Global Spa Market Forecasted to Reach $111.77 Billion by 2028, Sustaining 11.2% Annual Expansion

Spa Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Spa Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The spa market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $111.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

The spa market has seen rapid growth in recent years. It is expected to rise from $65.21 billion in 2023 to $72.97 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 11.9%. This growth is driven by the rise in holistic and mind-body treatments, medical spa services, luxury lifestyles, beauty and aesthetics, and corporate wellness programs.

What Are the Forecasts in the Global Spa Market Size for Market Growth and Annual Expansion?

The spa market is projected to grow rapidly, reaching $111.77 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 11.2%. Growth is driven by the elderly population, eco-friendly practices, and integration with fitness programs. Trends include virtual spa services, personalized experiences, and wellness technologies.

Get Detailed Insights into the Global Spa Market with Our Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6251&type=smp

What Are The Key Growth Drivers In The Spa Market?

The spas market is expected to grow significantly due to rapid urbanization. Urbanization refers to the movement of populations from rural areas to cities, resulting in increased human density in urban locations. Changing lifestyles and higher stress levels linked to urbanization are driving demand for destination spas and wellness retreats.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/spa-global-market-report

Who are the Key Industry Players Stepping Up in the Spa Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are Miraval Spa, Spa Montage, Hot Springs Resort & Spa, Hyatt Pure Spa, The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Clarins Group, Exhale Spa, Omni Hotels & Resorts, Aman Spa, Anantara Spa, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Banyan Tree Spa, Grand Resort Bad Ragaz AG, Massage Envy Franchising LLC, Canyon Ranch.

What Trends Are Shaping The Growth Of The Spa Market Size?

Technological advancements are also gaining traction in the spa global market, as many spas implement various technologies to deliver innovative services to their clients.

What Are the Different Segments of the Global Spa Market?

1) By Service Type: Massage; Beauty/Grooming; Physical Fitness; Other Service Types

2) By Facility Type: Hotel/Resorts Spa; Destination Spa; Day/Salon Spa; Medical Spa; Mineral Spring Spa; Other Facility Types

3) By End User Sex: Male; Female

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Spa Market

North America was the largest region in the spa global market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the spa report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Spa Market?

A spa is a facility offering various health and relaxation services, such as saunas, pools, steam rooms, and specialized treatments like medical or Ayurvedic therapies.

The Spa Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Spa Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Spa Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into spa market size, spa market drivers and trends, spa global market major players, spa competitors' revenues, spa global market positioning, and spa market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Spa Resorts Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/spa-resorts-global-market-report

Moisture Analyzer Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/moisture-analyzer-global-market-report

Face Creams Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/face-creams-global-market-report

What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.