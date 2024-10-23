PHILIPPINES, October 23 - Press Release

October 23, 2024 Cayetano pushes for PhilSCA's autonomy and national aviation academy status Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Tuesday pushed for institutional autonomy for the Philippine State College of Aeronautics (PhilSCA) and its elevation to become the National Aviation Academy of the Philippines (NAAP). During the October 22, 2024 hearing of the Senate Committee on Higher, Technical, and Vocational Education which he chairs, Cayetano emphasized the need to enhance PhilSCA's academic and aviation standards to support its bid for institutional autonomy. "I think it is just too important and I think maganda ang timing. There's so much opportunity talaga sa ating air force so dapat sabay sabay 'yung modernization ng equipment, building facilities, also 'yung human resources," he said. PhilSCA is currently the only state-funded institution in the country that offers programs focused specifically on aviation sciences. It is also the sole institution offering masters programs in aeronautical education and management. According to Cayetano, this measure would not only benefit the institution but also attract partners that can enhance the country's airports that can be at par with those in Hong Kong and Singapore. "Our islands in Luzon, Visayas, or Mindanao itself could be [like] Singapore or Hong Kong. I'd like to sell [this measure] kasi we're marketing this not only to pass the law, but to make sure na funded y'ung law, and to make sure that we attract partners here," he said. He said other senators, including Senate President Francis "Chiz" Escudero who used to chair the committee and Senator Pia Cayetano who handles the budget discussions for SUCs, expressed their support for the measure. "We're committed to this. We want to work together for this. We can put something together na may synergy talaga," Cayetano said. He also highlighted the long-term impact of investing in PhilSCA, saying improvements to the aviation academies could yield significant benefits for the next generation. "I just want to emphasize kasi na ang daming bills talaga na elevating colleges. It's all good pero ang impact hindi generational. 'Pag naayos natin y'ung ating naval at aviation academies, I think the impact in the next 25 to 50 years will be tremendous," he said. Cayetano, isinulong ang pagbibigay ng autonomiya at pagiging national aviation academy ng PhilSCA Pinangunahan ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Martes ang pagtulak sa institutional autonomy ng Philippine State College of Aeronautics (PhilSCA) at pag-angat dito bilang National Aviation Academy of the Philippines (NAAP). Sa pagdinig nitong October 22, 2024 ng Senate Committee on Higher, Technical, and Vocational Education na pinamumunuan ni Cayetano, binigyang diin ng senador ang pangangailangan na pagbutihin ang academic at aviation standards ng PhilSCA upang masuportahan ang kanilang kahilingan para sa autonomiya. "I think it is just too important and I think maganda ang timing. There's so much opportunity talaga sa ating air force so dapat sabay sabay 'yung modernization ng equipment, building facilities, also 'yung human resources," pahayag niya. Ang PhilSCA ang tanging state-funded institution sa bansa na nag-aalok ng mga programang nakatuon sa aviation sciences. Ito rin ang nag-iisang paaralan na nag-aalok ng master's programs sa aeronautical education at management. Ayon kay Cayetano, hindi lamang makikinabang ang institusyon sa hakbang na ito kundi makakaakit din ng mga partner na makapagpapahusay sa mga paliparan ng bansa tulad ng sa Hong Kong at Singapore. "Our islands in Luzon, Visayas, or Mindanao itself could be [like] Singapore or Hong Kong. I'd like to sell [this measure] kasi we're marketing this not only to pass the law, but to make sure na funded y'ung law, and to make sure that we attract partners here," wika niya. Sinabi rin niya na ang ibang senador, kabilang ang dating chairperson ng komite na si Senate President Francis "Chiz" Escudero at si Senador Pia Cayetano na nag-aasikaso ng budget discussions para sa state universities and colleges (SUCs), ay suportado ang panukalang batas. "We're committed to this. We want to work together for this. We can put something together na may synergy talaga," wika ni Cayetano. Binigyang diin din ng senador ang pangmatagalang benepisyo ng pagbibigay ng pondo sa PhilSCA at sinabing ang mga positibong pagbabago sa mga aviation academy ay may malaking benepisyo sa susunod na henerasyon. "I just want to emphasize kasi na ang daming bills talaga na elevating colleges. It's all good pero ang impact hindi generational. 'Pag naayos natin y'ung ating naval at aviation academies, I think the impact in the next 25 to 50 years will be tremendous," wika niya.

