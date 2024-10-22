Multimedia Update – Big Screen Entertainment Brings Iconic Duo Diane Franklin and Kimberley Kates Together Again for 'Avenger Field' on Amazon Audible

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG) is thrilled to announce the casting of Diane Franklin and Kimberley Kates in “AVENGER FIELD,” a groundbreaking 5-part audio series set for Amazon Audible. This series marks a significant milestone as it brings back the beloved actresses known for their roles as Princesses in “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” now stepping into the shoes of real-life heroines from World War II.

“AVENGER FIELD” dives into the untold stories of the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP), a pioneering group of female aviators. Diane Franklin will portray Betty Blake, a spirited and determined pilot, while Kimberley Kates embodies the role of Jackie Cochran, the trailblazing director of the WASP program.

This series revisits the wartime era with a fresh perspective and celebrates the unsung contributions of women in aviation history. “AVENGER FIELD” is more than an audio drama; it’s a tribute to courage, resilience, and the pioneering spirit of women who broke barriers.

“We’re so excited to bring “AVENGER FIELD” to life, especially with Diane and Kimberley, who bring such depth and authenticity to their characters,” said Sandro Monetti, COO of Big Screen Entertainment Group. “This project resonates deeply with our commitment to highlighting stories that inspire and educate. The WASP’s story is one of bravery and innovation, which we believe will captivate audiences worldwide.”

Diane Franklin, known for her roles in films like cult classics “THE LAST AMERICAN VIRGIN” and “BETTER OFF DEAD,” commented, “Playing Betty Blake has been an enlightening experience. It’s a privilege to portray a character whose real-life counterpart played such a pivotal role in history.”

Kimberley Kates, who portrayed one of the Princesses in “BILL AND TED’S EXCELLENT ADVENTURE,” added, “Taking on the role of Jackie Cochran has been both challenging and rewarding. She’s an unsung hero, her story is fascinating, and I’m honored to voice it.”

“AVENGER FIELD” promises to be a blend of thrilling action, deep emotional narratives, and historical accuracy, all tailored for the immersive audio format. The series is expected to engage not only history buffs but also fans of adventure and those who appreciate stories of empowerment and heroism.

The project is currently in production.

About Big Screen Entertainment Group: Big Screen Entertainment Group is a leading independent film and audio production company, dedicated to producing content that informs, entertains, and inspires. With a focus on quality storytelling across various platforms, BSEG continues to push the boundaries of traditional entertainment.

"Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Kimberley Kates and Diane Franklin in the classic movie, "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" Kimberley Kates in Avenger Field Kimberley Kates voicing Jackie Cochran in Avenger Field Actress Diane Franklin in Avenger Field Diane Franklin stars as Betty Blake in Big Screen's Avenger Field

