed brutal crimes and violence. This severe violence involved 16 and 19-year-old girl/s in Madikana village in Limpopo and also in Hammanskraal in Tshwane. Both the lifeless bodies of the 16-year-old from Madikana village, Limpopo province and the 19-year-old teens from Hammanskraal in Tshwane were found in the bush and also under Babelegi bridge in Hammanskraal.

The continuous disregard for women’s rights and their safety will never be normalised in South Africa. Women's rights are fundamental human rights that include the right to be free from violence and discrimination. The government has put in place systems such as the constitution and legislation aimed at fighting crime in our country.

Advocacy for women's rights and gender mainstreaming are both important strategies for achieving gender equality and social justice through solid partnerships with communities, NGOs, and Community Policing forums, as well as Faith-based organisations. There is a need to join hands in defending and protecting the rights of all South Africans particular,

particularly women and children. The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities again plead with communities to report cases of abuse on women, youth, and persons with disabilities to their nearest police stations.

