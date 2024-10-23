DEXCOM ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating DexCom, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against DexCom on August 21, 2024 with a Class Period from April 28, 2023 to July 25, 2024. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of DexCom have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

According to the complaint, on July 25, 2024, DexCom announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 and reduced its revenue guidance for the full fiscal year 2024. The Company attributed its results and lowered guidance on their execution of “several key strategic initiatives” which “did not meet [their] high standards.” Investors and analysts reacted immediately to DexCom’s revelation. The price of DexCom’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $107.85 per share on July 25, 2024, DexCom’s stock price fell to $64.00 per share on July 26, 2024, a decline of about 40.66% in the span of just a single day.

