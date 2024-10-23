The N.C. Department of Revenue Posts Notice On Additional Counties Eligible For Hurricane-Related Tax Relief
North Carolina Department of Revenue
PO Box 25000
Raleigh, NC 27640-0640
General information: 1-877-252-3052
Individual income tax refund inquiries:
1-877-252-4052
NCDOR is a proud 2024 Gold Recipient of Mental Health America's Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.