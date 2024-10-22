MPD Investigating Kentucky Avenue Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Southeast D.C.

On Monday, October 21, 2024, at approximately 9:44am, officers of the First District responded to the 16th Street & Kentucky Avenue, Southeast, for reports of a shooting. Officers located an adult male not conscious and not breathing, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services also responded and found no signs consistent with life. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Jakele Allen, of Northeast.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24163320