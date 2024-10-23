Walk Your Way to Wellness: Vantage Fit’s Global Walkathon Begins

Global Corporate Virtual Walkathon Season 4

A global corporate virtual walkathon encouraging companies to prioritize employee well-being through collective action

The enthusiasm and commitment shown by participants have truly exceeded our expectations. As we expand our global reach, our mission to promote wellbeing within the corporate sector remains unwavering” — Mr. Anjan Pathak, co-founder of Vantage Fit

TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vantage Fit , an AI-empowered employee wellness platform, also one of the products of Vantage Circle , is excited to announce the highly anticipated Global Corporate Virtual Walkathon Season 4 , set to take place from 5th November to 3rd December 2024. This global event continues its mission to foster healthier and happier workplaces by encouraging employees worldwide to take a step toward better physical and mental well-being.Since its inception in October 2021, the Walkathon has successfully brought together organizations from over 30 countries, with more than 8100 employees to date. Over the past three seasons, participants have collectively taken 350M+ steps, burning 12M+ calories. More than 100 companies have joined the initiative, with a total of $15k in rewards distributed to participants and 250+ trees planted as part of the event's focus on promoting a culture of health and sustainability.This year, Season 4 will continue to offer exciting rewards, perks, and certificates for participants. Furthermore, the season will once again incorporate multi-activity challenges, broadening its scope beyond walking to promote holistic wellness. Participants can monitor heart rates, log nutrition intake, and engage in mindfulness sessions, and many more, leveraging the Vantage Fit app’s wide array of features.To register, you can visit: https://www.vantagefit.io/global-corporate-virtual-walkathon/ Speaking about the event, Mr. Anjan Pathak, co-founder of Vantage Fit, said, “Building on the incredible success of our previous seasons, we are excited to launch the fourth edition of our Global Corporate Virtual Walkathon. The enthusiasm and commitment shown by participants have truly exceeded our expectations. As we expand our reach across the globe, our mission to promote well-being within the corporate sector remains unwavering. I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to everyone involved; your dedication is the driving force behind this initiative. As we embark on this new season, I encourage everyone to embrace every step towards a healthier future. Together, let’s make this journey remarkable”About Vantage Fit:Vantage Fit is a comprehensive AI-powered employee wellness solution. It is a one-stop solution for corporates of all sizes looking to warrant employee well-being. It focuses on health and fitness by promoting and rewarding healthier lifestyles and habits. Some of the clients IBS Software, Bajaj Allianz, Accenture, ITC Limited, Bharat Petroleum, etc. and many more. Visit https://www.vantagefit.io to learn more.

