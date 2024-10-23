Cantor’s Driving School in Arizona Expands with More Instructors and New Cars

Cantor’s Driving School AZ driver training car Cantor’s Driving School logo

Cantor’s Driving School, the top driving school in Maricopa County, AZ, has now expanded its operations with 2 new instructors and 2 new driver training cars.

We now have more driving trainers and 2 new cars to continue to be the best driving school in Maricopa County, AZ.” — Frank Cantor, owner of Cantor's Driving School Arizona

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cantor’s Driving School in Arizona announces that it has recently expanded, hiring two new driving instructors and the purchasing two new cars for driving lessons. This expansion is because of the increased business for high quality driving lessons offered by Cantor’s Driving School in Maricopa County, Arizona, including Phoenix, Scottsdale, Mesa, Tempe, Peoria, Chandler, Gilbert, and Glendale.

The 2 new cars are 2024 Toyota Corollas, so the fleet is now up to 13 vehicles. All of these 2024 Toyota Corollas have a five-star overall safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). They are specially equipped with a second brake pedal and rear view mirror on the passenger side for the driving trainer.

Cantor’s Driving School has money-saving driver training packages, and also offers online scheduling for easy access and convenience.

Owner Frank Cantor comments, “We now have more driving trainers and 2 new cars to continue to be the best driving school in Maricopa County.”

Fully licensed, bonded and insured, Cantor's Driving School offers private, one-on-one, behind-the-wheel driving lessons 7 days a week for teens and adults. Door-to-door service is provided, with pick up and drop off at school, work, or home. All driving instruction trainers are all Arizona state certified and trained to teach good driving skills and instill good driving habits for life. Along with providing driving lessons, Cantor's Driving School is an Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) Motor Vehicles Division (MVD) contractor, so Cantor's Driving School can administer the Final Evaluation instead of students having to take the road test at the ADOT MVD. A Final Evaluation can only be given after 10 hours of behind-the-wheel driver training with an ADOT MVD approved driving school like Cantor's Driving School. Money-saving packages of multiple driving lessons are available and the Final Evaluation can be included in a package. Online payment is available. The service area in Maricopa County, Arizona, includes Phoenix, Scottsdale, Chandler, Glendale, Peoria and Tempe.

About Cantor’s Driving School in Arizona

Founded in 1976, Cantor’s Driving School is one of the longest continually operated driver training schools in the nation. Over 100,000 drivers have learned to drive with Cantor’s Driving School. Cantor’s Driving School is a Arizona state-certified d driving school, operating in Arizona since 2016. It is a member of the Driving School Association of the Americas (DSAA) and accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB). All Cantor’s trainers are Arizona certified trainers. Cantor's Driving School also offers convenient Arizona online driver's education courses. For more information or to inquire about driving lessons, please call 480-482-1900 or visit Cantor’s Driving School website at https://www.CantorsDrivingSchoolAZ.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.