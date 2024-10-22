MPD Searching for Stolen Dog

(Washington, D.C.) – The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a dog taken during a burglary of a residence in Southwest.

On Monday, October 21, 2024, at approximately 8:00 a.m., the suspect(s) entered a locked residence in the Unit block of Galveston Place, Southwest. The suspect(s) took a dog and property from the residence and then fled the scene.

The dog, “Franklin,” is described as a 1-year-old, dark gray French Bulldog with a mark on his face below his nose. Franklin is pictured below:

Anyone who has seen Franklin or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24163775

###