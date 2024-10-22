Submit Release
Renasant Corporation Announces Earnings for the Third Quarter of 2024, Receipt of Shareholder Approval of the Merger With the First Bancshares, Inc.

TUPELO, Miss., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renasant Corporation (NYSE: RNST) (the “Company”) today announced earnings results for the third quarter of 2024.

(Dollars in thousands, except earnings per share) Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023   Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023
Net income and earnings per share:            
Net income $ 72,455 $ 38,846 $ 41,833   $ 150,710 $ 116,554  
After-tax gain on sale of insurance agency   38,951         38,951    
After-tax loss on sale of securities (including impairments)             (17,859 )
Basic EPS   1.18   0.69   0.75     2.60   2.08  
Diluted EPS   1.18   0.69   0.74     2.59   2.07  
Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP)(1)   0.70   0.69   0.74     2.03   2.38  
Impact to diluted EPS from after-tax gain on sale of insurance agency   0.63         0.67    
Impact to diluted EPS from after-tax loss on sale of securities (including impairments)             (0.31 )


“The financial results for the quarter reflect solid performance and balance sheet strength,” remarked C. Mitchell Waycaster, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “We were pleased to receive shareholder approval today and look forward to completing our merger with The First in the first half of 2025, pending all required regulatory approvals and satisfaction of all other conditions.”

Quarterly Highlights

Merger Agreement with The First Bancshares, Inc. and Other Transactions

  • On July 29, 2024, the Company announced its merger with The First Bancshares, Inc. (“The First”). Today, the shareholders of both Renasant and The First approved the merger and the related issuance of shares of Renasant common stock to the shareholders of The First
  • On July 31, 2024, Renasant completed its public offering of an aggregate of 7,187,500 shares of its common stock at a price of $32.00 per share. The net proceeds of the offering after deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses were approximately $217.0 million
  • Effective July 1, 2024, Renasant sold the assets of its insurance agency for cash proceeds of $56.4 million, recognizing a positive after-tax impact to earnings of $34.1 million, which is net of transaction expenses

Earnings

  • Net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $72.5 million; diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP)(1) were $1.18 and $0.70, respectively
  • Net interest income (fully tax equivalent) for the third quarter of 2024 was $133.6 million, up $6.0 million on a linked quarter basis
  • For the third quarter of 2024, net interest margin was 3.36%, up 5 basis points on a linked quarter basis
  • Cost of total deposits was 2.51% for the third quarter of 2024, up 4 basis points on a linked quarter basis
  • Noninterest income increased $50.5 million on a linked quarter basis primarily due to the $53.3 million pre-tax gain on the insurance agency sale, offset by the loss of insurance commissions as a result of the sale
  • Mortgage banking income decreased $1.3 million on a linked quarter basis. The mortgage division generated $543.6 million in interest rate lock volume in the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of $16.7 million on a linked quarter basis. Gain on sale margin was 1.56% for the third quarter of 2024, down 13 basis points on a linked quarter basis
  • Noninterest expense increased $10.0 million on a linked quarter basis. Merger and conversion expenses of $11.3 million for the third quarter of 2024 related to both the announced merger with The First and the insurance agency sale contributed to the increase

Balance Sheet

  • Loans increased $22.9 million on a linked quarter basis, representing 0.7% annualized net loan growth
  • Securities decreased $9.0 million on a linked quarter basis. Cash flows related to principal payments reduced securities by $43.4 million which was offset by a positive fair market value adjustment in our available-for-sale portfolio of $34.4 million
  • Deposits at September 30, 2024 increased $254.5 million on a linked quarter basis. Brokered deposits decreased $31.8 million on a linked quarter basis to $126.8 million at September 30, 2024. Noninterest bearing deposits decreased $9.7 million on a linked quarter basis and represented 24.3% of total deposits at September 30, 2024

Capital and Stock Repurchase Program

  • Book value per share and tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1) increased 0.1% and 8.9%, respectively, on a linked quarter basis
  • Effective October 22, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a $100.0 million stock repurchase program under which the Company is authorized to repurchase outstanding shares of its common stock either in open market purchases or privately-negotiated transactions. This plan replaces the Company’s $100.0 million stock repurchase program that expired in October 2024. There was no buyback activity during the third quarter of 2024

Credit Quality

  • The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.9 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $3.3 million for the second quarter of 2024
  • The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.59% at September 30, 2024, unchanged on a linked quarter basis
  • The coverage ratio, or the allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans, was 168.07% at September 30, 2024, compared to 203.88% at June 30, 2024
  • Net loan charge-offs for the third quarter of 2024 were $0.7 million, or 0.02% of average loans on an annualized basis
  • Nonperforming loans to total loans increased to 0.94% at September 30, 2024 compared to 0.78% at June 30, 2024, and criticized loans (which include classified and Special Mention loans) to total loans increased to 3.02% at September 30, 2024, compared to 2.62% at June 30, 2024

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

Income Statement

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023   Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023
Interest income                
Loans held for investment $ 202,655   $ 198,397   $ 192,390   $ 188,535 $ 181,129     $ 593,442   $ 516,114  
Loans held for sale   4,212     3,530     2,308     3,329   3,751       10,050     8,478  
Securities   10,304     10,410     10,700     10,728   10,669       31,414     39,760  
Other   11,872     7,874     7,781     7,839   10,128       27,527     22,536  
Total interest income   229,043     220,211     213,179     210,431   205,677       662,433     586,888  
Interest expense                
Deposits   90,787     87,621     82,613     77,168   70,906       261,021     155,163  
Borrowings   7,258     7,564     7,276     7,310   7,388       22,098     38,351  
Total interest expense   98,045     95,185     89,889     84,478   78,294       283,119     193,514  
Net interest income   130,998     125,026     123,290     125,953   127,383       379,314     393,374  
Provision for credit losses                
Provision for loan losses   1,210     4,300     2,638     2,518   5,315       8,148     16,275  
Recovery of unfunded commitments   (275 )   (1,000 )   (200 )     (700 )     (1,475 )   (3,200 )
Total provision for credit losses   935     3,300     2,438     2,518   4,615       6,673     13,075  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   130,063     121,726     120,852     123,435   122,768       372,641     380,299  
Noninterest income   89,299     38,762     41,381     20,356   38,200       169,442     92,719  
Noninterest expense   121,983     111,976     112,912     111,880   108,369       346,871     327,742  
Income before income taxes   97,379     48,512     49,321     31,911   52,599       195,212     145,276  
Income taxes   24,924     9,666     9,912     3,787   10,766       44,502     28,722  
Net income $ 72,455   $ 38,846   $ 39,409   $ 28,124 $ 41,833     $ 150,710   $ 116,554  
                 
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)(1) $ 42,960   $ 38,846   $ 36,572   $ 42,887 $ 41,833     $ 118,588   $ 134,413  
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) (non-GAAP)(1) $ 56,238   $ 51,812   $ 48,231   $ 52,614 $ 57,214     $ 156,281   $ 180,789  
                 
Basic earnings per share $ 1.18   $ 0.69   $ 0.70   $ 0.50 $ 0.75     $ 2.60   $ 2.08  
Diluted earnings per share   1.18     0.69     0.70     0.50   0.74       2.59     2.07  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)(1)   0.70     0.69     0.65     0.76   0.74       2.03     2.38  
Average basic shares outstanding   61,217,094     56,342,909     56,208,348     56,141,628   56,138,618       57,934,806     56,085,556  
Average diluted shares outstanding   61,632,448     56,684,626     56,531,078     56,611,217   56,523,887       58,297,554     56,393,957  
Cash dividends per common share $ 0.22   $ 0.22   $ 0.22   $ 0.22 $ 0.22     $ 0.66   $ 0.66  

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.


Performance Ratios

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023   Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023
Return on average assets 1.63 % 0.90 % 0.92 % 0.65 % 0.96 %   1.16 % 0.90 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)(1) 0.97   0.90   0.86   0.99   0.96     0.91   1.04  
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.75   0.98   1.00   0.71   1.05     1.25   0.99  
Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.05   0.98   0.93   1.08   1.05     0.99   1.13  
Return on average equity 11.29   6.68   6.85   4.93   7.44     8.38   7.04  
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)(1) 6.69   6.68   6.36   7.53   7.44     6.59   8.12  
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1) 18.83   12.04   12.45   9.26   13.95     14.69   13.35  
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1) 11.26   12.04   11.58   13.94   13.95     11.61   15.35  
Efficiency ratio (fully taxable equivalent) 54.73   67.31   67.52   75.11   64.38     62.33   66.28  
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 64.62   66.60   68.23   66.18   63.60     66.46   62.61  
Dividend payout ratio 18.64   31.88   31.43   44.00   29.33     25.38   31.73  


Capital and Balance Sheet Ratios

  As of
  Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023
Shares outstanding   63,564,028     56,367,924     56,304,860     56,142,207     56,140,713  
Market value per share $ 32.50   $ 30.54   $ 31.32   $ 33.68   $ 26.19  
Book value per share   41.82     41.77     41.25     40.92     39.78  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1)   26.02     23.89     23.32     22.92     21.76  
Shareholders’ equity to assets   14.80 %   13.45 %   13.39 %   13.23 %   13.00 %
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1)   9.76     8.16     8.04     7.87     7.55  
Leverage ratio   11.32     9.81     9.75     9.62     9.48  
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio   12.88     10.75     10.59     10.52     10.46  
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   13.67     11.53     11.37     11.30     11.25  
Total risk-based capital ratio   17.32     15.15     15.00     14.93     14.91  

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.


Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023   Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023
Noninterest income                
Service charges on deposit accounts $ 10,438 $ 10,286 $ 10,506 $ 10,603   $ 9,743     $ 31,230 $ 28,596  
Fees and commissions   4,116   3,944   3,949   4,130     4,108       12,009   13,771  
Insurance commissions     2,758   2,716   2,583     3,264       5,474   8,519  
Wealth management revenue   5,835   5,684   5,669   5,668     5,986       17,188   16,464  
Mortgage banking income   8,447   9,698   11,370   6,592     7,533       29,515   25,821  
Gain on sale of insurance agency   53,349                 53,349    
Net losses on sales of securities (including impairments)         (19,352 )           (22,438 )
Gain on extinguishment of debt       56   620           56    
BOLI income   2,858   2,701   2,691   2,589     2,469       8,250   7,874  
Other   4,256   3,691   4,424   6,923     5,097       12,371   14,112  
Total noninterest income $ 89,299 $ 38,762 $ 41,381 $ 20,356   $ 38,200     $ 169,442 $ 92,719  
Noninterest expense                
Salaries and employee benefits $ 71,307 $ 70,731 $ 71,470 $ 71,841   $ 69,458     $ 213,508 $ 209,927  
Data processing   4,133   3,945   3,807   3,971     3,907       11,885   11,224  
Net occupancy and equipment   11,415   11,844   11,389   11,653     11,548       34,648   34,818  
Other real estate owned   56   105   107   306     (120 )     268   (39 )
Professional fees   3,189   3,195   3,348   2,854     3,338       9,732   10,817  
Advertising and public relations   3,677   3,807   4,886   3,084     3,474       12,370   11,642  
Intangible amortization   1,160   1,186   1,212   1,274     1,311       3,558   4,106  
Communications   2,176   2,112   2,024   2,026     2,006       6,312   6,212  
Merger and conversion related expenses   11,273                 11,273    
Other   13,597   15,051   14,669   14,871     13,447       43,317   39,035  
Total noninterest expense $ 121,983 $ 111,976 $ 112,912 $ 111,880   $ 108,369     $ 346,871 $ 327,742  


Mortgage Banking Income

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023   Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023
Gain on sales of loans, net $ 4,499 $ 5,199 $ 4,535 $ 1,860 $ 3,297   $ 14,233 $ 12,713
Fees, net   2,646   2,866   1,854   2,010   2,376     7,366   7,041
Mortgage servicing income, net   1,302   1,633   4,981   2,722   1,860     7,916   6,067
Total mortgage banking income $ 8,447 $ 9,698 $ 11,370 $ 6,592 $ 7,533   $ 29,515 $ 25,821


Balance Sheet

(Dollars in thousands) As of
  Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023
Assets          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,275,620   $ 851,906   $ 844,400   $ 801,351   $ 741,156  
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost   1,150,531     1,174,663     1,199,111     1,221,464     1,245,595  
Securities available for sale, at fair value   764,844     749,685     764,486     923,279     909,108  
Loans held for sale, at fair value   291,735     266,406     191,440     179,756     241,613  
Loans held for investment   12,627,648     12,604,755     12,500,525     12,351,230     12,168,023  
Allowance for credit losses on loans   (200,378 )   (199,871 )   (201,052 )   (198,578 )   (197,773 )
Loans, net   12,427,270     12,404,884     12,299,473     12,152,652     11,970,250  
Premises and equipment, net   280,550     280,966     282,193     283,195     284,368  
Other real estate owned   9,136     7,366     9,142     9,622     9,258  
Goodwill and other intangibles   1,004,136     1,008,062     1,009,248     1,010,460     1,011,735  
Bank-owned life insurance   389,138     387,791     385,186     382,584     379,945  
Mortgage servicing rights   71,990     72,092     71,596     91,688     90,241  
Other assets   293,890     306,570     289,466     304,484     298,352  
Total assets $ 17,958,840   $ 17,510,391   $ 17,345,741   $ 17,360,535   $ 17,181,621  
           
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity          
Liabilities          
Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing $ 3,529,801   $ 3,539,453   $ 3,516,164   $ 3,583,675   $ 3,734,197  
Interest-bearing   10,979,950     10,715,760     10,720,999     10,493,110     10,422,913  
Total deposits   14,509,751     14,255,213     14,237,163     14,076,785     14,157,110  
Short-term borrowings   108,732     232,741     108,121     307,577     107,662  
Long-term debt   433,177     428,677     428,047     429,400     427,399  
Other liabilities   249,102     239,059     250,060     249,390     256,127  
Total liabilities   15,300,762     15,155,690     15,023,391     15,063,152     14,948,298  
           
Shareholders’ equity:          
Common stock   332,421     296,483     296,483     296,483     296,483  
Treasury stock   (97,251 )   (97,534 )   (99,683 )   (105,249 )   (105,300 )
Additional paid-in capital   1,488,678     1,304,782     1,303,613     1,308,281     1,304,891  
Retained earnings   1,063,324     1,005,086     978,880     952,124     936,573  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (129,094 )   (154,116 )   (156,943 )   (154,256 )   (199,324 )
Total shareholders’ equity   2,658,078     2,354,701     2,322,350     2,297,383     2,233,323  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 17,958,840   $ 17,510,391   $ 17,345,741   $ 17,360,535   $ 17,181,621  


Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023
  Average
Balance 		Interest
Income/
Expense 		Yield/  
 Rate 		Average
Balance 		Interest
Income/
Expense 		Yield/  
 Rate 		Average
Balance 		Interest
Income/
Expense 		Yield/  
 Rate
Interest-earning assets:                  
Loans held for investment $ 12,584,104 $ 204,935 6.47 % $ 12,575,651 $ 200,670 6.41 % $ 12,030,109 $ 183,521 6.06 %
Loans held for sale   272,110   4,212 6.19 %   219,826   3,530 6.42 %   227,982   3,751 6.58 %
Taxable securities   1,794,421   9,212 2.05 %   1,832,002   9,258 2.02 %   2,097,285   9,459 1.80 %
Tax-exempt securities(1)   262,621   1,390 2.12 %   263,937   1,451 2.20 %   285,588   1,566 2.19 %
Total securities   2,057,042   10,602 2.06 %   2,095,939   10,709 2.04 %   2,382,873   11,025 1.85 %
Interest-bearing balances with banks   894,313   11,872 5.28 %   595,030   7,874 5.32 %   729,049   10,128 5.51 %
Total interest-earning assets   15,807,569   231,621 5.82 %   15,486,446   222,783 5.77 %   15,370,013   208,425 5.39 %
Cash and due from banks   189,425       187,519       180,708    
Intangible assets   1,004,701       1,008,638       1,012,460    
Other assets   679,901       688,766       672,232    
Total assets $ 17,681,596     $ 17,371,369     $ 17,235,413    
Interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Interest-bearing demand(2) $ 7,333,508 $ 60,326 3.26 % $ 7,094,411 $ 56,132 3.17 % $ 6,520,145 $ 41,464 2.52 %
Savings deposits   815,545   729 0.36 %   839,638   729 0.35 %   942,619   793 0.33 %
Brokered deposits   150,991   1,998 5.25 %   294,650   3,944 5.37 %   947,387   12,732 5.33 %
Time deposits   2,546,860   27,734 4.33 %   2,487,873   26,816 4.34 %   2,002,506   15,917 3.15 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   10,846,904   90,787 3.32 %   10,716,572   87,621 3.28 %   10,412,657   70,906 2.70 %
Borrowed funds   562,146   7,258 5.14 %   583,965   7,564 5.19 %   564,772   7,388 5.22 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   11,409,050   98,045 3.41 %   11,300,537   95,185 3.38 %   10,977,429   78,294 2.84 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits   3,509,266       3,509,109       3,800,160    
Other liabilities   209,763       223,992       226,219    
Shareholders’ equity   2,553,517       2,337,731       2,231,605    
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 17,681,596     $ 17,371,369     $ 17,235,413    
Net interest income/ net interest margin   $ 133,576 3.36 %   $ 127,598 3.31 %   $ 130,131 3.36 %
Cost of funding     2.61 %     2.58 %     2.11 %
Cost of total deposits     2.51 %     2.47 %     1.98 %

(1) U.S. Government and some U.S. Government Agency securities are tax-exempt in the states in which the Company operates.
(2) Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.


Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin, continued

(Dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023
  Average
Balance 		Interest
Income/
Expense 		Yield/  
 Rate 		Average
Balance 		Interest
Income/
Expense 		Yield/  
 Rate
Interest-earning assets:            
Loans held for investment $ 12,522,802 $ 600,245 6.39 % $ 11,866,662 $ 523,040 5.89 %
Loans held for sale   215,978   10,050 6.20 %   175,100   8,478 6.46 %
Taxable securities(1)   1,839,249   27,975 2.03 %   2,402,739   35,129 1.95 %
Tax-exempt securities   265,601   4,346 2.18 %   349,617   6,076 2.32 %
Total securities   2,104,850   32,321 2.05 %   2,752,356   41,205 2.00 %
Interest-bearing balances with banks   687,318   27,527 5.35 %   573,498   22,536 5.25 %
Total interest-earning assets   15,530,948   670,143 5.75 %   15,367,616   595,259 5.18 %
Cash and due from banks   188,485       189,324    
Intangible assets   1,007,710       1,012,613    
Other assets   694,427       674,476    
Total assets $ 17,421,570     $ 17,244,029    
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
Interest-bearing demand(2) $ 7,128,721 $ 168,958 3.16 % $ 6,235,322 $ 90,947 1.95 %
Savings deposits   838,443   2,188 0.35 %   999,436   2,432 0.33 %
Brokered deposits   296,550   11,929 5.36 %   719,603   27,445 5.10 %
Time deposits   2,451,733   77,946 4.25 %   1,769,246   34,339 2.59 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   10,715,447   261,021 3.25 %   9,723,607   155,163 2.13 %
Borrowed funds   569,476   22,098 5.17 %   1,026,467   38,351 4.99 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   11,284,923   283,119 3.35 %   10,750,074   193,514 2.41 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits   3,512,318       4,073,265    
Other liabilities   221,932       208,491    
Shareholders’ equity   2,402,397       2,212,199    
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 17,421,570     $ 17,244,029    
Net interest income/ net interest margin   $ 387,024 3.32 %   $ 401,745 3.49 %
Cost of funding     2.55 %     1.75 %
Cost of total deposits     2.45 %     1.50 %

(1) U.S. Government and some U.S. Government Agency securities are tax-exempt in the states in which the Company operates.
(2) Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.


Supplemental Margin Information

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023   Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023
Earning asset mix:            
Loans held for investment   79.61 %   81.20 %   78.27 %     80.63 %   77.22 %
Loans held for sale   1.72     1.42     1.48       1.39     1.14  
Securities   13.01     13.53     15.50       13.55     17.91  
Interest-bearing balances with banks   5.66     3.85     4.75       4.43     3.73  
Total   100.00 %   100.00 %   100.00 %     100.00 %   100.00 %
             
Funding sources mix:            
Noninterest-bearing demand   23.52 %   23.69 %   25.72 %     23.74 %   27.48 %
Interest-bearing demand(1)   49.16     47.90     44.12       48.18     42.06  
Savings   5.47     5.67     6.38       5.67     6.74  
Brokered deposits   1.01     1.99     6.41       2.00     4.85  
Time deposits   17.07     16.80     13.55       16.57     11.94  
Borrowed funds   3.77     3.95     3.82       3.84     6.93  
Total   100.00 %   100.00 %   100.00 %     100.00 %   100.00 %
             
Net interest income collected on problem loans $ 642   $ (146 ) $ (820 )   $ 619   $ (64 )
Total accretion on purchased loans   1,089     897     1,290       2,786     3,049  
Total impact on net interest income $ 1,731   $ 751   $ 470     $ 3,405   $ 2,985  
Impact on net interest margin   0.04 %   0.02 %   0.01 %     0.03 %   0.03 %
Impact on loan yield   0.05     0.02     0.02       0.04 %   0.03 %

(1) Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.


Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands) As of
  Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023
Loan Portfolio:          
Commercial, financial, agricultural $ 1,804,961 $ 1,847,762 $ 1,869,408 $ 1,871,821 $ 1,819,891
Lease financing   98,159   102,996   107,474   116,020   120,724
Real estate - construction   1,198,838   1,355,425   1,243,535   1,333,397   1,407,364
Real estate - 1-4 family mortgages   3,440,038   3,435,818   3,429,286   3,439,919   3,398,876
Real estate - commercial mortgages   5,995,152   5,766,478   5,753,230   5,486,550   5,313,166
Installment loans to individuals   90,500   96,276   97,592   103,523   108,002
Total loans $ 12,627,648 $ 12,604,755 $ 12,500,525 $ 12,351,230 $ 12,168,023


Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

(Dollars in thousands) As of
  Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023
Nonperforming Assets:          
Nonaccruing loans $ 113,872   $ 97,795   $ 73,774   $ 68,816   $ 69,541  
Loans 90 days or more past due   5,351     240     451     554     532  
Total nonperforming loans   119,223     98,035     74,225     69,370     70,073  
Other real estate owned   9,136     7,366     9,142     9,622     9,258  
Total nonperforming assets $ 128,359   $ 105,401   $ 83,367   $ 78,992   $ 79,331  
           
Criticized Loans          
Classified loans $ 218,135   $ 191,595   $ 206,502   $ 166,893   $ 186,052  
Special Mention loans   163,804     138,343     138,366     99,699     89,858  
Criticized loans(1) $ 381,939   $ 329,938   $ 344,868   $ 266,592   $ 275,910  
           
Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 200,378   $ 199,871   $ 201,052   $ 198,578   $ 197,773  
Net loan charge-offs $ 703   $ 5,481   $ 164   $ 1,713   $ 1,933  
Annualized net loan charge-offs / average loans   0.02 %   0.18 %   0.01 %   0.06 %   0.06 %
Nonperforming loans / total loans   0.94     0.78     0.59     0.56     0.58  
Nonperforming assets / total assets   0.71     0.60     0.48     0.46     0.46  
Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans   1.59     1.59     1.61     1.61     1.63  
Allowance for credit losses on loans / nonperforming loans   168.07     203.88     270.87     286.26     282.24  
Criticized loans / total loans   3.02     2.62     2.76     2.16     2.27  

(1) Criticized loans include classified and Special Mention loans.


CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:
A live audio webcast of a conference call with analysts will be available beginning at 10:00 AM Eastern Time (9:00 AM Central Time) on Wednesday, October 23, 2024.

The webcast is accessible through Renasant’s investor relations website at www.renasant.com or https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=YvWBKrUB. To access the conference via telephone, dial 1-877-513-1143 in the United States and request the Renasant Corporation 2024 Third Quarter Earnings Webcast and Conference Call. International participants should dial 1-412-902-4145 to access the conference call.

The webcast will be archived on www.renasant.com after the call and will remain accessible for one year. A replay can be accessed via telephone by dialing 1-877-344-7529 in the United States and entering conference number 8626805 or by dialing 1-412-317-0088 internationally and entering the same conference number. Telephone replay access is available until November 6, 2024.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:
Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 120-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $18.0 billion and operates 186 banking, lending, mortgage and wealth management offices throughout the Southeast as well as offering factoring and asset-based lending on a nationwide basis.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release may contain, or incorporate by reference, statements about Renasant Corporation that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “potential,” “focus,” “possible,” “may increase,” “may fluctuate,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would” and “could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include information about the Company’s future financial performance, business strategy, projected plans and objectives and are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management. The Company’s management believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but they are all inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements, and such differences may be material. Prospective investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and, accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

Important factors currently known to management that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the following: (i) the Company’s ability to efficiently integrate acquisitions (including its recently-announced acquisition of The First Bancshares, Inc. described under the “Quarterly Highlights” heading above) into its operations, retain the customers of these businesses, grow the acquired operations and realize the cost savings expected from an acquisition to the extent and in the timeframe anticipated by management (including the possibility that such cost savings will not be realized when expected, or at all, as a result of the impact of, or challenges arising from, the integration of the acquired assets and assumed liabilities into the Company, potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, or as a result of other unexpected factors or events); (ii) potential exposure to unknown or contingent risks and liabilities we have acquired, or may acquire, or target for acquisition, including in connection with the proposed merger with The First Bancshares, Inc.; (iii) the effect of economic conditions and interest rates on a national, regional or international basis; (iv) timing and success of the implementation of changes in operations to achieve enhanced earnings or effect cost savings; (v) competitive pressures in the consumer finance, commercial finance, financial services, asset management, retail banking, factoring and mortgage lending and auto lending industries; (vi) the financial resources of, and products available from, competitors; (vii) changes in laws and regulations as well as changes in accounting standards; (viii) changes in policy by regulatory agencies or increased scrutiny by, and/or additional regulatory requirements of, regulatory agencies as a result of our proposed merger with The First Bancshares, Inc.; (ix) changes in the securities and foreign exchange markets; (x) the Company’s potential growth, including its entrance or expansion into new markets, and the need for sufficient capital to support that growth; (xi) changes in the quality or composition of the Company’s loan or investment portfolios, including adverse developments in borrower industries or in the repayment ability of individual borrowers or issuers of investment securities, or the impact of interest rates on the value of our investment securities portfolio; (xii) an insufficient allowance for credit losses as a result of inaccurate assumptions; (xiii) changes in the sources and costs of the capital we use to make loans and otherwise fund our operations, due to deposit outflows, changes in the mix of deposits and the cost and availability of borrowings; (xiv) general economic, market or business conditions, including the impact of inflation; (xv) changes in demand for loan and deposit products and other financial services; (xvi) concentrations of credit or deposit exposure; (xvii) changes or the lack of changes in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships; (xviii) increased cybersecurity risk, including potential network breaches, business disruptions or financial losses; (xix) civil unrest, natural disasters, epidemics and other catastrophic events in the Company’s geographic area; (xx) geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism, actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism and/or military conflicts, which could impact business and economic conditions in the United States and abroad; (xxi) the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; and (xxii) other circumstances, many of which are beyond management’s control.

Management believes that the assumptions underlying the Company’s forward-looking statements are reasonable, but any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Investors are urged to carefully consider the risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available at www.renasant.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

The Company undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time, except as required by federal securities laws.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), this press release and the presentation slides furnished to the SEC on the same Form 8-K as this release contain non-GAAP financial measures, namely, (i) adjusted loan yield, (ii) adjusted net interest income and margin, (iii) pre-provision net revenue (including on an as-adjusted basis), (iv) adjusted net income, (v) adjusted diluted earnings per share, (vi) tangible book value per share, (vii) the tangible common equity ratio, (viii) certain performance ratios (namely, the ratio of pre-provision net revenue to average assets, the return on average assets and on average equity, and the return on average tangible assets and on average tangible common equity (including each of the foregoing on an as-adjusted basis)), and (ix) the adjusted efficiency ratio.

These non-GAAP financial measures adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets, including related amortization, and/or certain gains or charges (such as, for the third quarter of 2024, merger and conversion expenses and the gain on the sale of the assets of the Company’s insurance agency), with respect to which the Company is unable to accurately predict when these charges will be incurred or, when incurred, the amount thereof. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy. In addition, the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate the making of period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indicators of its operating performance, particularly because these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with merger and acquisition activities. Also, because intangible assets such as goodwill and the core deposit intangible can vary extensively from company to company and, as to intangible assets, are excluded from the calculation of a financial institution’s regulatory capital, the Company believes that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information allows readers to more easily compare the Company’s results to information provided in other regulatory reports and the results of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables below under the caption “Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.

None of the non-GAAP financial information that the Company has included in this release or the accompanying presentation slides are intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should note that, because there are no standardized definitions for the calculations as well as the results, the Company’s calculations may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Also, there may be limits in the usefulness of these measures to investors. As a result, the Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023   Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023
Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue (“PPNR”)            
Net income (GAAP) $ 72,455   $ 38,846   $ 39,409   $ 28,124   $ 41,833     $ 150,710   $ 116,554  
Income taxes   24,924     9,666     9,912     3,787     10,766       44,502     28,722  
Provision for credit losses (including unfunded commitments)   935     3,300     2,438     2,518     4,615       6,673     13,075  
Pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 98,314   $ 51,812   $ 51,759   $ 34,429   $ 57,214     $ 201,885   $ 158,351  
Merger and conversion expense   11,273                       11,273      
Gain on extinguishment of debt           (56 )   (620 )         (56 )    
Gain on sales of MSR           (3,472 )   (547 )         (3,472 )    
Gain on sale of insurance agency   (53,349 )                     (53,349 )    
Losses on sales of securities (including impairments)               19,352               22,438  
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 56,238   $ 51,812   $ 48,231   $ 52,614   $ 57,214     $ 156,281   $ 180,789  
                 
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Tangible Net Income            
Net income (GAAP) $ 72,455   $ 38,846   $ 39,409   $ 28,124   $ 41,833     $ 150,710   $ 116,554  
Amortization of intangibles   1,160     1,186     1,212     1,274     1,311       3,558     4,106  
Tax effect of adjustments noted above(1)   (296 )   (233 )   (237 )   (240 )   (269 )     (909 )   (838 )
Tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 73,319   $ 39,799   $ 40,384   $ 29,158   $ 42,875     $ 153,359   $ 119,822  
                 
Net income (GAAP) $ 72,455   $ 38,846   $ 39,409   $ 28,124   $ 41,833     $ 150,710   $ 116,554  
Merger and conversion expense   11,273                       11,273      
Gain on extinguishment of debt           (56 )   (620 )         (56 )    
Gain on sales of MSR           (3,472 )   (547 )         (3,472 )    
Gain on sale of insurance agency   (53,349 )                     (53,349 )    
Losses on sales of securities (including impairments)               19,352               22,438  
Tax effect of adjustments noted above(1)   12,581         691     (3,422 )         13,482     (4,579 )
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 42,960   $ 38,846   $ 36,572   $ 42,887   $ 41,833     $ 118,588   $ 134,413  
Amortization of intangibles   1,160     1,186     1,212     1,274     1,311       3,558     4,106  
Tax effect of adjustments noted above(1)   (296 )   (233 )   (237 )   (240 )   (269 )     (909 )   (838 )
Adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 43,824   $ 39,799   $ 37,547   $ 43,921   $ 42,875     $ 121,237   $ 137,681  
Tangible Assets and Tangible Shareholders’ Equity            
Average shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 2,553,517   $ 2,337,731   $ 2,314,281   $ 2,261,025   $ 2,231,605     $ 2,402,397   $ 2,212,199  
Average intangible assets   1,004,701     1,008,638     1,009,825     1,011,130     1,012,460       1,007,710     1,012,613  
Average tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,548,816   $ 1,329,093   $ 1,304,456   $ 1,249,895   $ 1,219,145     $ 1,394,687   $ 1,199,586  
                 
Average assets (GAAP) $ 17,681,596   $ 17,371,369   $ 17,203,013   $ 17,195,840   $ 17,235,413     $ 17,421,570   $ 17,244,029  
Average intangible assets   1,004,701     1,008,638     1,009,825     1,011,130     1,012,460       1,007,710     1,012,613  
Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 16,676,895   $ 16,362,731   $ 16,193,188   $ 16,184,710   $ 16,222,953     $ 16,413,860   $ 16,231,416  
                 
Shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 2,658,078   $ 2,354,701   $ 2,322,350   $ 2,297,383   $ 2,233,323     $ 2,658,078   $ 2,233,323  
Intangible assets   1,004,136     1,008,062     1,009,248     1,010,460     1,011,735       1,004,136     1,011,735  
Tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,653,942   $ 1,346,639   $ 1,313,102   $ 1,286,923   $ 1,221,588     $ 1,653,942   $ 1,221,588  
                 
Total assets (GAAP) $ 17,958,840   $ 17,510,391   $ 17,345,741   $ 17,360,535   $ 17,181,621     $ 17,958,840   $ 17,181,621  
Intangible assets   1,004,136     1,008,062     1,009,248     1,010,460     1,011,735       1,004,136     1,011,735  
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 16,954,704   $ 16,502,329   $ 16,336,493   $ 16,350,075   $ 16,169,886     $ 16,954,704   $ 16,169,886  
                 
Adjusted Performance Ratios                
Return on average assets (GAAP)   1.63 %   0.90 %   0.92 %   0.65 %   0.96 %     1.16 %   0.90 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)   0.97     0.90     0.86     0.99     0.96       0.91     1.04  
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)   1.75     0.98     1.00     0.71     1.05       1.25     0.99  
Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (non-GAAP)   2.21     1.20     1.21     0.79     1.32       1.55     1.23  
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets (non-GAAP)   1.27     1.20     1.13     1.21     1.32       1.20     1.40  
Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)   1.05     0.98     0.93     1.08     1.05       0.99     1.13  
Return on average equity (GAAP)   11.29     6.68     6.85     4.93     7.44       8.38     7.04  
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)   6.69     6.68     6.36     7.53     7.44       6.59     8.12  
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)   18.83     12.04     12.45     9.26     13.95       14.69     13.35  
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)   11.26     12.04     11.58     13.94     13.95       11.61     15.35  
                 
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share            
Average diluted shares outstanding   61,632,448     56,684,626     56,531,078     56,611,217     56,523,887       58,297,554     56,393,957  
                 
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 1.18   $ 0.69   $ 0.70   $ 0.50   $ 0.74     $ 2.59   $ 2.07  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.70   $ 0.69   $ 0.65   $ 0.76   $ 0.74     $ 2.03   $ 2.38  
                 
Tangible Book Value Per Share                
Shares outstanding   63,564,028     56,367,924     56,304,860     56,142,207     56,140,713       63,564,028     56,140,713  
                 
Book value per share (GAAP) $ 41.82   $ 41.77   $ 41.25   $ 40.92   $ 39.78     $ 41.82   $ 39.78  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 26.02   $ 23.89   $ 23.32   $ 22.92   $ 21.76     $ 26.02   $ 21.76  
                 
Tangible Common Equity Ratio                
Shareholders’ equity to assets (GAAP)   14.80 %   13.45 %   13.39 %   13.23 %   13.00 %     14.80 %   13.00 %
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)   9.76 %   8.16 %   8.04 %   7.87 %   7.55 %     9.76 %   7.55 %
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio                
Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP) $ 133,576   $ 127,598   $ 125,850   $ 128,595   $ 130,131     $ 387,024   $ 401,745  
                 
Total noninterest income (GAAP) $ 89,299   $ 38,762   $ 41,381   $ 20,356   $ 38,200     $ 169,442   $ 92,719  
Gain on sales of MSR           3,472     547           3,472      
Gain on extinguishment of debt           56     620           56      
Gain on sale of insurance agency   53,349                       53,349      
Losses on sales of securities (including impairments)               (19,352 )             (22,438 )
Total adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ 35,950   $ 38,762   $ 37,853   $ 38,541   $ 38,200     $ 112,565   $ 115,157  
                 
Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 121,983   $ 111,976   $ 112,912   $ 111,880   $ 108,369     $ 346,871   $ 327,742  
Amortization of intangibles   1,160     1,186     1,212     1,274     1,311       3,558     4,106  
Merger and conversion expense   11,273                       11,273      
Total adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 109,550   $ 110,790   $ 111,700   $ 110,606   $ 107,058     $ 332,040   $ 323,636  
                 
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)   54.73 %   67.31 %   67.52 %   75.11 %   64.38 %     62.33 %   66.28 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   64.62 %   66.60 %   68.23 %   66.18 %   63.60 %     66.46 %   62.61 %
                 
Adjusted Net Interest Income and Adjusted Net Interest Margin            
Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP) $ 133,576   $ 127,598   $ 125,850   $ 128,595   $ 130,131     $ 387,024   $ 401,745  
Net interest income collected on problem loans   642     (146 )   123     283     (820 )     619     (64 )
Accretion recognized on purchased loans   1,089     897     800     1,117     1,290       2,786     3,049  
Adjustments to net interest income $ 1,731   $ 751   $ 923   $ 1,400   $ 470     $ 3,405   $ 2,985  
Adjusted net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 131,845   $ 126,847   $ 124,927   $ 127,195   $ 129,661     $ 383,619   $ 398,760  
                 
Net interest margin (GAAP)   3.36 %   3.31 %   3.30 %   3.33 %   3.36 %     3.32 %   3.49 %
Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP)   3.32 %   3.29 %   3.28 %   3.29 %   3.35 %     3.30 %   3.47 %
                 
Adjusted Loan Yield                
Loan interest income (FTE) (GAAP) $ 204,935   $ 200,670   $ 194,640   $ 190,857   $ 183,521     $ 600,245   $ 523,040  
Net interest income collected on problem loans   642     (146 )   123     283     (820 )     619     (64 )
Accretion recognized on purchased loans   1,089     897     800     1,117     1,290       2,786     3,049  
Adjusted loan interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 203,204   $ 199,919   $ 193,717   $ 189,457   $ 183,051     $ 596,840   $ 520,055  
                 
Loan yield (GAAP)   6.47 %   6.41 %   6.30 %   6.18 %   6.06 %     6.39 %   5.89 %
Adjusted loan yield (non-GAAP)   6.41 %   6.38 %   6.27 %   6.14 %   6.04 %     6.35 %   5.86 %

(1) Tax effect is calculated based on the respective legal entity’s appropriate federal and state tax rates (as applicable) for the period, and includes the estimated impact of both current and deferred tax expense. The tax effect of the discrete gain on sale of insurance agency was calculated based on an estimated tax rate of 25.8%.

Contacts: For Media:   For Financials:
  John S. Oxford   James C. Mabry IV
  Senior Vice President   Executive Vice President
  Chief Marketing Officer   Chief Financial Officer
  (662) 680-1219   (662) 680-1281

