How To Prepare for FEMA Home Inspection in South Carolina After Hurricane Helene

After South Carolinians apply for FEMA assistance following Hurricane Helene, a home inspection may be needed to verify disaster-caused damage and determine whether the home is safe, sanitary and livable. These inspections are carried out by FEMA-contracted inspectors who will never ask for, or accept, money.

Inspectors do not make decisions regarding eligibility for assistance. The information gathered during the inspection is part of several criteria used by FEMA to determine if applicants are eligible for federal assistance.

The inspector will consider:

The structural soundness of the home, both inside and outside.

Whether the electrical, gas, heat, plumbing and sewer/septic systems are all in working order.

Whether the home is safe to live in and can be entered and exited safely.

Inspectors will make an appointment by phone or text with you before coming and will already have your FEMA application number. They will show photo identification to you. For security reasons, federal identification may not be photographed.

If the inspector is unable to reach you, the inspector will leave messages and/or texts on the phone number listed on the FEMA application. These communications may come from unfamiliar phone numbers, and it is important that applicants respond so their application can be processed. Providing an alternate phone number, such as that of a relative or someone who can relay a message, will help ensure the inspector can reach you to schedule the inspection.

Get the following documents and information ready for your inspection. You should be ready to:

Provide the last four digits of your FEMA application number.

Show your photo identification. If you lost your I.D. in the disaster, let the inspector know. FEMA has other ways to verify your identification.

Show proof that you owned or occupied the house at the time of the disaster. This could include insurance policy information, tax bill, mortgage statement, rent receipts, and utility bills.

Show insurance documents, such as home and/or auto insurance policies.

Share a list of household occupants living in the residence at time of the disaster.

Discuss disaster-caused damage to both your home and personal property. Collect any photos or videos of the damage.

A typical home inspection takes about 45 minutes to complete. After the inspection, you should allow seven to 10 days for processing. If you have questions about the status of your application, you can call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in many languages. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. For a video with American Sign Language, voiceover and open captions about how to apply for FEMA assistance, select this link.

FEMA programs are accessible to survivors with disabilities and others with access and functional needs.