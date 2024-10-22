Honouring our fallen soldiers in Korea

Release date: 21/10/24

Veterans’ Affairs Minister Joe Szakacs has visited the War Memorial of Korea in Seoul to honour Australians who lost their lives during the Korean War, while in the country as part of a broader trade mission.

The War Memorial of Korea, serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made during the Korean War. Situated on the former site of the army headquarters, the Memorial exhibits and commemorates Korea’s military history.

During the war, 340 Australian service personnel lost their lives, with 281 buried at the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Korea (UNMCK) in Busan.

This cemetery, maintained by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, is the final resting place for thousands of UN allies.

Minister Szakacs laid a wreath at The Roll of Honour, which lists the names of all Australians killed in the conflict, and visited the Monuments for the UN Forces within the Memorial site.

The Korean War, which lasted from 1950 to 1953, was a significant conflict involving many nations under the United Nations (UN) banner, including Australia.

Australia was one of the first countries to commit to the UN effort, deploying personnel from the Royal Australian Navy (RAN), Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), and the Australian Regular Army (ARA).

Approximately 17,000 Australians served in Korea, participating in key battles such as the Battle of Kapyong and the Battle of Maryang San. Australia’s involvement is remembered for its significant contributions and the bravery of its servicemen and women.

Quotes

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

Today, we honour the bravery and sacrifice of the 340 Australians who gave their lives during the Korean War. Their courage and dedication will never be forgotten.

The War Memorial of Korea stands as a testament to the enduring bond between our nations and the shared history of sacrifice and service.

As we lay this wreath, we remember not only the fallen but also the enduring legacy of peace and cooperation that their sacrifice has helped to build.

The Korean War is sometimes referred to as the ‘Forgotten War’. In my eye, and the eyes of South Australians, the courage and sacrifice of our fallen will never be forgotten.