DIRTT to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 6, 2024

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (“DIRTT” or the “Company”) (TSX: DRT; OTC: DRTTF), a leader in industrialized construction, announced today that it will release its third quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, November 6th, 2024, after markets close.

Webcast Information:
In conjunction with the release, the executive team has scheduled a conference call to discuss the company’s results. The call will be broadcast live via webcast on Thursday, November 7th, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. MST (10:00 a.m. EST). Benjamin Urban, Chief Executive Officer, and Fareeha Khan, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call and webcast. Click here to listen to the live webcast of the call.

A webcast replay of the call will be available through the company website at dirtt.com/investors.

ABOUT DIRTT:
DIRTT is a leader in industrialized construction. DIRTT’s system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments. Operating in the workplace, healthcare, education, and public sector markets, DIRTT’s system provides total design freedom, and greater certainty in cost, schedule, and outcomes. DIRTT’s interior construction solutions are designed to be highly flexible and adaptable, enabling organizations to easily reconfigure their spaces as their needs evolve. Headquartered in Calgary, AB Canada, DIRTT trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT”.

