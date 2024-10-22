FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DDOT Deploys 4 New Automated Traffic Enforcement Cameras to High Injury Network Locations

(Washington, DC) — Today, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced the planned deployment of four new automated traffic enforcement cameras located in High Injury Network (HIN) locations throughout the District. The HIN locations are traffic sites where data analysis has identified speeding and red light running as safety issues.

A 30-day educational phase will start for each red-light camera deployment. During this period, violators will receive warning citations. After the 30-day warning period, DDOT will begin issuing notices of infraction with fines that begin at $150 for running a red light signal.

The new photo enforcement locations and timelines are as follows:

Location Camera Type Deployment S Capitol St SW/B @ MLK Jr Ave SE Red Light October 2024 Southern Ave NE/B @ Wheeler Rd SE Red Light October 2024 Rhode Island Ave E/B @ North Capitol St NW Red Light October 2024

For more information about automated camera safety enforcement locations, please follow the link: https://ate.ddot.dc.gov/.

DDOT encourages drivers to register for the District's Ticket Alert Service (TAS). To learn more about TAS, visit dmv.dc.gov/service/registration-ticket-alert-service-tas.

