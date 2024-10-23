Synaptics Expands in Taiwan to Capture Rapid Growth in $24B AI IoT Market

Adds critical operations and technical expertise to support customers and partners, making Taiwan Synaptics’ largest employee base worldwide.

HSINCHU, Taiwan, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA) today announced it has expanded in Hsinchu, now making Taiwan Synaptics’ largest employee base worldwide. The expansion underscores the increasingly critical role of Taiwan in the semiconductor industry and gives Synaptics headroom to grow both its essential operations and engineering expertise. Among other things, the facilities will house the team that develops AI-enabled Edge devices for the IoT to capture a significant piece of the rapidly growing $24B market across consumer, automotive, enterprise, and industrial applications.

“Our investment in Taiwan reflects our confidence in the region as a vital and strategic location for growth,” said Michael Hurlston, President and CEO of Synaptics. “Taiwan plays an increasingly pivotal role in the electronics supply chain and has nurtured a strong talent pool to draw upon to ensure our customers and partners are successful.”

The Hsinchu and Taipei offices will be a hub for Synaptics’ finance and sales central services, operations engineering and supplier management, wireless product development and support, as well as core PC touch and fingerprint sensor solutions.

