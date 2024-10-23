TD BANK ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating The Toronto-Dominion Bank on Behalf of TD Bank Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against The Toronto-Dominion Bank (“TD Bank” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TD) on behalf of TD Bank stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether TD Bank has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click here to participate in the action.

On October 10, 2024, TD announced that the company has reached a resolution of previously disclosed investigations related to its U.S. Bank Secrecy Act and Anti-Money Laundering compliance programs. Specifically, TD has agreed to pay fines totaling about $3.09 billion from a number of U.S. regulators after pleading guilty to multiple charges related to failures in its anti-money laundering program. On this news, TD’s stock price fell over 4%, to close at $59.44 per share on October 10, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired TD Bank shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.