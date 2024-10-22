Food Lion Recalls Two Additional Varieties of Food Lion Frozen Waffles
SALISBURY, N.C., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following Food Lion’s initial notification of a recall affecting three varieties of Food Lion frozen waffles, the retailer is alerting customers of the recall’s expansion to include two additional varieties. The recall was initiated by supplier TreeHouse Foods regarding possible Listeria Monocytogenes contamination and affects the products listed below.
The two additional varieties recalled include:
Food Lion Buttermilk Waffles
29.6 Oz.
UPC 03582609149
Food Lion Homestyle Waffles
29.6 Oz.
UPC 03582609150
Customers may have last purchased these products on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
The three varieties recently reported include the following, which may have last been purchased on Friday, Oct. 18.
Food Lion Blueberry Waffles
12.3 ounce
UPC 03582609144
Food Lion Buttermilk Waffles
12.3 ounce
UPC 03582609146
Food Lion Homestyle Waffles
12.3 ounce
UPC 03582609145
Customers who purchased the affected product should not consume it and may return it to their local Food Lion store for a refund equal to double the purchase price in accordance with Food Lion’s “Double Your Money Back Guarantee.”
About Food Lion
Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. In 2014, Food Lion Feeds was created and has since donated more than 1.2 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.
|CONTACTS:
|Food Lion Media Relations
704-245-3317
publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com
