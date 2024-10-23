TD INVESTOR ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that The Toronto-Dominion Bank Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the TD Bank Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that the TD Bank class action lawsuit seeks to represent purchasers or acquirers of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (“TD Bank”) (NYSE: TD) securities between February 29, 2024 and October 9, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Captioned Tiessen v. The Toronto-Dominion Bank, No. 24-cv-08032 (S.D.N.Y.), the TD Bank class action lawsuit charges TD Bank and certain of TD Bank’s top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the TD Bank class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-the-toronto-dominion-bank-class-action-lawsuit-td.html

You can also contact attorneys J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at info@rgrdlaw.com.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: The Toronto-Dominion Bank offers its products and services in the United States under the “TD Bank” and “America’s Most Convenient Bank” brand names.

The TD Bank class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts concerning the true state of TD Bank’s anti-money laundering (“AML”) program; pertinently, TD Bank concealed or otherwise minimized the significance of the failures of TD Bank’s AML program and made no indication that the imposition of an asset cap or other punitive or compliance measures would be imposed that would undermine TD Bank’s continued growth for the foreseeable future.

The TD Bank class action lawsuit further alleges that, on October 10, 2024, TD Bank unveiled the resolutions reached from U.S. investigations, which included, in addition to the punitive payment of $3.09 billion, both an asset cap, preventing TD Bank’s U.S. subsidiaries from exceeding a collective $434 billion, a reflection of TD Bank’s assets as of September 30, 2024, and further subjects TD Bank to more stringent approval processes for its product, service, and market rollouts. Further, the U.S. Department of Justice, in their own corresponding release, highlighted the significance of TD Bank’s failures as “the largest bank in U.S. history to plead guilty to Bank Secrecy Act program failures and the first U.S. bank in history to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering,” the complaint alleges. On this news, TD Bank’s stock price fell by more than 10%, according to the TD Bank class action lawsuit.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired TD Bank securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the TD Bank class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the TD Bank class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the TD Bank class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the TD Bank class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud cases. Our Firm has been #1 in the ISS Securities Class Action Services rankings for six out of the last ten years for securing the most monetary relief for investors. We recovered $6.6 billion for investors in securities-related class action cases – over $2.2 billion more than any other law firm in the last four years. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

J.C. Sanchez, Jennifer N. Caringal

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800-449-4900

info@rgrdlaw.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce69486d-a039-4ce1-828c-4ae09c325b46

Lawyers for Investors Lawyers for Investors

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.