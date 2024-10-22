Submit Release
Senate Bill 1230 Printer's Number 1971

PENNSYLVANIA, October 22 - HOUSE AMENDED

PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 1647, 1722, 1891

PRINTER'S NO. 1971

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1230

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY BAKER, MAY 29, 2024

AS AMENDED ON SECOND CONSIDERATION, HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES,

OCTOBER 22, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), entitled

"An act providing for and reorganizing the conduct of the

executive and administrative work of the Commonwealth by the

Executive Department thereof and the administrative

departments, boards, commissions, and officers thereof,

including the boards of trustees of State Normal Schools, or

Teachers Colleges; abolishing, creating, reorganizing or

authorizing the reorganization of certain administrative

departments, boards, and commissions; defining the powers and

duties of the Governor and other executive and administrative

officers, and of the several administrative departments,

boards, commissions, and officers; fixing the salaries of the

Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and certain other executive

and administrative officers; providing for the appointment of

certain administrative officers, and of all deputies and

other assistants and employes in certain departments, boards,

and commissions; providing for judicial administration; and

prescribing the manner in which the number and compensation

of the deputies and all other assistants and employes of

certain departments, boards and commissions shall be

determined," in powers and duties of the Department of Labor

and Industry, its departmental administrative and advisory

boards and departmental administrative officers, further

providing for Elevator Safety Board.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2214.1(f) of the act of April 9, 1929

(P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of 1929, is

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

