Freight Brokerage Market Surges to $90.7 billion by 2031, Propelled by a 6.3% CAGR

Rise in international trade activities and the growth of the e-commerce industry drives the growth of the global freight brokerage market.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at $48.1 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $90.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. The market research study provides a detailed analysis of changing industry trends, top-most segments, value chain analysis, key investment business scenarios, regional space, and competitive space. The study is a key information source for giant players, entrepreneurs, shareholders, and owners in generating new strategies for the future and taking steps to enhance their market position. The report displays an in-depth quantitative analysis of the market from 2022 to 2031 and guides investors in allocating funds to the rapidly evolving industry.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - 380 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07882 Prominent key factors that drive the growth of the freight brokerage market are increase in international trade activities, growth of e-commerce industry, and rise in popularity of consolidated air freight service. The market economy is responsible for the growth of the market. Countries such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are developing economies. Thus, the logistics sector witnessed prominent growth in these countries, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market. Moreover, in some undeveloped countries, there is an increase in the freight forwarding services, which is expected to boost the freight brokerage market.In terms of the end-use industry, the manufacturing segment was the largest in 2021, accounting for around one-third of the overall share of the global freight brokerage market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to retain its dominant position during the forecast timespan. However, the retail and e-commerce segment is set to record the highest CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/freight-brokerage-market/purchase-options The report offers detailed segmentation of the global freight brokerage market based on end-use industry, customer type, services, mode of transport, and region. It provides an in-depth analysis of every segment and sub-segment in tables and figures through which consumers can derive a conclusion about market trends and insights. The market report analysis aids organizations, investors, and entrepreneurs in understanding which sub-segments are to be tapped for achieving huge growth in the years ahead.Freight brokerage market is segmented on the basis of end use industry, customer type, services, mode of transport, and region. By end use industry, it is divided into retail & e-Commerce, manufacturing, healthcare, automotive, and others. By customer type, it is divided into B2B, and B2C. Based on services, it is segmented into intermodal, truckload, less than truckload. By transport, it is divided into waterways, roadways, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬, 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦, 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧 𝐋𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐘𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐧 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 (𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐬) 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐊𝐀𝐆 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞, 𝐓𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐗𝐏𝐎 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐇𝐮𝐛 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐂𝐇 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧, 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐞𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫, 𝐉𝐁 𝐇𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐁𝐍𝐒𝐅 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐳 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐬, 𝐄𝐜𝐡𝐨 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐀𝐫𝐜𝐁𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐑𝐞𝐝𝐰𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐂𝐨𝐲𝐨𝐭𝐞 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A07882 Asia-Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. China dominated the freight brokerage market in 2021, whereas India is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The booming e-commerce industry in these economies is expected to fuel the growth of automotive aftermaket. In addition, increased adoption of outsourced logistics services in the region drives the growth of the freight brokerage market in Asia-Pacific. Moreover, high government support for development of logistics infrastructure in the region fosters the market growth.On basis of the customer type, the B2B segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the overall freight brokerage market . Moreover, this segment is predicted to account for the highest market share by 2031. Furthermore, the B2B segment is also anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast timeframe. The report also includes segments such as the B2C segment.Based on region, the Asia-Pacific contributed toward the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global freight brokerage market share. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is set to contribute majorly toward the global market share in 2031. In addition, the region is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast timespan. The research also analyzes regions including LAMEA, North America, and Europe.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07882 Based on the mode of transport, the waterways segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global freight brokerage market share. Moreover, this segment is predicted to account for the highest market share by 2031. 