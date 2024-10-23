Lead by Dr. Sheryene Tejeda, Medicinal Technologies Brings EndoOil & MEnera to the Global OTC Market

Dr. Sheryene Tejeda

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lead by Dr. Sheryene Tejeda Medicinal Technologies , a leading name in biomedical treatments, announces the launch of two innovative OTC products, EndoOil and MEnera. These FDA-registered treatments provide targeted solutions for pain management and reproductive health, continuing the company’s commitment to improving patient outcomes through science-backed formulations.EndoOil: Advanced Pain and Inflammation ReliefEndoOil is a groundbreaking formula designed to manage pain and inflammation for individuals suffering from a variety of conditions, including arthritis, sciatica, burns, and joint discomfort. Originally part of the 3-step Endogen protocol, EndoOil has proven to be an effective stand-alone product for addressing both chronic and injury-related pain.Developed under the guidance of Dr. Sheryene Tejeda , a biomedical scientist with extensive expertise (MD, PhD, MHS, and MFS), EndoOil combines plant extracts and scientifically validated compounds. These ingredients work synergistically to decrease inflammation and reduce pain by engaging the body’s pain receptors and inflammatory pathways at a bio-cellular level."EndoOil goes beyond pain management. It’s designed to address the underlying physiological conditions that contribute to discomfort," Dr. Tejeda explained. "By directly interacting with pain receptors, the formula induces responses that provide measurable relief for individuals facing chronic pain."MEnera: Support for Reproductive Health and Hormonal BalanceComplementing the launch of EndoOil is MEnera, a specialized OTC treatment aimed at balancing reproductive hormones, improving fertility, and minimizing menopausal symptoms. MEnera’s formulation is designed to regulate menstrual cycles and improve egg quality, making it a valuable option for individuals seeking to optimize their reproductive health or manage symptoms related to menopause.Dr. Tejeda’s extensive research into reproductive health disorders has guided the development of MEnera. The product’s unique blend of ingredients works to naturally regulate hormonal imbalances, offering relief to those facing fertility challenges or the effects of hormonal changes during menopause."MEnera is a product resulting from years of research into the complexities of reproductive health," commented Dr. Tejeda. "We’ve formulated this to provide comprehensive support, helping women maintain hormonal balance and improve their overall reproductive well-being."A Continued Commitment to Innovation and Patient CareWith the introduction of EndoOil and MEnera, Medicinal Technologies reinforces its dedication to advancing patient care through innovative biomedical solutions. Dr. Tejeda’s research spans a wide range of conditions beyond pain management and reproductive health, including diabetes, hypertension, and ocular disorders. The company collaborates with leading medical institutions to ensure that each product is rigorously tested and clinically validated.Medicinal Technologies remains at the forefront of integrative biomedicine, offering plant based solutions that address complex health issues while improving the quality of life for patients. Both EndoOil and MEnera are now available, providing new options for individuals seeking support for pain management and reproductive health.For more information or media inquiries, visit https://medicinaltechnologies.com About Medicinal TechnologiesMedicinal Technologies, led by Dr. Sheryene Tejeda, specializes in biomedical treatments aimed at improving patient care. The company provides innovative treatments for ailments such as infertility, glaucoma, erectile dysfunction, and more, complemented by consulting services and research on health improvement methods. With locations in Florida and Pennsylvania, Medicinal Technologies remains dedicated to advancing medical research and providing solutions for patients facing complex health conditions.

