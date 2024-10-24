Specialty Fertilizers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Key Driver Transforming the Specialty Fertilizers Market in 2024: Surge in Demand for Agricultural Goods

It will grow to $39.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.” — The Business Research Company

The specialty fertilizers market has grown steadily in recent years. It is expected to increase from $28.5 billion in 2023 to $30.6 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 7.4%. The growth is driven by the need for crop yield optimization, soil health awareness, government support, precision agriculture, and the expansion of horticulture and floriculture sectors.

What Is the Anticipated Market Size of the Global Specialty Fertilizers Market and Its Growth Rate?

The specialty fertilizers market is expected to grow to $39.66 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.7%, driven by population growth, food security challenges, and sustainable agriculture. Trends include precision farming technologies, controlled-release fertilizers, and customized blends.

What Is The Primary Growth Driver Of The Specialty Fertilizers Market?

A growing demand for agricultural products is expected to boost the specialty fertilizers industry. Agricultural goods encompass products cultivated or raised on farms. The rising demand for food and other agricultural commodities, fueled by the global population increase, is driving the application of specialty fertilizers to enhance plant production with essential nutrients.

Which Market Leaders Are Behind the Growth of the Specialty Fertilizers Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are Koch Industries Inc., Nutrien Ltd., Agrium Inc., Yara International ASA, The Mosaic Company, CF Industries Holdings Inc., The OCP Group, EuroChem Group, Sociedad Quimica y Minera SA, Israel Chemicals Ltd. J.R. Simplot Company, K+S Aktiengesellschaft, Wilbur-Ellis Company.

What Key Trends Are Impacting The Size Of The Specialty Fertilizers Market?

Companies in the specialty fertilizers industry are adopting new technologies as a key trend to maintain their competitive stance.

How Is The Global Specialty Fertilizers Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Controlled Release Fertilizers; Water Soluble Fertilizers; Agricultural Micronutrients; Customized Fertilizers

2) By Crop: Cereals; Pulses And Oil Seeds; Fruits And Vegetables; Trufs And Ornamentals; Other Crops

3) By Form: Dry; Liquid

4) By Technology: Slow-Release; N-Stabilizers; Coated And Encapsulated; Chelated

5) By Application: Soil; Foliar; Fertigation

Regional Insights: North America Paving the Way in the Specialty Fertilizers Market

North America was the largest region in the specialty fertilizers global market in 2023. The regions covered in the specialty fertilizers report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Specialty Fertilizers Market?

Specialty fertilizers are formulated to provide plants with essential nutrients like iron, zinc, and boron in a more targeted and efficient manner than conventional fertilizers.

The Specialty Fertilizers Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Specialty Fertilizers Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Specialty Fertilizers Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into specialty fertilizers market size, specialty fertilizers market drivers and trends, specialty fertilizers global market major players, specialty fertilizers competitors' revenues, specialty fertilizers global market positioning, and specialty fertilizers market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

