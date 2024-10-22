Attorney General Bird’s Office Secures Grants to Protect Survivors from Cybercrimes and Support Law Enforcement

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today announced that the office has secured two federal grants that will support efforts to prevent and prosecute cybercrimes and expand crisis response training for law enforcement.

“No matter what hurdle comes our way, cybercrime or crisis, we must be prepared,” said Attorney General Bird. “These grant funds will equip our team with the tools they need to crackdown on cybercrimes, expand trainings for crisis response, and promote law enforcement wellbeing.”

Grant to Prevent and Prosecute Cybercrimes

The Iowa Attorney General’s office secured a three-year grant for $500,000 from the federal Office on Violence Against Women to prevent, enforce, and prosecute cybercrimes. The office will use the funds to establish a statewide training and outreach program that will provide cybercrime resources and Crisis Response and Intervention Trainings to schools, victim services organizations, law enforcement, prosecutors, and judges. The program will focus on education, safety, and prevention efforts, with an emphasis on stopping cybercrimes against survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking. The grant will also support staff from the Iowa Attorney General’s office attending the National Network to End Domestic Violence's conference and help provide resources for investigating and prosecuting criminals.

Grant to Improve Crisis Response and Promote Law Enforcement Wellbeing

The Iowa Attorney General’s office also received a grant from the federal Bureau of Justice Assistance—a three-year grant for $250,000. These funds will be used to expand crisis response and intervention trainings at Iowa’s law enforcement academies. The grant also promotes law enforcement and community mental health and provides a wellness app that offers peer-to-peer support for law enforcement.

Attorney General Bird remains laser-focused on providing law enforcement with the tools they need and protecting survivors from cyber abuse.

###

For More Information:

Alyssa Brouillet | Communications Director

515-823-9112

alyssa.brouillet@ag.iowa.gov