Minister Sisisi Tolashe wishes social grants beneficiaries well as they write their National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations

The Minister of Social Development, Ms Sisisi Tolashe wishes the beneficiaries of social grants well as they write their National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations.

According to the records of the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) there are 696 886 social grants beneficiaries writing the NSC.

The Department has, through SASSA, invested R 46 677 286 420.00 in the Class of 2024 from 1997 to current financial year to support the learners.

In the 2023 academic year, 556,133 social grant beneficiaries wrote their final matric exams and 451 578 passed, achieving an 81,3% pass rate.

This success rate is testament to the substantive positive impact and outcomes of comprehensive social security on the health and well-being of children.

Social assistance is the biggest government programme to deal with poverty.

As the class of 2024 sits for the final examination, Minister Tolashe said to the beneficiaries of social grants: “We understand the path that you have travelled and we wish you the best of luck as you write your examinations.”

Social grants beneficiaries are also encouraged to apply to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) for assistance with tertiary education.

