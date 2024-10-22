IDNR reminds hunters of 2024-2025 chronic wasting disease sampling locations
SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, October 22 - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is reminding deer hunters about locations where deer can be tested for chronic wasting disease (CWD) free of charge.
Chronic wasting disease is a fatal disease of the central nervous system in deer and elk. It was first detected in a suspect adult female deer from northwest Boone County in 2002. Since then, 173,486 wild deer have been sampled statewide, and 2,188 individual deer have tested positive for CWD. The disease is currently confined to a 21-county area in the northern third of Illinois.
Wildlife biologists monitor the geographic distribution and intensity of CWD primarily through testing of hunter-harvested deer. CWD is not known to be transmissible to humans; however, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization do not recommend consuming CWD-positive venison (deer meat).
Hunters in CWD counties are strongly encouraged to have their deer tested. Hunters who plan to have their deer mounted can have a cooperating taxidermist collect the sample; testing procedures will not damage the deer skull. Hunters not using a cooperating taxidermist can take the caped-out head to an IDNR sample drop-off site.
Hunters in non-CWD counties can use sample drop-off barrels or sampling vendors to have samples submitted for testing.
